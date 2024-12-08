Unable to Install An MT4 indicator which I once Purchased 2 years ago - page 4
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Perhaps I could grant a remote access because if I could find the solution myself I wouldn't be here humbly requesting for assistance as this is getting me very worried as I won't be able to trade due to the non accessibility to the indicators that I use
As I told - it is not easy to find the reason for 403 (especially if you are not using external VPS).
be careful with remote access to be granted (for security reason) ... for example - I never go to an other computer (which is not my computer) by using remote access ... besides, this error may have the reason to be outside your computer for example (from your internet provider).
As I told - it is not easy to find the reason for 403 (especially if you are not using external VPS).
It was working fine last week and I haven't changed internet connection or done anything new on my PC. Nothing has changed.
We (on the forum) know nothing about your computer, your Windows (Windows 10 or Windows 11 ?), and so on.
You know all the technical situations with your computer and so on.
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As I told above - error 403 is the following: "something" is preventing intternet access to the Market database to your Metatrader during the installation of this products.
This "something" may be the following:
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But there must be a way out. This can't just happen mysteriously out of the blues
Use the suggestion from this post #34
Besides, try to change your IP by restarting your router. And the other way - switch your router to be off and connect your computer via your phone ...
PS. By the way, if you install your purchase on the other computer so you will lose one activation ...
Last resort - try resetting the platform settings:
Hi Brother, I just did as you requested what file did you say i should delete from the config folder
Yes, delete it or rename it.
Yes, delete it or rename it.
BTW, you didn't run in portable mode (although you said you did).
I said the terminal.exe was installed in my Program Files(x86) folder and not Program Files
I said the terminal.exe was installed in my Program Files(x86) folder and not Program Files
You are right, got it.
You are right, got it.