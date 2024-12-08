Unable to Install An MT4 indicator which I once Purchased 2 years ago - page 4

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Olayemi Sulaiman #:
Perhaps I could grant a remote access because if I could find the solution myself I wouldn't be here humbly requesting for assistance as this is getting me very worried as I won't be able to trade due to the non accessibility to the indicators that I use
be careful with remote access to be granted (for security reason) ... for example - I never go to an other computer (which is not my computer) by using remote access ... besides, this error may have the reason to be outside your computer for example (from your internet provider).

As I told - it is not easy to find the reason for 403 (especially if you are not using external VPS).
 
Sergey Golubev #:
be careful with remote access to be granted (for security reason) ... for example - I never go to an other computer (which is not my computer) by using remote access ... besides, this error may have the reason to be outside your computer for example (from your internet provider).

As I told - it is not easy to find the reason for 403 (especially if you are not using external VPS).
But there must be a way out. This can't just happen mysteriously out of the blues
 
Olayemi Sulaiman #:


It was working fine last week and I haven't changed  internet connection or done anything new on my PC. Nothing has changed.

We (on the forum) know nothing about your computer, your Windows (Windows 10 or Windows 11 ?), and so on.
You know all the technical situations with your computer and so on.

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As I told above - error 403 is the following: "something" is preventing intternet access to the Market database to your Metatrader during the installation of this products.
This "something" may be the following:

  • firewall in your computer;
  • your internet provider installed some "firewall" or any for all the clients to increase the security for them (same with external VPS - yes, we have some threads about it on the forum);
  • the Market does not like your IP ... so - change IP by restarting the router (in case you are on dynamic IP);
  • more reasons ...

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Last resort - try resetting the platform settings:

    1. File menu->Open Data Folder
    2. Double click on "Config" to open the folder
    3. Close the MT4 terminal
    4. Delete the file Terminal.ini (or rename it)
    5. Restart MT4
 
Olayemi Sulaiman #:
But there must be a way out. This can't just happen mysteriously out of the blues

Use the suggestion from this post

Besides, try to change your IP by restarting your router. And the other way - switch your router to be off and connect your computer via your phone ...

PS. By the way, if you install your purchase on the other computer so you will lose one activation ...

Unable to Install An MT4 indicator which I once Purchased 2 years ago
Unable to Install An MT4 indicator which I once Purchased 2 years ago
  • 2024.12.01
  • Sergey Golubev
  • www.mql5.com
Please I am unable to install a particular 'Mt4 product ' on my mt4 terminal...
 
Oleksandr Medviediev #:
Last resort - try resetting the platform settings:

    1. File menu->Open Data Folder
    2. Double click on "Config" to open the folder
    3. Close the MT4 terminal
    4. Delete the file Terminal.ini (or rename it)
    5. Restart MT4

Hi Brother, I just did as you requested what file did you say i should delete from the config folder



 

Yes, delete it or rename it.

 
Oleksandr Medviediev #:

Yes, delete it or rename it.

BTW, you didn't run in portable mode (although you said you did).

I said the terminal.exe was installed in my Program Files(x86) folder and not Program Files

 
Olayemi Sulaiman #:

I said the terminal.exe was installed in my Program Files(x86) folder and not Program Files

You are right, got it.

 
Oleksandr Medviediev #:

You are right, got it.

Is there a way I can still run it in portable mode despite being installed in Program Files (x86) folder ?
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