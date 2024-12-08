Unable to Install An MT4 indicator which I once Purchased 2 years ago - page 3

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Oleksandr Medviediev #:

Step-1: You need to run your MetaTrader in the portable mode. To use this mode, start the platform from the command line with the additional /portable key.

For example, "C:\Program Files\MyTerminal\terminal.exe /portable"

https://www.metatrader5.com/ en/terminal/help/start_ advanced/start 

Also, if i run it in a portable mode. How does it help with the current inability to install or download indicators into my mt4 terminal?

 
Olayemi Sulaiman #:

So after that, what do i do next?

STEP-2: Go to "Market" tab, then "Purchased" tab and install your indicator.

Should work this time))

Good luck!
🙂

 
Oleksandr Medviediev #:

STEP-2: Go to "Market" tab, then "Purchased" tab and install your indicator.

Should work this time))

Good luck!
🙂

Just completed the step but still the same thing. Didn't work

 
Olayemi Sulaiman #:
I tried all the suggested solutions but none has worked

It is difficult to try all suggested solutions which were described on this summary blog post -

... because there are a lot of reasons and a lot of possible solutions.
Basicly, this error is indicating that your Metatrader does not have internet access to the Market database during installation of this product (for some reason ... something is preventing this access ... VPS or any).

-----------------------

And because of that - you only can find the solution ... because you only know your computer, your Windows, all technical condition and so on. We (on the forum) can just propose some possible solution in theoretical points of view sorry.

 
Olayemi Sulaiman #:

Just completed the step but still the same thing. Didn't work

Show your new Journal.
 
Oleksandr Medviediev #:

STEP-2: Go to "Market" tab, then "Purchased" tab and install your indicator.

Should work this time))

Good luck!
🙂

The program is installed in "Program Files (x86)" and not "Program Files"
 
Oleksandr Medviediev #:
Show your new Journal.

Here it is


 
Oleksandr Medviediev #:
Show your new Journal.


From this place


 
Sergey Golubev #:

It is difficult to try all suggested solutions which were described on this summary blog post -


... because there are a lot of reasons and a lot of possible solutions.
Basicly, this error is indicating that your Metatrader does not have internet access to the Market database during installation of this product (for some reason ... something is preventing this access ... VPS or any).

-----------------------

And because of that - you only can find the solution ... because you only know your computer, your Windows, all technical condition and so on. We (on the forum) can just propose some possible solution in theoretical points of view sorry.

Perhaps I could grant a remote access because if I could find the solution myself I wouldn't be here humbly requesting for assistance as this is getting me very worried as I won't be able to trade due to the non accessibility to the indicators that I use
 
Sergey Golubev #:

It is difficult to try all suggested solutions which were described on this summary blog post -


... because there are a lot of reasons and a lot of possible solutions.
Basicly, this error is indicating that your Metatrader does not have internet access to the Market database during installation of this product (for some reason ... something is preventing this access ... VPS or any).

-----------------------

And because of that - you only can find the solution ... because you only know your computer, your Windows, all technical condition and so on. We (on the forum) can just propose some possible solution in theoretical points of view sorry.


It was working fine last week and I haven't changed  internet connection or done anything new on my PC. Nothing has changed.

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