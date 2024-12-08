Unable to Install An MT4 indicator which I once Purchased 2 years ago - page 6

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you windows is not activated. This could be the reason.

possible solution could also be your hosts file may be modified to block mql5 downloads.

 
Michael Charles Schefe #:

you windows is not activated. This could be the reason.

possible solution could also be your hosts file may be modified to block mql5 downloads.

Here we go! 

 
Oleksandr Medviediev #:

Make sure this part is visible (screen, not just random lines)




Here it is


 
Michael Charles Schefe #:

you windows is not activated. This could be the reason.

possible solution could also be your hosts file may be modified to block mql5 downloads.

Oh I see. That could be the reason
 
Olayemi Sulaiman #:


Here it is


For the sake of good order - when/if you run in "portable" mode your Journal should look like this (screen, clean and neat - without that 74532747G9846FDUGWT... stuff)


Journal (portable mode)

 
Michael Charles Schefe #:
possible solution could also be your hosts file may be modified to block mql5 downloads.

Yes, host file may be the reason too.

---------------------------------------------

About host file: post with instruction about HowTo.

Authorization Failed on my MT4 when I try to log in mql5 account. - My problem with Metatrader Marketplace is a simple thing I am trying to solve.
Authorization Failed on my MT4 when I try to log in mql5 account. - My problem with Metatrader Marketplace is a simple thing I am trying to solve.
  • 2023.08.22
  • Vikas Arul Jesu Raja Selvan
  • www.mql5.com
Community login should be made on community tab of metatrader - besides, your login is vikasarul because the link to your profile is https vikasarul. Com ------------------------ and i found the information about how the other users fixed it forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
 
Michael Charles Schefe #:

you windows is not activated. This could be the reason.

possible solution could also be your hosts file may be modified to block mql5 downloads.

I have activated my windows now but still the same error [403].
 
Oleksandr Medviediev #:

For the sake of good order - when/if you run in "portable" mode your Journal should look like this (screen, clean and neat - without that 74532747G9846FDUGWT... stuff)



okay let me try that again
 
Sergey Golubev #:

Yes, host file may be the reason too.

---------------------------------------------

About host file: post with instruction about HowTo.

Except that in my own case, I can access the MQL5.com website but can’t download or install indicators or products into my mt4 terminal 
 
Olayemi Sulaiman #:
Except that in my own case, I can access the MQL5.com website but can’t download or install indicators or products into my mt4 terminal 

that does not mean much. the downloads server can be different to the website server address. no reason why you cant have different addresses for downloads and website files.

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