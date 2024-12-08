Unable to Install An MT4 indicator which I once Purchased 2 years ago - page 2

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Sergey Golubev #:
C:\Users\

I tried all the suggested solutions but none has worked



Still having the Error [403]

 
Olayemi Sulaiman #:

I tried all the suggested solutions but none has worked



Still having the Error [403]

now i can't install or download any indicator and it isn't internet connection because i've switched between two networks
[Deleted]  
Olayemi Sulaiman #: now i can't install or download any indicator and it isn't internet connection because i've switched between two networks

Show us the initial lines of the Journal log that informs about the MetaTrader build, the operating system and computer resources. For example, here is mine ...


 
Olayemi Sulaiman #:
now i can't install or download any indicator and it isn't internet connection because i've switched between two networks

Did you change internet connections too? or just vpn servers? If you want more suggestions, you will need to provide much more details of your situation.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Show us the initial lines of the Journal log that informs about the MetaTrader build, the operating system and computer resources. For example, here is mine ...


How do I get that ?
 
Michael Charles Schefe #:

Did you change internet connections too? or just vpn servers? If you want more suggestions, you will need to provide much more details of your situation.

No I didn’t. That’s what is surprising and shocking 
 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Show us the initial lines of the Journal log that informs about the MetaTrader build, the operating system and computer resources. For example, here is mine ...



Here it is sir, I will really be grateful if this can be resolved. Thanks


 

Tried  updating or installing my previously purchased indicator but still the same error





 

Step-1: You need to run your MetaTrader in the portable mode. To use this mode, start the platform from the command line with the additional /portable key.

For example, "C:\Program Files\MyTerminal\terminal.exe /portable"

https://www.metatrader5.com/ en/terminal/help/start_ advanced/start 

Platform Start - For Advanced Users - Getting Started - MetaTrader 5 Help
Platform Start - For Advanced Users - Getting Started - MetaTrader 5 Help
  • www.metatrader5.com
After installation, a group of programs of the trading platform is added to the Start menu, and the program shortcut is created on the desktop. Use...
 
Oleksandr Medviediev #:

Step-1: You need to run your MetaTrader in the portable mode. To use this mode, start the platform from the command line with the additional /portable key.

For example, "C:\Program Files\MyTerminal\terminal.exe /portable"

https://www.metatrader5.com/ en/terminal/help/start_ advanced/start 

So after that, what do i do next?

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