Unable to Install An MT4 indicator which I once Purchased 2 years ago - page 5

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Oleksandr Medviediev #:

Yes, delete it or rename it.

what should I delete or rename from the screenshot I shared above?
 
Olayemi Sulaiman #:
Is there a way I can still run it in portable mode despite being installed in Program Files (x86) folder ?

Show us the screen of your Journal.

 
Olayemi Sulaiman #:
what should I delete or rename from the screenshot I shared above?
file Terminal.ini
 
Olayemi Sulaiman #:

Hi Brother, I just did as you requested what file did you say i should delete from the config folder



@Oleksandr Medviediev Please can you highlight or indicate the file you want me to delete from this screenshot of my config folder ?
 
Oleksandr Medviediev #:

Show us the screen of your Journal.

Here is the screen of my journal
 
Oleksandr Medviediev #:
file Terminal.ini

There is no such file name as that, Please see the screenshot



 
Oleksandr Medviediev #:
file Terminal.ini

Or are you referring to the file I highlighted in the screenshot attached below ?


 
Olayemi Sulaiman #:

Or are you referring to the file I highlighted in the screenshot attached below ?


yes

 
Olayemi Sulaiman #:
Here is the screen of my journal

Restart MT4 and make this screen again.

 

Make sure this part is visible (screen, not just random lines)


Journal

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