Unable to Install An MT4 indicator which I once Purchased 2 years ago - page 5
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Yes, delete it or rename it.
Is there a way I can still run it in portable mode despite being installed in Program Files (x86) folder ?
Show us the screen of your Journal.
what should I delete or rename from the screenshot I shared above?
Hi Brother, I just did as you requested what file did you say i should delete from the config folder
Show us the screen of your Journal.
file Terminal.ini
There is no such file name as that, Please see the screenshot
file Terminal.ini
Or are you referring to the file I highlighted in the screenshot attached below ?
Or are you referring to the file I highlighted in the screenshot attached below ?
yes
Here is the screen of my journal
Restart MT4 and make this screen again.
Make sure this part is visible (screen, not just random lines)