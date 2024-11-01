what effects do deposits by signal provider have on subscriber?
This is a snippet of a metric page of a signal provider. My question...
What is the effects of this signal provider: making this huge deposit -- on the subscribers? Does the lotsize of the subscribers jump higher too?
When a signal provider makes a deposit to his account with open trades, the copying ratio of all subscribers decrease and that results in partial closure of all subscribers open copied trades in order to reflect the new copying ratio.
so if more partially closed trades are losing, than there are profit trades, then, a subscribers account can be blown due to the signal provider making that deposit? Which may have recovered and profitted if the signal provider had stuck to strategy.
What happens when they make a withdrawal? Seems from your comment, that the copying ratio INCREASES, correct? This may mean that subscribers account may blow up soon after due to the lotsize increasing, while the signal providers profits and account growth of signal provider's -- improves.
what happens when the subscriber receives 3 or less signals during last 30 days? I see warnings on signal providers account.
so if more partially closed trades are losing, than there are profit trades, then, a subscribers account can be blown due to the signal provider making that deposit? Which may have recovered and profitted if the signal provider had stuck to strategy.
What happens when they make a withdrawal? Seems from your comment, that the copying ratio INCREASES, correct? This may mean that subscribers account may blow up soon after due to the lotsize increasing, while the signal providers profits and account growth of signal provider's -- improves.
Yes, its not right and ethical for a signal provider to make a deposit while having open trades.
A deposit will not affect subscribers right away, any currently open copied trades will keep running as they are, the increased copying ratio will be applied to future trades only.
what happens when the subscriber receives 3 or less signals during last 30 days? I see warnings on signal providers account.
This is not a practical problem.
Note that I am researching the use of the Signals Service. Information related to both Subscriber and Provider. If you have special pages for me to read, then, please post the links below. I have already read 3 hours of page reading, but there is many pages of help pages and forum threads that have headlines that appear to be applicable to the subject. This research is going to take awhile yet!
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/rules
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
thanks. I am still going through 1 of those threads, as it is 165 pages long!
But I have "made up my mind", that due to how the lotsize of subscribers is changed when the signal provider makes either a deposit or withdrawal -- that i will NEVER be, neither a subscriber, NOR a signal provider.
I have seen several good signal accounts on mql5, however, the aforementioned copying rules with the lotsize changes, including when a sl is hit on the signal subscriber, and a new trade replaces that one that closed, when the account is synchronised, again, if the providers account still has that same trade open -- is unacceptable.
For these reasons -- while i will continue to read the thread mentioned -- I will NEVER become a signal provider or subscriber on mql5.com
I have seen several good signal accounts on mql5, however, the aforementioned copying rules with the lotsize changes, including when a sl is hit on the signal subscriber, and a new trade replaces that one that closed, when the account is synchronised, again, if the providers account still has that same trade open -- is unacceptable.
This can be avoided if you do not tick the 'Copy Stop Loss and Take Profit Levels' option in Signals settings, that way the signal copied trades will be closed only when the original signal provider's trades are closed.
This can be avoided if you do not tick the 'Copy Stop Loss and Take Profit Levels' option in Signals settings, that way the signal copied trades will be closed only when the original signal provider's trades are closed.
yes. I was aware of this, but that does not stop the extra risk to the subscribers account when the provider makes a deposit or withdrawal. 1) I do not want to be on the reciever end -- subscriber when that happens, NOR, 2) I refuse to be a provider who causes that extra risk to my subscribers.
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This is a snippet of a metric page of a signal provider. My question...
What is the effects of this signal provider: making this huge deposit -- on the subscribers? Does the lotsize of the subscribers jump higher too?