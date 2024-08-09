Same EA same setting same period but different results
It depends on the EA (how it was coded - martingale/pyramiding/more) and on the history/quotes (number of the ticks for the first test and for the second test). And yes - it is normal situation.
its the same EA and its not any of the risky strategies, its a normal one, everything in the settings and input section is 100% the same, so how can the results be different? and 1 has more trades than the other?
EShiN29 #:
its the same EA and its not any of the risky strategies, its a normal one, everything in the settings and input section is 100% the same, so how can the results be different? and 1 has more trades than the other?
its the same EA and its not any of the risky strategies, its a normal one, everything in the settings and input section is 100% the same, so how can the results be different? and 1 has more trades than the other?
I already explained about why it may be different.
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But if you have same results so it may be unique situation, and many users will ask you about "what you did on the code of your EA to get same results by testing with "every tick based on real ticks" in case of the different ticks for testing?".
i test it on 1min OHLC for both
EShiN29 #:
i test it on 1min OHLC for both
i test it on 1min OHLC for both
It is discussion on the other thread -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Optimization Result Different From Single Result
Le Minh Duc, 2024.08.08 11:02Update1: I move to every tick option and it didn't happen like that. It only happens when I choose modeling 1 minute OHCL
hm.. its not quite the same issue, but i have tried changing different modelling, its still different result when testing on 2 meta5 terminals
are you sure you're testing the same time ranges?
Are you sure you're using the same stop loss and TP on both? Are you sure you're using the same trade volume on both?
If the broker uses a floating spread, that's another thing that can distort results
the second graph looks like a classic case of Dynamic lot enabled on a high leverage instead of fixed lot...
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Hi
Can someone please help me figure out with what i wrote in the topic, and i dled 2 same broker meta5 on my pc, but i ran a backtest with both of them, but came out different results?
as you can see in the graph, its totally different, does anyone know why?
Thanks in advance