Optimization Result Different From Single Result

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I just realized it after retesting the results with a single test. I rechecked some random passes, they all did not work as optimized results. I rechecked the parameters, and it's the same.

I have no idea why it happened like that. My EA doesn't use iCustom or external resources.

Since it's not convenient to publish the source code, can someone with experience on this issue tell me the possible reasons for this?

I ran it as single test

Then


 
Update1: I move to every tick option and it didn't happen like that. It only happens when I choose modeling 1 minute OHCL
 

I'm using this version

 
Le Minh Duc:

I just realized it after retesting the results with a single test. I rechecked some random passes, they all did not work as optimized results. I rechecked the parameters, and it's the same.

I have no idea why it happened like that. My EA doesn't use iCustom or external resources.

Since it's not convenient to publish the source code, can someone with experience on this issue tell me the possible reasons for this?

I ran it as single test

Then


I think it's the same problem I experienced, as described here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/376067

The problem is reproducible and I posted a sample ea for the development team to help diagnose the problem, but nothing happened.

Also I found that this bug was introduced with version 4233, so you can check if this is your case by downloading version 4232 or earlier and run the optimization again.

Strategy optimization result do not match single run test result
Strategy optimization result do not match single run test result
  • 2024.06.14
  • Audi
  • www.mql5.com
As I run optimization test ,get result and run single test result not match the result...
 
Francesco Baldi #:
version 4232

Thank you for the reply. But how can I download the earlier version or where can I find them?

 
Le Minh Duc #:

Thank you for the reply. But how can I download the earlier version or where can I find them?

There are many sources, I personally use Telegram for that, if you have it just type 'metatrader archive' in the search box. There's a channel by that name with full history.

 
Update 2
The problem was solved by following this instruction: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/376067/page2#comment_48893517
Strategy optimization result do not match single run test result - How to fix a bug in MT5 optimization
Strategy optimization result do not match single run test result - How to fix a bug in MT5 optimization
  • 2023.08.22
  • rrocchi
  • www.mql5.com
If anyone would like to pair with this issue, i i am also having a problem with this, using local optimization. Up to now, i have read a lot of affirmations and assumptions, but i have never seen anyone providing evidence of an mt5 bug on this issue
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