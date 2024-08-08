Optimization Result Different From Single Result
I'm using this version
I just realized it after retesting the results with a single test. I rechecked some random passes, they all did not work as optimized results. I rechecked the parameters, and it's the same.
I have no idea why it happened like that. My EA doesn't use iCustom or external resources.
Since it's not convenient to publish the source code, can someone with experience on this issue tell me the possible reasons for this?
I ran it as single test
Then
I think it's the same problem I experienced, as described here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/376067
The problem is reproducible and I posted a sample ea for the development team to help diagnose the problem, but nothing happened.
Also I found that this bug was introduced with version 4233, so you can check if this is your case by downloading version 4232 or earlier and run the optimization again.
- 2024.06.14
- Audi
- www.mql5.com
Thank you for the reply. But how can I download the earlier version or where can I find them?
There are many sources, I personally use Telegram for that, if you have it just type 'metatrader archive' in the search box. There's a channel by that name with full history.
The problem was solved by following this instruction: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/376067/page2#comment_48893517
- 2023.08.22
- rrocchi
- www.mql5.com
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I just realized it after retesting the results with a single test. I rechecked some random passes, they all did not work as optimized results. I rechecked the parameters, and it's the same.
I have no idea why it happened like that. My EA doesn't use iCustom or external resources.
Since it's not convenient to publish the source code, can someone with experience on this issue tell me the possible reasons for this?
I ran it as single test
Then