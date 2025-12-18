“Why are the EA backtest results different from the real (live) market results?”
- Close By - Trade - MetaTrader 5 for Android
- Close By - Trade - MetaTrader 5 for iPhone
- Subscribe to a trade signal straight from MetaTrader 5
“I am using the same EA, the same settings, and the same period in both the backtest and the live account. Why can the results be different, even though I am already using real ticks? On the live account my EA is profitable, but in the backtest it ends up with a margin call, even though the period is the same.”
“I am using the same EA, the same settings, and the same period in both the backtest and the live account. Why can the results be different, even though I am already using real ticks? On the live account my EA is profitable, but in the backtest it ends up with a margin call, even though the period is the same.”
It depends on the strategy.
Backtest is like demo trading, execution is ideal.
Live trading has real delay and slippage, and that depends on the broker liquidity provider.
That s why people can get very different results across brokers.
“I am using the same EA, the same settings, and the same period in both the backtest and the live account. Why can the results be different, even though I am already using real ticks? On the live account my EA is profitable, but in the backtest it ends up with a margin call, even though the period is the same.”
This difference between backtest results and live trading results is normal and can be caused by several factors, assuming the EA is properly programmed, developed in a serious and professional manner, and without any intention to manipulate results or generate misleading data for commercial purposes, even when real ticks are used.
Slippage, spread variation, execution delays, margin calculation, liquidity, and the way the strategy tester models tick sequences can all lead to different outcomes. In live trading, orders are executed under real market conditions, while the strategy tester still operates in a simulated environment.
I have written a detailed explanation on this topic based on my experience, which may help clarify these differences: https://www.mql5.com/es/blogs/post/765944
- www.mql5.com
This difference between backtest results and live trading results is normal and can be caused by several factors, assuming the EA is properly programmed, developed in a serious and professional manner, and without any intention to manipulate results or generate misleading data for commercial purposes, even when real ticks are used.
Slippage, spread variation, execution delays, margin calculation, liquidity, and the way the strategy tester models tick sequences can all lead to different outcomes. In live trading, orders are executed under real market conditions, while the strategy tester still operates in a simulated environment.
I have written a detailed explanation on this topic based on my experience, which may help clarify these differences: https://www.mql5.com/es/blogs/post/765944
This difference between backtest results and live trading results is normal and can be caused by several factors, assuming the EA is properly programmed, developed in a serious and professional manner, and without any intention to manipulate results or generate misleading data for commercial purposes, even when real ticks are used.
Slippage, spread variation, execution delays, margin calculation, liquidity, and the way the strategy tester models tick sequences can all lead to different outcomes. In live trading, orders are executed under real market conditions, while the strategy tester still operates in a simulated environment.
I have written a detailed explanation on this topic based on my experience, which may help clarify these differences: https://www.mql5.com/es/blogs/post/765944
“I am using the same EA, the same settings, and the same period in both the backtest and the live account. Why can the results be different, even though I am already using real ticks? On the live account my EA is profitable, but in the backtest it ends up with a margin call, even though the period is the same.”
The only thing a back test is viable in is the drawdown , has it steady DD is it crazy swings etc . Does it look like it could survive . Thinking taking an EA especially all these martingale time bombs and running a back test for a year 24/5 data and thinking wow this looks good , then you are delusional . An EA does basically one thing , works in Trends , works , in choppy markets etc . Anybody thinking a trend EA in a backtest profit higher and higher is a clown. Factor in Broker spreads and all that entails . Live testing is the only way .
It can be profitable on the live account, but for how long? You need to make it as safe as possible and protected from drawdown...some brokers close losing positions automatically if the equity drawdown reaches 50%
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use