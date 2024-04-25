Discussing the article: "Population optimization algorithms: Micro Artificial immune system (Micro-AIS)" - page 4

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Discussion of the article "Population Optimisation Algorithms: Micro Artificial immune system (Micro-AIS) Algorithms"

fxsaber, 2024.01.21 01:38 AM

23: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_IWO
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_IWO
BestResult = 0.5624806395733428: X1 = 1.4900000000000002, Y1 = 1.2999999999999998, X2 = 0.43999999999999995, Y2 = -0.48999999999999977, X3 = -1.42, Y3 = 0.6400000000000001
Check = 0.6266957817897628: X1 = 1.4900000000000002, Y1 = 1.2999999999999998, X2 = 0.43999999999999995, Y2 = -0.48999999999999977, X3 = -1.42, Y3 = 0.6400000000000001

IWO has the best coordinates not matching the returned value.

 
fxsaber #:

Pulled it in.

As far as I understood, custom optimisation is done only on the terminal graph on one core, and I was talking about multithreaded optimisation in the tester (for the particle swarm algorithm I described in the article, for most other algorithms it should also be possible by analogy, since there is usually a principle of dividing tasks into groups of agents). But the tester hangs on the most primitive example (I gave the test above), which nipped the idea in the bud.

Параллельная оптимизация методом роя частиц (Particle Swarm Optimization)
Параллельная оптимизация методом роя частиц (Particle Swarm Optimization)
  • www.mql5.com
В статье описан способ быстрой оптимизиции методом роя частиц, представлена его реализация на MQL, готовая к применению как в однопоточном режиме внутри эксперта, так и в параллельном многопоточном режиме в качестве надстройки, выполняющейся на локальных агентах тестера.
 

I have assembled and compiled the project. Technically everything works perfectly, except for the PSO algorithm, taken here from Stanislav, errors fell out, so it is not in the logs, which I will give below.

When looking at the source code there was a question about the number of FF runs, the default is 1000. This is very low, the results will not be much better than random. The in-house tester did 19968 FF runs, so I set the source to 20000.

I did 5 runs of optimisation in the staff one, the results show the best of all. In articles, used 10 runs of optimisation and the average result is displayed.

Next, I used FF Megacity, the discrete function closest to real discrete trading strategy problems (Hilly and Forest are smooth and more suitable for evaluating the ability to perform in MO tasks).

Settings in the tester:

Optimisation results after 5 runs:

Results of custom run #1:

01: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_Micro_AIS
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_Micro_AIS
BestResult = 0.5: X1 = -6.279999999999999, Y1 = 2.0, X2 = -3.1499999999999995, Y2 = 2.0, X3 = -8.08, Y3 = -8.91
Check = 0.5: X1 = -6.279999999999999, Y1 = 2.0, X2 = -3.1499999999999995, Y2 = 2.0, X3 = -8.08, Y3 = -8.91

02: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_POES
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_POES
BestResult = 0.75: X1 = -3.17, Y1 = 5.09, X2 = -3.1499999999999995, Y2 = 2.0, X3 = -3.1399999999999997, Y3 = 1.9900000000000002
Check = 0.75: X1 = -3.17, Y1 = 5.09, X2 = -3.1499999999999995, Y2 = 2.0, X3 = -3.1399999999999997, Y3 = 1.9900000000000002

03: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_P_O_ES
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_P_O_ES
BestResult = 1.0: X1 = -3.12, Y1 = 2.0, X2 = -3.1099999999999994, Y2 = 2.0, X3 = -3.0999999999999996, Y3 = 2.0
Check = 1.0: X1 = -3.12, Y1 = 2.0, X2 = -3.1099999999999994, Y2 = 2.0, X3 = -3.0999999999999996, Y3 = 2.0

04: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_SC
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_SC
BestResult = 0.3055555555555556: X1 = -9.96, Y1 = -5.39, X2 = -2.6499999999999995, Y2 = 7.34, X3 = -3.05, Y3 = 2.0199999999999996
Check = 0.3055555555555556: X1 = -9.96, Y1 = -5.39, X2 = -2.6499999999999995, Y2 = 7.34, X3 = -3.05, Y3 = 2.0199999999999996

05: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_SIA
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_SIA
BestResult = 0.9722222222222222: X1 = -3.13, Y1 = 1.9900000000000002, X2 = -3.17, Y2 = 2.0, X3 = -3.13, Y3 = 2.0
Check = 0.9722222222222222: X1 = -3.13, Y1 = 1.9900000000000002, X2 = -3.17, Y2 = 2.0, X3 = -3.13, Y3 = 2.0

06: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_SA
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_SA
BestResult = 0.3333333333333333: X1 = -8.22, Y1 = 6.129999999999999, X2 = -9.59, Y2 = 8.120000000000001, X3 = -3.12, Y3 = 2.0
Check = 0.3333333333333333: X1 = -8.22, Y1 = 6.129999999999999, X2 = -9.59, Y2 = 8.120000000000001, X3 = -3.12, Y3 = 2.0

07: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_NMm
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_NMm
BestResult = 0.47222222222222227: X1 = -7.91, Y1 = -8.7, X2 = -3.16, Y2 = 2.0, X3 = -4.93, Y3 = -8.87
Check = 0.47222222222222227: X1 = -7.91, Y1 = -8.7, X2 = -3.16, Y2 = 2.0, X3 = -4.93, Y3 = -8.87

08: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_DE
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_DE
BestResult = 1.0: X1 = -3.16, Y1 = 2.0, X2 = -3.1099999999999994, Y2 = 2.0, X3 = -3.1499999999999995, Y3 = 2.0
Check = 1.0: X1 = -3.16, Y1 = 2.0, X2 = -3.1099999999999994, Y2 = 2.0, X3 = -3.1499999999999995, Y3 = 2.0

09: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_SDOm
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_SDOm
BestResult = 0.25: X1 = -8.01, Y1 = -8.96, X2 = -8.17, Y2 = -8.89, X3 = -7.779999999999999, Y3 = -8.84
Check = 0.25: X1 = -8.01, Y1 = -8.96, X2 = -8.17, Y2 = -8.89, X3 = -7.779999999999999, Y3 = -8.84

10: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_IWDm
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_IWDm
BestResult = 0.38888888888888884: X1 = -8.02, Y1 = -8.51, X2 = -3.1399999999999997, Y2 = 2.0199999999999996, X3 = -8.89, Y3 = 2.7300000000000004
Check = 0.38888888888888884: X1 = -8.02, Y1 = -8.51, X2 = -3.1399999999999997, Y2 = 2.0199999999999996, X3 = -8.89, Y3 = 2.7300000000000004

11: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_CSS
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_CSS
BestResult = 0.3333333333333333: X1 = -3.13, Y1 = 2.040000000000001, X2 = -7.859999999999999, Y2 = -7.859999999999999, X3 = -3.8200000000000003, Y3 = -2.55
Check = 0.3333333333333333: X1 = -3.13, Y1 = 2.040000000000001, X2 = -7.859999999999999, Y2 = -7.859999999999999, X3 = -3.8200000000000003, Y3 = -2.55

12: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_SDS
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_SDS
BestResult = 0.8055555555555555: X1 = -3.12, Y1 = 1.75, X2 = -3.12, Y2 = 2.01, X3 = -3.1499999999999995, Y3 = 1.9800000000000004
Check = 0.8055555555555555: X1 = -3.12, Y1 = 1.75, X2 = -3.12, Y2 = 2.01, X3 = -3.1499999999999995, Y3 = 1.9800000000000004

13: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_SDSm
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_SDSm
BestResult = 0.75: X1 = -7.92, Y1 = -9.09, X2 = -3.1100000000000003, Y2 = 1.999999999999999, X3 = -3.12, Y3 = 1.999999999999999
Check = 0.75: X1 = -7.92, Y1 = -9.09, X2 = -3.1100000000000003, Y2 = 1.999999999999999, X3 = -3.12, Y3 = 1.999999999999999

14: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_MEC
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_MEC
BestResult = 0.75: X1 = -7.68, Y1 = -9.46, X2 = -3.1399999999999997, Y2 = 1.9900000000000002, X3 = -3.1499999999999995, Y3 = 2.0
Check = 0.75: X1 = -7.68, Y1 = -9.46, X2 = -3.1399999999999997, Y2 = 1.9900000000000002, X3 = -3.1499999999999995, Y3 = 2.0

15: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_SFL
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_SFL
BestResult = 0.4166666666666666: X1 = -8.39, Y1 = -9.22, X2 = -3.1399999999999997, Y2 = 2.0700000000000003, X3 = -8.72, Y3 = 9.86
Check = 0.4166666666666666: X1 = -8.39, Y1 = -9.22, X2 = -3.1399999999999997, Y2 = 2.0700000000000003, X3 = -8.72, Y3 = 9.86

16: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_EM
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_EM
BestResult = 0.2222222222222222: X1 = -10.0, Y1 = -10.5, X2 = -2.05, Y2 = -10.5, X3 = -3.13, Y3 = 1.8100000000000005
Check = 0.2222222222222222: X1 = -10.0, Y1 = -10.5, X2 = -2.05, Y2 = -10.5, X3 = -3.13, Y3 = 1.8100000000000005

17: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_SSG
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_SSG
BestResult = 0.75: X1 = -3.1099999999999994, Y1 = 2.0, X2 = -3.16, Y2 = 2.0, X3 = -7.99, Y3 = -9.08
Check = 0.75: X1 = -3.1099999999999994, Y1 = 2.0, X2 = -3.16, Y2 = 2.0, X3 = -7.99, Y3 = -9.08

18: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_MA
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_MA
BestResult = 0.3888888888888889: X1 = -2.1899999999999995, Y1 = -8.77, X2 = -3.16, Y2 = 2.0, X3 = -8.04, Y3 = -5.57
Check = 0.3888888888888889: X1 = -2.1899999999999995, Y1 = -8.77, X2 = -3.16, Y2 = 2.0, X3 = -8.04, Y3 = -5.57

19: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_HS
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_HS

Error optimization!

20: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_GSA
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_GSA
BestResult = 0.47222222222222215: X1 = -4.82, Y1 = 3.950000000000001, X2 = -3.42, Y2 = 1.9600000000000009, X3 = -3.12, Y3 = 1.9700000000000006
Check = 0.47222222222222215: X1 = -4.82, Y1 = 3.950000000000001, X2 = -3.42, Y2 = 1.9600000000000009, X3 = -3.12, Y3 = 1.9700000000000006

21: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_GSA_Stars
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_GSA_Stars

Error optimization!

22: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_BFO
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_BFO
BestResult = 0.6944444444444443: X1 = -3.12, Y1 = 2.01, X2 = -4.51, Y2 = -9.31, X3 = -3.1099999999999994, Y3 = 2.0
Check = 0.6944444444444443: X1 = -3.12, Y1 = 2.01, X2 = -4.51, Y2 = -9.31, X3 = -3.1099999999999994, Y3 = 2.0

23: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_IWO
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_IWO
BestResult = 0.6666666666666666: X1 = -3.0700000000000003, Y1 = 2.1899999999999995, X2 = -5.29, Y2 = -9.15, X3 = -3.12, Y3 = 2.01
Check = 0.5555555555555555: X1 = -3.0700000000000003, Y1 = 2.1899999999999995, X2 = -5.29, Y2 = -9.15, X3 = -3.12, Y3 = 2.01

24: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_BA
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_BA
BestResult = 0.5555555555555555: X1 = -6.21, Y1 = -6.41, X2 = -3.42, Y2 = 2.0, X3 = -3.16, Y3 = 2.0
Check = 0.5555555555555555: X1 = -6.21, Y1 = -6.41, X2 = -3.42, Y2 = 2.0, X3 = -3.16, Y3 = 2.0

25: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_FAm
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_FAm
BestResult = 0.3333333333333333: X1 = -3.1399999999999997, Y1 = 2.0, X2 = -7.0, Y2 = 4.4, X3 = -8.46, Y3 = 0.5299999999999994
Check = 0.3333333333333333: X1 = -3.1399999999999997, Y1 = 2.0, X2 = -7.0, Y2 = 4.4, X3 = -8.46, Y3 = 0.5299999999999994

26: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_FSS
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_FSS
BestResult = 0.19444444444444445: X1 = -4.88, Y1 = 8.16, X2 = -5.1, Y2 = 4.4399999999999995, X3 = -3.46, Y3 = 1.9900000000000002
Check = 0.19444444444444445: X1 = -4.88, Y1 = 8.16, X2 = -5.1, Y2 = 4.4399999999999995, X3 = -3.46, Y3 = 1.9900000000000002

27: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_COAm
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_COAm
BestResult = 0.6388888888888888: X1 = -4.1899999999999995, Y1 = -8.2, X2 = -3.1099999999999994, Y2 = 2.01, X3 = -3.1399999999999997, Y3 = 2.0
Check = 0.6388888888888888: X1 = -4.1899999999999995, Y1 = -8.2, X2 = -3.1099999999999994, Y2 = 2.01, X3 = -3.1399999999999997, Y3 = 2.0

28: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_GWO
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_GWO
BestResult = 0.6388888888888888: X1 = -4.52, Y1 = -1.6899999999999995, X2 = -3.12, Y2 = 2.0, X3 = -3.0700000000000003, Y3 = 2.0
Check = 0.6388888888888888: X1 = -4.52, Y1 = -1.6899999999999995, X2 = -3.12, Y2 = 2.0, X3 = -3.0700000000000003, Y3 = 2.0

29: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_ABC
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_ABC
BestResult = 0.08333333333333333: X1 = -8.17, Y1 = 9.870000000000001, X2 = -9.19, Y2 = -2.79, X3 = -3.16, Y3 = 4.07
Check = 0.08333333333333333: X1 = -8.17, Y1 = 9.870000000000001, X2 = -9.19, Y2 = -2.79, X3 = -3.16, Y3 = 4.07

30: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_ACOm
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_ACOm
BestResult = 0.75: X1 = -3.17, Y1 = 2.0, X2 = -8.08, Y2 = -8.62, X3 = -3.12, Y3 = 2.0
Check = 0.75: X1 = -3.17, Y1 = 2.0, X2 = -8.08, Y2 = -8.62, X3 = -3.12, Y3 = 2.0

31: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_PSO
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_PSO
BestResult = 1.0: X1 = -3.1399999999999997, Y1 = 2.01, X2 = -3.0999999999999996, Y2 = 2.0, X3 = -3.17, Y3 = 2.0
Check = 1.0: X1 = -3.1399999999999997, Y1 = 2.01, X2 = -3.0999999999999996, Y2 = 2.0, X3 = -3.17, Y3 = 2.0

32: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_RND
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_RND
BestResult = 1.0: X1 = -3.1399999999999997, Y1 = 2.01, X2 = -3.1099999999999994, Y2 = 2.0, X3 = -3.17, Y3 = 2.0
Check = 1.0: X1 = -3.1399999999999997, Y1 = 2.01, X2 = -3.1099999999999994, Y2 = 2.0, X3 = -3.17, Y3 = 2.0
 

Results of custom launch #2: 

01: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_Micro_AIS
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_Micro_AIS
BestResult = 0.16666666666666666: X1 = -6.29, Y1 = 2.01, X2 = -7.32, Y2 = 9.43, X3 = -8.33, Y3 = -6.33
Check = 0.16666666666666666: X1 = -6.29, Y1 = 2.01, X2 = -7.32, Y2 = 9.43, X3 = -8.33, Y3 = -6.33

02: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_POES
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_POES
BestResult = 0.9722222222222222: X1 = -3.13, Y1 = 2.01, X2 = -3.1499999999999995, Y2 = 2.0, X3 = -3.1099999999999994, Y3 = 2.0
Check = 0.9722222222222222: X1 = -3.13, Y1 = 2.01, X2 = -3.1499999999999995, Y2 = 2.0, X3 = -3.1099999999999994, Y3 = 2.0

03: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_P_O_ES
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_P_O_ES
BestResult = 1.0: X1 = -3.1399999999999997, Y1 = 2.0, X2 = -3.1399999999999997, Y2 = 2.0, X3 = -3.16, Y3 = 2.0
Check = 1.0: X1 = -3.1399999999999997, Y1 = 2.0, X2 = -3.1399999999999997, Y2 = 2.0, X3 = -3.16, Y3 = 2.0

04: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_SC
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_SC
BestResult = 0.3611111111111111: X1 = -2.4799999999999995, Y1 = 2.1799999999999997, X2 = -4.64, Y2 = 6.219999999999999, X3 = -3.16, Y3 = 2.030000000000001
Check = 0.3611111111111111: X1 = -2.4799999999999995, Y1 = 2.1799999999999997, X2 = -4.64, Y2 = 6.219999999999999, X3 = -3.16, Y3 = 2.030000000000001

05: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_SIA
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_SIA
BestResult = 0.9722222222222222: X1 = -3.1499999999999995, Y1 = 2.030000000000001, X2 = -3.1399999999999997, Y2 = 1.9900000000000002, X3 = -3.13, Y3 = 2.0
Check = 0.9722222222222222: X1 = -3.1499999999999995, Y1 = 2.030000000000001, X2 = -3.1399999999999997, Y2 = 1.9900000000000002, X3 = -3.13, Y3 = 2.0

06: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_SA
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_SA
BestResult = 0.3333333333333333: X1 = -4.95, Y1 = 8.969999999999999, X2 = -3.92, Y2 = 2.0600000000000005, X3 = -3.0999999999999996, Y3 = 2.030000000000001
Check = 0.3333333333333333: X1 = -4.95, Y1 = 8.969999999999999, X2 = -3.92, Y2 = 2.0600000000000005, X3 = -3.0999999999999996, Y3 = 2.030000000000001

07: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_NMm
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_NMm
BestResult = 0.47222222222222215: X1 = -8.16, Y1 = -9.41, X2 = -3.1899999999999995, Y2 = 2.01, X3 = -7.95, Y3 = -9.5
Check = 0.47222222222222215: X1 = -8.16, Y1 = -9.41, X2 = -3.1899999999999995, Y2 = 2.01, X3 = -7.95, Y3 = -9.5

08: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_DE
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_DE
BestResult = 1.0: X1 = -3.12, Y1 = 2.0, X2 = -3.13, Y2 = 2.0, X3 = -3.1399999999999997, Y3 = 2.0
Check = 1.0: X1 = -3.12, Y1 = 2.0, X2 = -3.13, Y2 = 2.0, X3 = -3.1399999999999997, Y3 = 2.0

09: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_SDOm
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_SDOm
BestResult = 0.4166666666666667: X1 = -3.21, Y1 = -4.35, X2 = -7.65, Y2 = -9.0, X3 = -3.1499999999999995, Y3 = 2.0
Check = 0.4166666666666667: X1 = -3.21, Y1 = -4.35, X2 = -7.65, Y2 = -9.0, X3 = -3.1499999999999995, Y3 = 2.0

10: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_IWDm
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_IWDm
BestResult = 0.25: X1 = -7.76, Y1 = -8.7, X2 = -8.09, Y2 = -8.76, X3 = -7.77, Y3 = -9.24
Check = 0.25: X1 = -7.76, Y1 = -8.7, X2 = -8.09, Y2 = -8.76, X3 = -7.77, Y3 = -9.24

11: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_CSS
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_CSS
BestResult = 0.19444444444444445: X1 = -2.4799999999999995, Y1 = 1.4800000000000004, X2 = -5.06, Y2 = -8.76, X3 = -3.3499999999999996, Y3 = 1.8599999999999994
Check = 0.19444444444444445: X1 = -2.4799999999999995, Y1 = 1.4800000000000004, X2 = -5.06, Y2 = -8.76, X3 = -3.3499999999999996, Y3 = 1.8599999999999994

12: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_SDS
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_SDS
BestResult = 0.7222222222222222: X1 = -8.28, Y1 = -9.34, X2 = -3.1899999999999995, Y2 = 2.01, X3 = -3.1499999999999995, Y3 = 2.0
Check = 0.7222222222222222: X1 = -8.28, Y1 = -9.34, X2 = -3.1899999999999995, Y2 = 2.01, X3 = -3.1499999999999995, Y3 = 2.0

13: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_SDSm
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_SDSm
BestResult = 0.75: X1 = -8.14, Y1 = -8.915, X2 = -3.1700000000000004, Y2 = 1.999999999999999, X3 = -3.1, Y3 = 1.999999999999999
Check = 0.75: X1 = -8.14, Y1 = -8.915, X2 = -3.1700000000000004, Y2 = 1.999999999999999, X3 = -3.1, Y3 = 1.999999999999999

14: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_MEC
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_MEC
BestResult = 0.75: X1 = -3.1399999999999997, Y1 = 2.0, X2 = -3.1399999999999997, Y2 = 2.0, X3 = -7.8, Y3 = -9.29
Check = 0.75: X1 = -3.1399999999999997, Y1 = 2.0, X2 = -3.1399999999999997, Y2 = 2.0, X3 = -7.8, Y3 = -9.29

15: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_SFL
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_SFL
BestResult = 0.5: X1 = -7.15, Y1 = -8.09, X2 = -3.1499999999999995, Y2 = 2.01, X3 = -3.0, Y3 = 1.8900000000000006
Check = 0.5: X1 = -7.15, Y1 = -8.09, X2 = -3.1499999999999995, Y2 = 2.01, X3 = -3.0, Y3 = 1.8900000000000006

16: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_EM
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_EM
BestResult = 0.1111111111111111: X1 = -3.1899999999999995, Y1 = 1.3900000000000006, X2 = -7.140000000000001, Y2 = -5.84, X3 = -8.04, Y3 = 1.1099999999999994
Check = 0.1111111111111111: X1 = -3.1899999999999995, Y1 = 1.3900000000000006, X2 = -7.140000000000001, Y2 = -5.84, X3 = -8.04, Y3 = 1.1099999999999994

17: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_SSG
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_SSG
BestResult = 0.25: X1 = -8.32, Y1 = -9.09, X2 = -7.88, Y2 = -8.59, X3 = -7.54, Y3 = -8.67
Check = 0.25: X1 = -8.32, Y1 = -9.09, X2 = -7.88, Y2 = -8.59, X3 = -7.54, Y3 = -8.67

18: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_MA
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_MA
BestResult = 0.3611111111111111: X1 = -5.0, Y1 = 1.9700000000000006, X2 = -3.16, Y2 = 2.0, X3 = -4.86, Y3 = 1.8000000000000007
Check = 0.3611111111111111: X1 = -5.0, Y1 = 1.9700000000000006, X2 = -3.16, Y2 = 2.0, X3 = -4.86, Y3 = 1.8000000000000007

19: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_HS
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_HS

Error optimization!

20: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_GSA
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_GSA
BestResult = 0.5277777777777778: X1 = -3.3, Y1 = 1.9900000000000002, X2 = -8.08, Y2 = -5.64, X3 = -3.33, Y3 = 2.01
Check = 0.5277777777777778: X1 = -3.3, Y1 = 1.9900000000000002, X2 = -8.08, Y2 = -5.64, X3 = -3.33, Y3 = 2.01

21: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_GSA_Stars
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_GSA_Stars

Error optimization!

22: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_BFO
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_BFO
BestResult = 0.6388888888888888: X1 = -3.1499999999999995, Y1 = 2.0199999999999996, X2 = -3.1399999999999997, Y2 = 2.01, X3 = -9.67, Y3 = 4.23
Check = 0.6388888888888888: X1 = -3.1499999999999995, Y1 = 2.0199999999999996, X2 = -3.1399999999999997, Y2 = 2.01, X3 = -9.67, Y3 = 4.23

23: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_IWO
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_IWO
BestResult = 0.888888888888889: X1 = -3.1099999999999994, Y1 = 2.01, X2 = -3.12, Y2 = 2.0700000000000003, X3 = -9.96, Y3 = 2.5500000000000007
Check = 0.5833333333333334: X1 = -3.1099999999999994, Y1 = 2.01, X2 = -3.12, Y2 = 2.0700000000000003, X3 = -9.96, Y3 = 2.5500000000000007

24: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_BA
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_BA
BestResult = 0.4166666666666667: X1 = -7.73, Y1 = -9.33, X2 = -3.13, Y2 = 2.0, X3 = -8.83, Y3 = 0.14000000000000057
Check = 0.4166666666666667: X1 = -7.73, Y1 = -9.33, X2 = -3.13, Y2 = 2.0, X3 = -8.83, Y3 = 0.14000000000000057

25: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_FAm
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_FAm
BestResult = 0.3333333333333333: X1 = -3.13, Y1 = 2.0, X2 = -3.34, Y2 = -6.31, X3 = -7.12, Y3 = 5.1
Check = 0.3333333333333333: X1 = -3.13, Y1 = 2.0, X2 = -3.34, Y2 = -6.31, X3 = -7.12, Y3 = 5.1

26: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_FSS
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_FSS
BestResult = 0.3333333333333333: X1 = -3.0999999999999996, Y1 = 2.0, X2 = -6.43, Y2 = -7.65, X3 = -8.77, Y3 = -4.32
Check = 0.3333333333333333: X1 = -3.0999999999999996, Y1 = 2.0, X2 = -6.43, Y2 = -7.65, X3 = -8.77, Y3 = -4.32

27: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_COAm
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_COAm
BestResult = 0.9166666666666666: X1 = -3.1499999999999995, Y1 = 1.950000000000001, X2 = -3.1399999999999997, Y2 = 2.0, X3 = -3.1799999999999997, Y3 = 1.9600000000000009
Check = 0.9166666666666666: X1 = -3.1499999999999995, Y1 = 1.950000000000001, X2 = -3.1399999999999997, Y2 = 2.0, X3 = -3.1799999999999997, Y3 = 1.9600000000000009

28: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_GWO
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_GWO
BestResult = 0.5: X1 = -3.84, Y1 = -3.25, X2 = -2.6399999999999997, Y2 = 2.0, X3 = -3.1399999999999997, Y3 = 1.92
Check = 0.5: X1 = -3.84, Y1 = -3.25, X2 = -2.6399999999999997, Y2 = 2.0, X3 = -3.1399999999999997, Y3 = 1.92

29: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_ABC
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_ABC
BestResult = 0.05555555555555555: X1 = -6.93, Y1 = 6.280000000000001, X2 = -5.31, Y2 = -9.02, X3 = -4.22, Y3 = 0.4299999999999997
Check = 0.05555555555555555: X1 = -6.93, Y1 = 6.280000000000001, X2 = -5.31, Y2 = -9.02, X3 = -4.22, Y3 = 0.4299999999999997

30: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_ACOm
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_ACOm
BestResult = 0.75: X1 = -3.0999999999999996, Y1 = 1.9800000000000004, X2 = -3.2299999999999995, Y2 = 1.9800000000000004, X3 = -3.1099999999999994, Y3 = 2.200000000000001
Check = 0.75: X1 = -3.0999999999999996, Y1 = 1.9800000000000004, X2 = -3.2299999999999995, Y2 = 1.9800000000000004, X3 = -3.1099999999999994, Y3 = 2.200000000000001

31: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_PSO
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_PSO
BestResult = 0.638888888888889: X1 = -3.13, Y1 = 2.0, X2 = -2.7800000000000002, Y2 = 5.15, X3 = -2.75, Y3 = 2.0
Check = 0.638888888888889: X1 = -3.13, Y1 = 2.0, X2 = -2.7800000000000002, Y2 = 5.15, X3 = -2.75, Y3 = 2.0

32: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_RND
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_RND
BestResult = 0.5833333333333334: X1 = -3.13, Y1 = 1.92, X2 = -2.7800000000000002, Y2 = 5.15, X3 = -2.74, Y3 = 2.0
Check = 0.5833333333333334: X1 = -3.13, Y1 = 1.92, X2 = -2.7800000000000002, Y2 = 5.15, X3 = -2.74, Y3 = 2.0
01: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_Micro_AIS
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_Micro_AIS
BestResult = 0.16666666666666666: X1 = -6.29, Y1 = 2.01, X2 = -7.32, Y2 = 9.43, X3 = -8.33, Y3 = -6.33
Check = 0.16666666666666666: X1 = -6.29, Y1 = 2.01, X2 = -7.32, Y2 = 9.43, X3 = -8.33, Y3 = -6.33

02: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_POES
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_POES
BestResult = 0.9722222222222222: X1 = -3.13, Y1 = 2.01, X2 = -3.1499999999999995, Y2 = 2.0, X3 = -3.1099999999999994, Y3 = 2.0
Check = 0.9722222222222222: X1 = -3.13, Y1 = 2.01, X2 = -3.1499999999999995, Y2 = 2.0, X3 = -3.1099999999999994, Y3 = 2.0

03: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_P_O_ES
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_P_O_ES
BestResult = 1.0: X1 = -3.1399999999999997, Y1 = 2.0, X2 = -3.1399999999999997, Y2 = 2.0, X3 = -3.16, Y3 = 2.0
Check = 1.0: X1 = -3.1399999999999997, Y1 = 2.0, X2 = -3.1399999999999997, Y2 = 2.0, X3 = -3.16, Y3 = 2.0

04: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_SC
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_SC
BestResult = 0.3611111111111111: X1 = -2.4799999999999995, Y1 = 2.1799999999999997, X2 = -4.64, Y2 = 6.219999999999999, X3 = -3.16, Y3 = 2.030000000000001
Check = 0.3611111111111111: X1 = -2.4799999999999995, Y1 = 2.1799999999999997, X2 = -4.64, Y2 = 6.219999999999999, X3 = -3.16, Y3 = 2.030000000000001

05: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_SIA
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_SIA
BestResult = 0.9722222222222222: X1 = -3.1499999999999995, Y1 = 2.030000000000001, X2 = -3.1399999999999997, Y2 = 1.9900000000000002, X3 = -3.13, Y3 = 2.0
Check = 0.9722222222222222: X1 = -3.1499999999999995, Y1 = 2.030000000000001, X2 = -3.1399999999999997, Y2 = 1.9900000000000002, X3 = -3.13, Y3 = 2.0

06: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_SA
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_SA
BestResult = 0.3333333333333333: X1 = -4.95, Y1 = 8.969999999999999, X2 = -3.92, Y2 = 2.0600000000000005, X3 = -3.0999999999999996, Y3 = 2.030000000000001
Check = 0.3333333333333333: X1 = -4.95, Y1 = 8.969999999999999, X2 = -3.92, Y2 = 2.0600000000000005, X3 = -3.0999999999999996, Y3 = 2.030000000000001

07: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_NMm
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_NMm
BestResult = 0.47222222222222215: X1 = -8.16, Y1 = -9.41, X2 = -3.1899999999999995, Y2 = 2.01, X3 = -7.95, Y3 = -9.5
Check = 0.47222222222222215: X1 = -8.16, Y1 = -9.41, X2 = -3.1899999999999995, Y2 = 2.01, X3 = -7.95, Y3 = -9.5

08: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_DE
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_DE
BestResult = 1.0: X1 = -3.12, Y1 = 2.0, X2 = -3.13, Y2 = 2.0, X3 = -3.1399999999999997, Y3 = 2.0
Check = 1.0: X1 = -3.12, Y1 = 2.0, X2 = -3.13, Y2 = 2.0, X3 = -3.1399999999999997, Y3 = 2.0

09: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_SDOm
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_SDOm
BestResult = 0.4166666666666667: X1 = -3.21, Y1 = -4.35, X2 = -7.65, Y2 = -9.0, X3 = -3.1499999999999995, Y3 = 2.0
Check = 0.4166666666666667: X1 = -3.21, Y1 = -4.35, X2 = -7.65, Y2 = -9.0, X3 = -3.1499999999999995, Y3 = 2.0

10: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_IWDm
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_IWDm
BestResult = 0.25: X1 = -7.76, Y1 = -8.7, X2 = -8.09, Y2 = -8.76, X3 = -7.77, Y3 = -9.24
Check = 0.25: X1 = -7.76, Y1 = -8.7, X2 = -8.09, Y2 = -8.76, X3 = -7.77, Y3 = -9.24

11: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_CSS
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_CSS
BestResult = 0.19444444444444445: X1 = -2.4799999999999995, Y1 = 1.4800000000000004, X2 = -5.06, Y2 = -8.76, X3 = -3.3499999999999996, Y3 = 1.8599999999999994
Check = 0.19444444444444445: X1 = -2.4799999999999995, Y1 = 1.4800000000000004, X2 = -5.06, Y2 = -8.76, X3 = -3.3499999999999996, Y3 = 1.8599999999999994

12: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_SDS
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_SDS
BestResult = 0.7222222222222222: X1 = -8.28, Y1 = -9.34, X2 = -3.1899999999999995, Y2 = 2.01, X3 = -3.1499999999999995, Y3 = 2.0
Check = 0.7222222222222222: X1 = -8.28, Y1 = -9.34, X2 = -3.1899999999999995, Y2 = 2.01, X3 = -3.1499999999999995, Y3 = 2.0

13: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_SDSm
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_SDSm
BestResult = 0.75: X1 = -8.14, Y1 = -8.915, X2 = -3.1700000000000004, Y2 = 1.999999999999999, X3 = -3.1, Y3 = 1.999999999999999
Check = 0.75: X1 = -8.14, Y1 = -8.915, X2 = -3.1700000000000004, Y2 = 1.999999999999999, X3 = -3.1, Y3 = 1.999999999999999

14: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_MEC
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_MEC
BestResult = 0.75: X1 = -3.1399999999999997, Y1 = 2.0, X2 = -3.1399999999999997, Y2 = 2.0, X3 = -7.8, Y3 = -9.29
Check = 0.75: X1 = -3.1399999999999997, Y1 = 2.0, X2 = -3.1399999999999997, Y2 = 2.0, X3 = -7.8, Y3 = -9.29

15: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_SFL
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_SFL
BestResult = 0.5: X1 = -7.15, Y1 = -8.09, X2 = -3.1499999999999995, Y2 = 2.01, X3 = -3.0, Y3 = 1.8900000000000006
Check = 0.5: X1 = -7.15, Y1 = -8.09, X2 = -3.1499999999999995, Y2 = 2.01, X3 = -3.0, Y3 = 1.8900000000000006

16: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_EM
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_EM
BestResult = 0.1111111111111111: X1 = -3.1899999999999995, Y1 = 1.3900000000000006, X2 = -7.140000000000001, Y2 = -5.84, X3 = -8.04, Y3 = 1.1099999999999994
Check = 0.1111111111111111: X1 = -3.1899999999999995, Y1 = 1.3900000000000006, X2 = -7.140000000000001, Y2 = -5.84, X3 = -8.04, Y3 = 1.1099999999999994

17: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_SSG
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_SSG
BestResult = 0.25: X1 = -8.32, Y1 = -9.09, X2 = -7.88, Y2 = -8.59, X3 = -7.54, Y3 = -8.67
Check = 0.25: X1 = -8.32, Y1 = -9.09, X2 = -7.88, Y2 = -8.59, X3 = -7.54, Y3 = -8.67

18: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_MA
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_MA
BestResult = 0.3611111111111111: X1 = -5.0, Y1 = 1.9700000000000006, X2 = -3.16, Y2 = 2.0, X3 = -4.86, Y3 = 1.8000000000000007
Check = 0.3611111111111111: X1 = -5.0, Y1 = 1.9700000000000006, X2 = -3.16, Y2 = 2.0, X3 = -4.86, Y3 = 1.8000000000000007

19: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_HS
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_HS

Error optimization!

20: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_GSA
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_GSA
BestResult = 0.5277777777777778: X1 = -3.3, Y1 = 1.9900000000000002, X2 = -8.08, Y2 = -5.64, X3 = -3.33, Y3 = 2.01
Check = 0.5277777777777778: X1 = -3.3, Y1 = 1.9900000000000002, X2 = -8.08, Y2 = -5.64, X3 = -3.33, Y3 = 2.01

21: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_GSA_Stars
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_GSA_Stars

Error optimization!

22: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_BFO
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_BFO
BestResult = 0.6388888888888888: X1 = -3.1499999999999995, Y1 = 2.0199999999999996, X2 = -3.1399999999999997, Y2 = 2.01, X3 = -9.67, Y3 = 4.23
Check = 0.6388888888888888: X1 = -3.1499999999999995, Y1 = 2.0199999999999996, X2 = -3.1399999999999997, Y2 = 2.01, X3 = -9.67, Y3 = 4.23

23: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_IWO
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_IWO
BestResult = 0.888888888888889: X1 = -3.1099999999999994, Y1 = 2.01, X2 = -3.12, Y2 = 2.0700000000000003, X3 = -9.96, Y3 = 2.5500000000000007
Check = 0.5833333333333334: X1 = -3.1099999999999994, Y1 = 2.01, X2 = -3.12, Y2 = 2.0700000000000003, X3 = -9.96, Y3 = 2.5500000000000007

24: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_BA
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_BA
BestResult = 0.4166666666666667: X1 = -7.73, Y1 = -9.33, X2 = -3.13, Y2 = 2.0, X3 = -8.83, Y3 = 0.14000000000000057
Check = 0.4166666666666667: X1 = -7.73, Y1 = -9.33, X2 = -3.13, Y2 = 2.0, X3 = -8.83, Y3 = 0.14000000000000057

25: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_FAm
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_FAm
BestResult = 0.3333333333333333: X1 = -3.13, Y1 = 2.0, X2 = -3.34, Y2 = -6.31, X3 = -7.12, Y3 = 5.1
Check = 0.3333333333333333: X1 = -3.13, Y1 = 2.0, X2 = -3.34, Y2 = -6.31, X3 = -7.12, Y3 = 5.1

26: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_FSS
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_FSS
BestResult = 0.3333333333333333: X1 = -3.0999999999999996, Y1 = 2.0, X2 = -6.43, Y2 = -7.65, X3 = -8.77, Y3 = -4.32
Check = 0.3333333333333333: X1 = -3.0999999999999996, Y1 = 2.0, X2 = -6.43, Y2 = -7.65, X3 = -8.77, Y3 = -4.32

27: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_COAm
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_COAm
BestResult = 0.9166666666666666: X1 = -3.1499999999999995, Y1 = 1.950000000000001, X2 = -3.1399999999999997, Y2 = 2.0, X3 = -3.1799999999999997, Y3 = 1.9600000000000009
Check = 0.9166666666666666: X1 = -3.1499999999999995, Y1 = 1.950000000000001, X2 = -3.1399999999999997, Y2 = 2.0, X3 = -3.1799999999999997, Y3 = 1.9600000000000009

28: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_GWO
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_GWO
BestResult = 0.5: X1 = -3.84, Y1 = -3.25, X2 = -2.6399999999999997, Y2 = 2.0, X3 = -3.1399999999999997, Y3 = 1.92
Check = 0.5: X1 = -3.84, Y1 = -3.25, X2 = -2.6399999999999997, Y2 = 2.0, X3 = -3.1399999999999997, Y3 = 1.92

29: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_ABC
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_ABC
BestResult = 0.05555555555555555: X1 = -6.93, Y1 = 6.280000000000001, X2 = -5.31, Y2 = -9.02, X3 = -4.22, Y3 = 0.4299999999999997
Check = 0.05555555555555555: X1 = -6.93, Y1 = 6.280000000000001, X2 = -5.31, Y2 = -9.02, X3 = -4.22, Y3 = 0.4299999999999997

30: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_ACOm
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_ACOm
BestResult = 0.75: X1 = -3.0999999999999996, Y1 = 1.9800000000000004, X2 = -3.2299999999999995, Y2 = 1.9800000000000004, X3 = -3.1099999999999994, Y3 = 2.200000000000001
Check = 0.75: X1 = -3.0999999999999996, Y1 = 1.9800000000000004, X2 = -3.2299999999999995, Y2 = 1.9800000000000004, X3 = -3.1099999999999994, Y3 = 2.200000000000001

31: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_PSO
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_PSO
BestResult = 0.638888888888889: X1 = -3.13, Y1 = 2.0, X2 = -2.7800000000000002, Y2 = 5.15, X3 = -2.75, Y3 = 2.0
Check = 0.638888888888889: X1 = -3.13, Y1 = 2.0, X2 = -2.7800000000000002, Y2 = 5.15, X3 = -2.75, Y3 = 2.0

32: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_RND
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_RND
BestResult = 0.5833333333333334: X1 = -3.13, Y1 = 1.92, X2 = -2.7800000000000002, Y2 = 5.15, X3 = -2.74, Y3 = 2.0
Check = 0.5833333333333334: X1 = -3.13, Y1 = 1.92, X2 = -2.7800000000000002, Y2 = 5.15, X3 = -2.74, Y3 = 2.0
 

Results of custom run #3:

01: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_Micro_AIS
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_Micro_AIS
BestResult = 0.4166666666666667: X1 = -6.3100000000000005, Y1 = 1.9800000000000004, X2 = -3.12, Y2 = 2.0, X3 = -7.41, Y3 = 2.280000000000001
Check = 0.4166666666666667: X1 = -6.3100000000000005, Y1 = 1.9800000000000004, X2 = -3.12, Y2 = 2.0, X3 = -7.41, Y3 = 2.280000000000001

02: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_POES
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_POES
BestResult = 0.5: X1 = -3.1399999999999997, Y1 = 2.01, X2 = -7.9399999999999995, Y2 = -9.08, X3 = -7.93, Y3 = -9.17
Check = 0.5: X1 = -3.1399999999999997, Y1 = 2.01, X2 = -7.9399999999999995, Y2 = -9.08, X3 = -7.93, Y3 = -9.17

03: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_P_O_ES
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_P_O_ES
BestResult = 0.5: X1 = -3.13, Y1 = 2.0, X2 = -7.96, Y2 = -8.6, X3 = -7.48, Y3 = -8.89
Check = 0.5: X1 = -3.13, Y1 = 2.0, X2 = -7.96, Y2 = -8.6, X3 = -7.48, Y3 = -8.89

04: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_SC
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_SC
BestResult = 0.3333333333333333: X1 = -6.390000000000001, Y1 = -2.2300000000000004, X2 = -8.05, Y2 = 9.86, X3 = -3.16, Y3 = 2.0500000000000007
Check = 0.3333333333333333: X1 = -6.390000000000001, Y1 = -2.2300000000000004, X2 = -8.05, Y2 = 9.86, X3 = -3.16, Y3 = 2.0500000000000007

05: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_SIA
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_SIA
BestResult = 0.9166666666666666: X1 = -3.1799999999999997, Y1 = 2.0, X2 = -3.13, Y2 = 2.0, X3 = -3.21, Y3 = 2.01
Check = 0.9166666666666666: X1 = -3.1799999999999997, Y1 = 2.0, X2 = -3.13, Y2 = 2.0, X3 = -3.21, Y3 = 2.01

06: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_SA
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_SA
BestResult = 0.4166666666666667: X1 = -2.01, Y1 = -10.5, X2 = -7.93, Y2 = -9.26, X3 = -3.1399999999999997, Y3 = 2.01
Check = 0.4166666666666667: X1 = -2.01, Y1 = -10.5, X2 = -7.93, Y2 = -9.26, X3 = -3.1399999999999997, Y3 = 2.01

07: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_NMm
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_NMm
BestResult = 0.75: X1 = -3.1399999999999997, Y1 = 1.9900000000000002, X2 = -3.1399999999999997, Y2 = 2.0, X3 = -7.95, Y3 = -8.67
Check = 0.75: X1 = -3.1399999999999997, Y1 = 1.9900000000000002, X2 = -3.1399999999999997, Y2 = 2.0, X3 = -7.95, Y3 = -8.67

08: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_DE
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_DE
BestResult = 1.0: X1 = -3.12, Y1 = 2.0, X2 = -3.17, Y2 = 2.0, X3 = -3.1399999999999997, Y3 = 2.01
Check = 1.0: X1 = -3.12, Y1 = 2.0, X2 = -3.17, Y2 = 2.0, X3 = -3.1399999999999997, Y3 = 2.01

09: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_SDOm
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_SDOm
BestResult = 0.6111111111111112: X1 = -3.0999999999999996, Y1 = 2.0, X2 = -4.79, Y2 = -3.58, X3 = -3.24, Y3 = 2.01
Check = 0.6111111111111112: X1 = -3.0999999999999996, Y1 = 2.0, X2 = -4.79, Y2 = -3.58, X3 = -3.24, Y3 = 2.01

10: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_IWDm
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_IWDm
BestResult = 0.2222222222222222: X1 = -8.29, Y1 = -9.19, X2 = -7.67, Y2 = 10.0, X3 = -7.47, Y3 = -8.92
Check = 0.2222222222222222: X1 = -8.29, Y1 = -9.19, X2 = -7.67, Y2 = 10.0, X3 = -7.47, Y3 = -8.92

11: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_CSS
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_CSS
BestResult = 0.25: X1 = -3.1399999999999997, Y1 = 1.790000000000001, X2 = -2.7299999999999995, Y2 = -6.93, X3 = -3.2699999999999996, Y3 = -3.0
Check = 0.25: X1 = -3.1399999999999997, Y1 = 1.790000000000001, X2 = -2.7299999999999995, Y2 = -6.93, X3 = -3.2699999999999996, Y3 = -3.0

12: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_SDS
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_SDS
BestResult = 0.7222222222222222: X1 = -7.640000000000001, Y1 = -9.34, X2 = -3.1399999999999997, Y2 = 2.01, X3 = -3.13, Y3 = 1.9600000000000009
Check = 0.7222222222222222: X1 = -7.640000000000001, Y1 = -9.34, X2 = -3.1399999999999997, Y2 = 2.01, X3 = -3.13, Y3 = 1.9600000000000009

13: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_SDSm
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_SDSm
BestResult = 0.75: X1 = -3.12, Y1 = 1.999999999999999, X2 = -7.6499999999999995, Y2 = -8.945, X3 = -3.14, Y3 = 2.004999999999999
Check = 0.75: X1 = -3.12, Y1 = 1.999999999999999, X2 = -7.6499999999999995, Y2 = -8.945, X3 = -3.14, Y3 = 2.004999999999999

14: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_MEC
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_MEC
BestResult = 0.6944444444444443: X1 = -3.1799999999999997, Y1 = 2.0, X2 = -7.109999999999999, Y2 = -9.27, X3 = -3.0999999999999996, Y3 = 2.0
Check = 0.6944444444444443: X1 = -3.1799999999999997, Y1 = 2.0, X2 = -7.109999999999999, Y2 = -9.27, X3 = -3.0999999999999996, Y3 = 2.0

15: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_SFL
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_SFL
BestResult = 0.4444444444444445: X1 = -2.66, Y1 = 1.9800000000000004, X2 = -4.05, Y2 = -4.3, X3 = -3.1499999999999995, Y3 = 1.92
Check = 0.4444444444444445: X1 = -2.66, Y1 = 1.9800000000000004, X2 = -4.05, Y2 = -4.3, X3 = -3.1499999999999995, Y3 = 1.92

16: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_EM
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_EM
BestResult = 0.1111111111111111: X1 = -3.33, Y1 = -4.1, X2 = -3.5300000000000002, Y2 = 1.2300000000000004, X3 = -2.96, Y3 = 1.7300000000000004
Check = 0.1111111111111111: X1 = -3.33, Y1 = -4.1, X2 = -3.5300000000000002, Y2 = 1.2300000000000004, X3 = -2.96, Y3 = 1.7300000000000004

17: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_SSG
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_SSG
BestResult = 0.75: X1 = -7.91, Y1 = -9.15, X2 = -3.0999999999999996, Y2 = 2.0, X3 = -3.1099999999999994, Y3 = 2.0
Check = 0.75: X1 = -7.91, Y1 = -9.15, X2 = -3.0999999999999996, Y2 = 2.0, X3 = -3.1099999999999994, Y3 = 2.0

18: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_MA
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_MA
BestResult = 0.3888888888888889: X1 = -3.7199999999999998, Y1 = 1.9000000000000004, X2 = -3.12, Y2 = 2.0, X3 = -4.54, Y3 = 4.25
Check = 0.3888888888888889: X1 = -3.7199999999999998, Y1 = 1.9000000000000004, X2 = -3.12, Y2 = 2.0, X3 = -4.54, Y3 = 4.25

19: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_HS
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_HS

Error optimization!

20: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_GSA
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_GSA
BestResult = 0.5833333333333334: X1 = -3.04, Y1 = 2.040000000000001, X2 = -3.1499999999999995, Y2 = 2.0, X3 = -4.89, Y3 = -4.5
Check = 0.5833333333333334: X1 = -3.04, Y1 = 2.040000000000001, X2 = -3.1499999999999995, Y2 = 2.0, X3 = -4.89, Y3 = -4.5

21: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_GSA_Stars
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_GSA_Stars

Error optimization!

22: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_BFO
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_BFO
BestResult = 0.6388888888888888: X1 = -3.1099999999999994, Y1 = 2.0, X2 = -4.92, Y2 = 5.629999999999999, X3 = -3.01, Y3 = 2.0
Check = 0.6388888888888888: X1 = -3.1099999999999994, Y1 = 2.0, X2 = -4.92, Y2 = 5.629999999999999, X3 = -3.01, Y3 = 2.0

23: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_IWO
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_IWO
BestResult = 0.6666666666666666: X1 = -3.1499999999999995, Y1 = 2.0, X2 = -5.29, Y2 = 8.990000000000002, X3 = -3.2199999999999998, Y3 = 2.280000000000001
Check = 0.47222222222222227: X1 = -3.1499999999999995, Y1 = 2.0, X2 = -5.29, Y2 = 8.990000000000002, X3 = -3.2199999999999998, Y3 = 2.280000000000001

24: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_BA
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_BA
BestResult = 0.1388888888888889: X1 = -4.55, Y1 = -10.48, X2 = -2.0199999999999996, Y2 = 2.0, X3 = -2.0, Y3 = 5.84
Check = 0.1388888888888889: X1 = -4.55, Y1 = -10.48, X2 = -2.0199999999999996, Y2 = 2.0, X3 = -2.0, Y3 = 5.84

25: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_FAm
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_FAm
BestResult = 0.6666666666666666: X1 = -3.1499999999999995, Y1 = 2.0, X2 = -5.68, Y2 = 5.48, X3 = -3.1399999999999997, Y3 = 2.0
Check = 0.6666666666666666: X1 = -3.1499999999999995, Y1 = 2.0, X2 = -5.68, Y2 = 5.48, X3 = -3.1399999999999997, Y3 = 2.0

26: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_FSS
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_FSS
BestResult = 0.08333333333333333: X1 = -7.47, Y1 = -8.77, X2 = -5.91, Y2 = 8.77, X3 = -5.64, Y3 = 5.290000000000001
Check = 0.08333333333333333: X1 = -7.47, Y1 = -8.77, X2 = -5.91, Y2 = 8.77, X3 = -5.64, Y3 = 5.290000000000001

27: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_COAm
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_COAm
BestResult = 0.9444444444444443: X1 = -3.17, Y1 = 2.0, X2 = -3.1799999999999997, Y2 = 1.9900000000000002, X3 = -3.13, Y3 = 1.9700000000000006
Check = 0.9444444444444443: X1 = -3.17, Y1 = 2.0, X2 = -3.1799999999999997, Y2 = 1.9900000000000002, X3 = -3.13, Y3 = 1.9700000000000006

28: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_GWO
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_GWO
BestResult = 0.3333333333333333: X1 = -5.62, Y1 = -3.67, X2 = -3.2199999999999998, Y2 = 2.0, X3 = -8.72, Y3 = -6.04
Check = 0.3333333333333333: X1 = -5.62, Y1 = -3.67, X2 = -3.2199999999999998, Y2 = 2.0, X3 = -8.72, Y3 = -6.04

29: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_ABC
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_ABC
BestResult = 0.08333333333333333: X1 = -6.84, Y1 = -9.02, X2 = -3.1099999999999994, Y2 = -1.25, X3 = -9.68, Y3 = -10.3
Check = 0.08333333333333333: X1 = -6.84, Y1 = -9.02, X2 = -3.1099999999999994, Y2 = -1.25, X3 = -9.68, Y3 = -10.3

30: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_ACOm
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_ACOm
BestResult = 0.25: X1 = -8.379999999999999, Y1 = -9.19, X2 = -8.31, Y2 = -9.04, X3 = -7.97, Y3 = -8.97
Check = 0.25: X1 = -8.379999999999999, Y1 = -9.19, X2 = -8.31, Y2 = -9.04, X3 = -7.97, Y3 = -8.97

31: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_PSO
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_PSO
BestResult = 0.4166666666666667: X1 = -3.1499999999999995, Y1 = 2.0, X2 = -5.79, Y2 = -3.4299999999999997, X3 = -6.35, Y3 = 2.0
Check = 0.4166666666666667: X1 = -3.1499999999999995, Y1 = 2.0, X2 = -5.79, Y2 = -3.4299999999999997, X3 = -6.35, Y3 = 2.0

32: OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_RND
OPTIMIZATION_METHOD_AO_RND
BestResult = 0.5: X1 = -3.1399999999999997, Y1 = 1.9900000000000002, X2 = -5.79, Y2 = -4.42, X3 = -2.2800000000000002, Y3 = 2.0
Check = 0.5: X1 = -3.1399999999999997, Y1 = 1.9900000000000002, X2 = -5.79, Y2 = -4.42, X3 = -2.2800000000000002, Y3 = 2.0

Results with 100% convergence are highlighted in yellow.

At such a coarse step, as we can see, even the RND algorithm can converge. But, only multiple runs (which is done in the articles) and consideration of average results can give reliability to the results. As we can see, of the highlighted ones, not all of them converged repeatedly.


Conclusions:

1. algorithms fully show themselves only in multiple tests (in single tests the results can be good by chance).

2. the algorithms' capabilities are shown with many variables and small steps, otherwise the results tend to be random (RND is an example, which showed 100% convergence in a single test).

3. The number of runs should be large, something around 10000 (for example, with a population of 50 the number of epochs will be 10000/50=200, with 1000 runs there are only 20 epochs), the less FF runs, the more the results tend to random for obvious reasons.

 

The results of the staff one with cursor highlighting, the first one gave 0.666 and the fourth one gave a maximum of 0.97. In the list of results, the best is shown as 0.97.


 
Stanislav Korotky #:

As far as I understood, custom optimisation is done only on the terminal graph on one core, and I was talking about multithreaded optimisation in the tester (for the particle swarm algorithm I described in the article, for most other algorithms it should also be possible by analogy, as there is usually a principle of dividing tasks into groups of agents). But the tester hangs on the most primitive example (I gave the test above), which nipped the idea in the bud.

Any idea why it hangs? Have you reported it in the bugs and errors thread?
 
Andrey Dik #:

everything works perfectly, except for the PSO algorithm taken here from Stanislav, errors fell out

It would be good to get to the bottom of this.
 
fxsaber #:
I'd like to get to the bottom of this. 
'ParticleSwarm.mqh'     ParticleSwarm.mqh       1       1
'TypeToBytes.mqh'       TypeToBytes.mqh 1       1
'crc64.mqh'     crc64.mqh       1       1
'vector' - comma expected       ParticleSwarm.mqh       159     44
']' - declaration without type  ParticleSwarm.mqh       159     51
']' - comma expected    ParticleSwarm.mqh       159     51
'position' - parameter conversion not allowed   ParticleSwarm.mqh       281     63
   double Functor::calculate(const double&,int) ParticleSwarm.mqh       159     20
'position' - parameter conversion not allowed   ParticleSwarm.mqh       342     65
   double Functor::calculate(const double&,int) ParticleSwarm.mqh       159     20
cannot cast 'STRUCT_TYPE<double>' to 'STRUCT_READ<double>'      TypeToBytes.mqh 28      12
   in template 'const STRUCT_READ<double>::STRUCT_READ<T1> STRUCT_READ<double>::GetStruct(const T1&) const' specified with [T1=double]  TypeToBytes.mqh 24      25
   see template instantiation 'STRUCT_READ<double>::GetStruct<double>'  TypeToBytes.mqh 33      17

these are the errors

 
Andrey Dik #:

such errors

Get TypeToBytes.mqh from here.

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