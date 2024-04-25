Discussing the article: "Population optimization algorithms: Micro Artificial immune system (Micro-AIS)" - page 3
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max = pi/2 + n*2*pi
where n is any integer
where is the restriction?
actually I was talking to fxsaber specifically about his FF
no desire to switch to mashka with...
actually I was talking to fxsaber specifically about his FF
no desire to switch to mashki s...
On the topic of applying optimisation to TCs. It is difficult for me to imagine a TS that it is reasonable to optimise simultaneously for more than ten inputs.
Therefore, it seems that the "degrees of freedom" of a TS are less than a dozen. This includes some requirements for optimisation algorithms - coolness is no longer about universality (optimise a super-complex thing with a huge number of inputs).
I.e. for TC you need to understand what you really want to get from optimisation.
On the topic of applying optimisation to TCs. It is difficult for me to imagine a TS that can be optimised for more than ten inputs simultaneously.
Therefore, it seems that the "degrees of freedom" of a TS are less than a dozen. Hence some requirements to optimisation algorithms - the coolness is no longer in versatility (optimise a super-complex thing with a huge number of inputs).
I.e. for TC you need to understand what you really want to get from optimisation.
I was talking about TC.
I was talking about TC.
some types of algorithms may overestimate results on benchmarks that use multiple duplication (to simulate multidimensionality).
According to this methodology. testing with the Hilly function.
Settings.
Custom.
Custom.
According to this methodology, the Hilly function test.
Here, the picture has changed.
The top in the list of results PSO and IWDm showed values at the limits of the range, this is not very good.
GSA_Stars is just a toy, for visual simulation of bodies movement, can be removed.
And HS for some reason, very interesting algo.
HS erorites for some reason, very interesting algo.
In Optimisation.mqh it is written about it.