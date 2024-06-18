[SOLVED] Installation Failed [405]
- Publishing a Product ERROR, how can i resolve this?
- Publishing a Product ERROR, how can i resolve this?
- Validation of EA for publishing on the market
error 405:
It was same error (405) in past (there is short thread about it), and it was about the following:
the users did fill Community tab of Metatrader with confirmation of successful login in MetaTrader journal.
Because now the Market only works if we fill Community tab.
The other reason of this error (405) may be the folllowing:
the user is trying to install the product which was already installed (without deleting the old version for example).
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- www.mql5.com
error 405:
It was same error (405) in past (there is short thread about it), and it was about the following:
the users did fill Community tab of Metatrader with confirmation of successful login in MetaTrader journal.
Because now the Market only works if we fill Community tab.
The other reason of this error (405) may be the folllowing:
the user is trying to install the product which was already installed (without deleteting the old version for example).
---------------------
User reported
User reported with technical proofs? or the user just told that ...
For example, I fill Community tab of Metatrader, and this is my proof of it:
-------------------
Personally - I do not have experience with error 405 (I never had this error).
So, I was writing about this error according to the forum posts (#1)
I had experience about error 403 (I had this error) so I made a summary blog post about it:
Summary: Installation Failed - Error 403 and more
- 2024.04.09
- Rajesh Kumar Nait
- www.mql5.com
Personally - I do not have experience with error 405 (I never had this error).
So, I was writing about this error according to the forum posts (#1)
I confirm!
I can’t install from the market 405
And renew(update) from the market!
Absolutely all products
I'm already logged in to the community!
2024.04.09 09:57:43.068 MQL5 Market Start downloading free product '***************************************' 2024.04.09 09:57:43.644 MQL5 Market failed send request downloading product ' ************************************** ' [405] 2024.04.09 09:58:01.598 MQL5 Market Start download of the purchased product ' ************************************** ' 2024.04.09 09:58:02.178 MQL5 Market failed send request downloading product ' ************************************** ' [405]
MetaTrader 5 4270
Windows 11 23H2 ОС 22631.3374 Windows Feature Experience Pack 1000.22688.1000.0
P/S/ In MetaTrader 4 - everything is ok.
There is also a bug with the version.
It says everywhere that I can update!
But there is no new version (the versions are the same)
User reported with technical proofs? or the user just told that ...
For example, I fill Community tab of Metatrader, and this is my proof of it:
-------------------
Personally - I do not have experience with error 405 (I never had this error).
So, I was writing about this error according to the forum posts (#1)
I had experience about error 403 (I had this error) so I made a summary blog post about it:
Summary: Installation Failed - Error 403 and more
I updated two products now with not a problem at all.
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1. Check Community tab -
2. Updated two products:
3. I have MT5 build 4260
4. Windows 10 64 bit - it is home computer (not VPS).
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So, it is not a global bug (because this issue is not reproduced). It is some "local situation" related to the users' Windows, firewall, and so on.
I updated two products now with not a problem at all.
-----------------
1. Check Community tab -
2. Updated two products:
3. I have MT5 build 4260
4. Windows 10 64 bit - it is home computer (not VPS).
-----------------
So, it is not a global bug (because this issue is not reproduced). It is some "local situation" related to the users' Windows, firewall, and so on.
Unfortunately, this is a global bug in some system.
Because there are a lot of complaints...
I tryto download product from your screen
Error
Unfortunately, this is a global bug in some system.
Because there are a lot of complaints...
I tryto download product from your screen
Error
I remember the reply of the service desk related to some/other situation (post #52 as an example):
- if the bug can be reproduced so it is the bug;
- if the bug can not be reproduce so it is not a bug.
So, the key word here is "reproduce".
But it is impossible to reproduce because the users are not telling any technical data/proofs related to it.
Example:
- I proved that I filled Community tab, and made a screenshot about MT5 build ... and told about my Windows version ...
- The users told that they filled Community tab (no proof), and so on ... so it is just talking from them (and talking is nothing because it is technical forum, and because the service desk will not fix anything based on "talking").
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So, it is not a global bug.
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