[SOLVED] Installation Failed [405] - page 4
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I think - you may use the MT5 build 4270 because many Market products are working with this version (in case you are not planning to spend some money to buy several/many Market products for your trading for example).
If you need MT5 build 4260 especially because you want to buy several products from the Market and want to be sure that it will be downloaded with no error so - use my advice:
Check "Download MetaTrader 5" link at the bottom of this page (and do not connect to MetaQuotes-Demo). If some issue - go to your broker (or any broker) and download/install MT5 from the brokers' websites.
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And I can repeat: I downloaded/installed MT5 from "Download MetaTrader 5" link at the bottom of this page and connected MT5 to ICMarket account, and my MT5 was not updated to the build 4270 (I am still on build 4260).
I have several MT5 instances downloaded from the other brokers, and they are still on the build 4260.
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But if you are not going to spend a lot of money to buy several Market products so the build 4270 is fine. Because some Market products only is getting this error 405 (just some of them), and most of the products are working with not a problem at all.
Anyway, it is up to you.
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I'm having the same issue. I can't download any EA from the Market.
MetaTrader: Version 5.0 build 4270. 5 Apr 2024.
OS: Windows 11.
Logs:
2024.04.09 17:25:02.959 MQL5 Market Start download of the demo product '******* for MT5'
2024.04.09 17:25:03.488 MQL5 Market failed send request downloading product '******* for MT5' [405]
2024.04.09 17:25:33.145 LiveUpdate check for release version
2024.04.09 17:25:40.300 LiveUpdate you are using the latest version
I'm having the same issue. I can't download any EA from the Market.
MetaTrader: Version 5.0 build 4270. 5 Apr 2024.
OS: Windows 11.
Logs:
2024.04.09 17:25:02.959 MQL5 Market Start download of the demo product '******* for MT5'
2024.04.09 17:25:03.488 MQL5 Market failed send request downloading product '******* for MT5' [405]
2024.04.09 17:25:33.145 LiveUpdate check for release version
2024.04.09 17:25:40.300 LiveUpdate you are using the latest version
Don't use the 4270 beta build, but the latest stable 4260 build.
CORRECTED!!!!
4274 - Everything works well!!!!
Everything is installed from the market. Any versions, old / new!
CORRECTED!!!!
4274 - Everything works well!!!!
Everything is installed from the market. Any versions, old / new!
I use Tencent Cloud server windows X64
When I download MQL, I keep showing download failure. Why is this? The following is the log prompt when the download fails! We look forward to the help of friends who have encountered or know how to deal with this problem, thank you very much
2024.06.17 23:57:07.543 MQL4 Market: failed downloading product 'Trade Assistant MT4' (read failed [12002])
12002
I found some reason for this error:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MQL5 VPS migration failed error: response failed [12002]
Alain Verleyen, 2019.12.24 19:07Error 12002 is a timeout error, so that means you had a (temporary) internet issue. Just check your internet connection and retry later.