[SOLVED] Installation Failed [405] - page 2
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I remember the reply of the service desk related to some/other situation (post #52 as an example):
So, the key word here is "reproduce".
But it is impossible to reproduce because the users are not telling any technical data/proofs related to it.
Example:
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So, it is not a global bug.
MetaTrader 5 4270
Windows 11 23H2 ОС 22631.3374 Windows Feature Experience Pack 1000.22688.1000.0
Let me try ...
MT5 build 4270 on Windows 11 ?
Let me try ...
yes
MT5 build 4270 on Windows 11 ?
Let me try ...
It works too (no error):
This is interesting.
For the test, try downloading my library for MT5. I didn’t update it in the latest build, but it doesn’t download for me, either.
This is interesting.
For the test, try downloading my library for MT5. I didn’t update it in the latest build, but it doesn’t download for me, either.
No problem (MT5 build 4260, Windows 10 64-bit):
MT5 build 4270 on Windows 11 ?
Let me try ...
Because when I was updating MT5 from 4260 to 4270 so my antivirus wanted to block this update by asking the following:
to block it, or to accept all?
I accepted all.
And that is why I did not have the problem with antivirus.
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If you have anti-virus so - 1) close it, and 2) remove it from processes in Windows (because simple close antivirus - is not enough; it is necessary to remove the anti-virus files from rpocesses in computer - by pressing ctlr-alt-delete one time).
No problem (MT5 build 4260, Windows 10 64-bit):
The other computer (Windows 11 64-bit, Metatrader build 4270):
.. and error 405:
So, as a resut of our experiment:
Some products may have the error 405 for MT5 build 4270 (but same products are not having this error with MT5 build 4260).
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I think (but I am not sure) ... that some products should be improved for the build 4270 (MT5) ...
So, as a resut of our experiment:
Some products may have the error 405 for MT5 build 4270 (but same products are not having this error with MT5 build 4260).
---------------------
I think (but I am not sure) ... that some products should be improved for the build 4270 (MT5) ...