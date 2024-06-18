[SOLVED] Installation Failed [405] - page 2

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Sergey Golubev #:

I remember the reply of the service desk related to some/other situation (post as an example):

  • if the bug can be reproduced so it is the bug; 
  • if the bug can not be reproduce so it is not a bug.

So, the key word here is "reproduce".
But it is impossible to reproduce because the users are not telling any technical data/proofs related to it.

Example:

  • I proved that I filled Community tab, and made a screenshot about MT5 build ... and told about my Windows version ... 
  • The users told that they filled Community tab (no proof), and so on ... so it is just talking from them (and talking is nothing because it is technical forum, and because the service desk will not fix anything based on "talking").

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So, it is not a global bug.

I agree. I cannot require log files from the user. They refuse to give details. Therefore, we just have to wait for this bug to be recognized as global in order for it to be solved.
 
Vladislav Andruschenko #:

MetaTrader 5 4270 

Windows 11 23H2     ОС 22631.3374   Windows Feature Experience Pack 1000.22688.1000.0

MT5 build 4270 on Windows 11 ?
Let me try ...
 
Sergey Golubev #:
MT5 build 4270 on Windows 11 ?
Let me try ...


yes

 
Sergey Golubev #:
MT5 build 4270 on Windows 11 ?
Let me try ...

It works too (no error):

 

This is interesting.

For the test, try downloading my library for MT5. I didn’t update it in the latest build, but it doesn’t download for me, either.

 
Vladislav Andruschenko #:

This is interesting.

For the test, try downloading my library for MT5. I didn’t update it in the latest build, but it doesn’t download for me, either.

No problem (MT5 build 4260, Windows 10 64-bit):

 
Sergey Golubev #:
MT5 build 4270 on Windows 11 ?
Let me try ...

Because when I was updating MT5 from 4260 to 4270 so my antivirus wanted to block this update by asking the following:
to block it, or to accept all?
I accepted all.
And that is why I did not have the problem with antivirus.

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If you have anti-virus so - 1) close it, and 2) remove it from processes in Windows (because simple close antivirus - is not enough; it is necessary to remove the anti-virus files from rpocesses in computer - by pressing ctlr-alt-delete one time).

 
Sergey Golubev #:

No problem (MT5 build 4260, Windows 10 64-bit):

The other computer (Windows 11 64-bit, Metatrader build 4270):

  • go to your profile, click on "Libraries", find the library for MT5 and click on that; the website is opened, and I copied the name of the product;
  • open MT5 (build 4270), check Community tab login result (in the MT5 journal), type the name of the library in search box on the top right corner of MT5 and click "Search";
  • click on the library product's link on the search result's tab in MT5, and press to "Download".

.. and error 405:

 

So, as a resut of our experiment:

Some products may have the error 405 for MT5 build 4270 (but same products are not having this error with MT5 build 4260).

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I think (but I am not sure) ... that some products should be improved for the build 4270 (MT5) ...

 
Sergey Golubev #:

So, as a resut of our experiment:

Some products may have the error 405 for MT5 build 4270 (but same products are not having this error with MT5 build 4260).

---------------------

I think (but I am not sure) ... that some products should be improved for the build 4270 (MT5) ...

you tried to download my library compiled in the previous build. Now I have updated the products under Bill 4270 and the error remains. I think we have to wait some more. Perhaps they know about this problem.
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