AI 2023. Meet ChatGPT. - page 33
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I present the study in English as it is the most comprehensive.
There is a problem with google translation. It does not save the format of the document and all the text is piled up in a heap. The result is unreadable. Asking questions immediately in Russian means getting short versions of the answers. I'm thinking how to solve the translation issue.
Now you understand why I objected when readers of this forum claimed that this AI writes books. It takes a lot of work on the part of the ChatGPT user to write at least 100 pages.
Find X:
To solve the equation 3 + x = 5, we can isolate x by subtracting 3 from both sides:
3 + x - 3 = 5 - 3 x = 2
So the solution to the equation 3 + x = 5 is x = 2.
Solve the system of equations:
x + 5u = 7
3x - 2u = 4
The system of linear equations you have written can be represented as a matrix equation:
[1 5] [х] [7] [3 -2] [у] = [4]
This can be solved using a variety of methods, including Gauss elimination or matrix inversion. Using Gaussian elimination, we can first manipulate the coefficient matrix to create an upper triangular matrix which is then used to find the unknowns.
Steps:
//======
Thereal answer is: x = 2; y = 1;
Now you see why I objected when readers of this forum claimed that this AI writes books. It takes a lot of work on the part of the ChatGPT user for it to write even 100 pages.
Of course, you are correct. Many thanks for your help! I look forward to your continued participation in the discussion.
....
Solve the system of equations:
x + 5u = 7
3x - 2u = 4
...
Steps:
...
Reading the "steps" involuntarily chuckled.
this AI is retarded in writing codes, to put it mildly. it communicates much more advanced .
I had a mixed experience with ChatGPT when I passed this request to them.
The research in English was the most complete and detailed. The AI gave facts in figures, organised the data in tables and at the end referred to sources of information.
However. The study was short. 3 pages. The AI periodically "fell asleep" stopping and stopping typing. After typing the word "continue", after thinking for a while, it typed from the last letter of the word it had stopped on. Just like a schoolboy who had not slept well in class. ))
Next, I asked him the same task in Russian. The answer was too compressed compared to the English version. I also fell asleep while typing.
However, it's forgivable, it's a beta.
It's very simple, you ask a question in English and get a detailed answer according to its algorithm. then ask it to be translated into Russian instead of translating it through translators.because his translation should be more accurate than most translators.
Find X:
To solve the equation 3 + x = 5, we can isolate x by subtracting 3 from both sides:
3 + x - 3 = 5 - 3 x = 2
So the solution to the equation 3 + x = 5 is x = 2.
Solve the system of equations:
x + 5u = 7
3x - 2u = 4
The real answer is: x = 2; y = 1 ;
?!
it's very simple, you ask a question in English and get a detailed answer according to his algorithm. then ask him to translate it into Russian instead of translating it through translators.because his translation should be more accurate than most translators.
Yes, I tried it that way. Instead of translating the English answer, he prints a new answer in Russian. Much simpler and shorter.
?!
solve the system of equations: x + 5y = 7 3x - 2y = 4
...
To solve the system of equations:
x + 5y = 7 3x - 2y = 4
we can substitute the expression for x from the first equation into the second equation:
x + 5y = 7 3(x + 5y) - 2y = 4
Expanding the left-hand side of the second equation:
3x + 15y - 2y = 4 3x + 13y = 4
Subtracting x from both sides:
2x + 13y = 4 - 7 2x + 13y = -3
Dividing both sides of the equation by 2:
x + 6.5y = -1.5
Next, we can isolate x by subtracting 6.5y from both sides:
x + 6.5y - 6.5y = -1.5 - 6.5y x = -8
So the solution to the system of equations is x = -8 and y = (7 - x)/5 = (7 + 8)/5 = 15/5 = 3.
Thus, the solution to the system of equations is x = -8 and y = 3.
x + 5y = 7 3x - 2y = 4
...
To solve the system of equations:
x + 5y = 7 3x - 2y = 4
we can substitute the expression for x from the first equation into the second equation:
x + 5y = 7 3(x + 5y) - 2y = 4
Expanding the left-hand side of the second equation:
3x + 15y - 2y = 4 3x + 13y = 4
Subtracting x from both sides:
2x + 13y = 4 - 7 2x + 13y = -3
Dividing both sides of the equation by 2:
x + 6.5y = -1.5
Next, we can isolate x by subtracting 6.5y from both sides:
x + 6.5y - 6.5y = -1.5 - 6.5y x = -8
So the solution to the system of equations is x = -8 and y = (7 - x)/5 = (7 + 8)/5 = 15/5 = 3.
Thus, the solution to the system of equations is x = -8 and y = 3.
//=========================
Why do I have the wrong result?
One more time:
solve the system of equations:
x + 5y = 7
3x - 2y = 4
ChatGPT:
To solve the system of equations:
x + 5y = 7
3x - 2y = 4
we can substitute the expression for x from the first equation into the second equation:
x + 5y = 7
3(x + 5y) - 2y = 4
Expanding the left-hand side of the second equation:
3x + 15y - 2y = 4
3x + 13y = 4
Subtracting x from both sides:
2x + 13y = 4 - 7
2x + 13y = -3
Dividing both sides of the equation by 2:
x + 6.5y = -1.5
Next, we can isolate x by subtracting 6.5y from both sides:
x + 6.5y - 6.5y = -1.5 - 6.5y x = -8
So the solution to the system of equations is x = -8 and y = (7 - x)/5 = (7 + 8)/5 = 15/5 = 3.
Thus, the solution to the system of equations is x = -8 and y = 3.