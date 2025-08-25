AI 2023. Meet ChatGPT. - page 33

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Реter Konow #:

I present the study in English as it is the most comprehensive.

There is a problem with google translation. It does not save the format of the document and all the text is piled up in a heap. The result is unreadable. Asking questions immediately in Russian means getting short versions of the answers. I'm thinking how to solve the translation issue.


Now you understand why I objected when readers of this forum claimed that this AI writes books. It takes a lot of work on the part of the ChatGPT user to write at least 100 pages.

 

Find X:

3 + x = 5;

To solve the equation 3 + x = 5, we can isolate x by subtracting 3 from both sides:

3 + x - 3 = 5 - 3 x = 2

So the solution to the equation 3 + x = 5 is x = 2.


Solve the system of equations:

x + 5u = 7

3x - 2u = 4

The system of linear equations you have written can be represented as a matrix equation:

[1 5] [х] [7] [3 -2] [у] = [4]

This can be solved using a variety of methods, including Gauss elimination or matrix inversion. Using Gaussian elimination, we can first manipulate the coefficient matrix to create an upper triangular matrix which is then used to find the unknowns.

Steps:

  • Add 3 times the first equation to the second equation: [1 5] [х] [7] [0-8] [г] = [10 ]
  • Divide the second equation by -8 to make the coefficient of y equal to 1: [1 5] [х] [7] [0 1] [г] = [-10/8 ]
  • Subtract the second equation 5 times from the first equation to eliminate the coefficient of y in the first equation: [1 0] [х] [49/8] [0 1] [г] = [-10/8 ]
  • Now we can easily find the unknowns by substituting the values back into the original equations: у = -10/8 х = 49/8 - 5 * (-10/8) = 49/8 + 50/8 = 99/8
Thus, the solution to the system of linear equations is x = 99/8 and y = -10/8.

//======



Thereal answer is: x = 2; y = 1;

 
Lilita Bogachkova #:

Now you see why I objected when readers of this forum claimed that this AI writes books. It takes a lot of work on the part of the ChatGPT user for it to write even 100 pages.

Of course, you are correct. Many thanks for your help! I look forward to your continued participation in the discussion.

 
Реter Konow #:

....

Solve the system of equations:

x + 5u = 7

3x - 2u = 4

...

Steps:

  • Add 3 times the first equation to the second equation: [1 5] [х] [7] [0-8] [г] = [10 ]
  • Divide the second equation by -8 to make the coefficient of y equal to 1: [1 5] [х] [7] [0 1] [г] = [-10/8 ]
  • Subtract the second equation 5 times from the first equation to eliminate the coefficient of y in the first equation: [1 0] [х] [49/8] [0 1] [г] = [-10/8 ]
  • Now we can easily find the unknowns by substituting the values back into the original equations: у = -10/8 х = 49/8 - 5 * (-10/8) = 49/8 + 50/8 = 99/8
Thus, the solution to the system of linear equations is x = 99/8 and y = -10/8.

...

Reading the "steps" involuntarily chuckled.

 
at the moment ChatGPT does not write codes but rather steals them from the network and is not able to write the whole EA only 50 lines and that's it, having found the code in the network...

this AI is retarded in writing codes, to put it mildly. it communicates much more advanced .
 
Реter Konow #:

I had a mixed experience with ChatGPT when I passed this request to them.

The research in English was the most complete and detailed. The AI gave facts in figures, organised the data in tables and at the end referred to sources of information.

However. The study was short. 3 pages. The AI periodically "fell asleep" stopping and stopping typing. After typing the word "continue", after thinking for a while, it typed from the last letter of the word it had stopped on. Just like a schoolboy who had not slept well in class. ))

Next, I asked him the same task in Russian. The answer was too compressed compared to the English version. I also fell asleep while typing.

However, it's forgivable, it's a beta.

It's very simple, you ask a question in English and get a detailed answer according to its algorithm. then ask it to be translated into Russian instead of translating it through translators.

because his translation should be more accurate than most translators.
 
Реter Konow #:

Find X:

3 + x = 5;

To solve the equation 3 + x = 5, we can isolate x by subtracting 3 from both sides:

3 + x - 3 = 5 - 3 x = 2

So the solution to the equation 3 + x = 5 is x = 2.


Solve the system of equations:

x + 5u = 7

3x - 2u = 4


The real answer is: x = 2; y = 1 ;

?!

 
Pavel Malyshko #:

it's very simple, you ask a question in English and get a detailed answer according to his algorithm. then ask him to translate it into Russian instead of translating it through translators.

because his translation should be more accurate than most translators.

Yes, I tried it that way. Instead of translating the English answer, he prints a new answer in Russian. Much simpler and shorter.

 
Lilita Bogachkova #:

?!

Peter Konow

solve the system of equations: x + 5y = 7 3x - 2y = 4

...

To solve the system of equations:

x + 5y = 7 3x - 2y = 4

we can substitute the expression for x from the first equation into the second equation:

x + 5y = 7 3(x + 5y) - 2y = 4

Expanding the left-hand side of the second equation:

3x + 15y - 2y = 4 3x + 13y = 4

Subtracting x from both sides:

2x + 13y = 4 - 7 2x + 13y = -3

Dividing both sides of the equation by 2:

x + 6.5y = -1.5

Next, we can isolate x by subtracting 6.5y from both sides:

x + 6.5y - 6.5y = -1.5 - 6.5y x = -8

So the solution to the system of equations is x = -8 and y = (7 - x)/5 = (7 + 8)/5 = 15/5 = 3.

Thus, the solution to the system of equations is x = -8 and y = 3.



Peter Konow

x + 5y = 7 3x - 2y = 4

...

To solve the system of equations:

x + 5y = 7 3x - 2y = 4

we can substitute the expression for x from the first equation into the second equation:

x + 5y = 7 3(x + 5y) - 2y = 4

Expanding the left-hand side of the second equation:

3x + 15y - 2y = 4 3x + 13y = 4

Subtracting x from both sides:

2x + 13y = 4 - 7 2x + 13y = -3

Dividing both sides of the equation by 2:

x + 6.5y = -1.5

Next, we can isolate x by subtracting 6.5y from both sides:

x + 6.5y - 6.5y = -1.5 - 6.5y x = -8

So the solution to the system of equations is x = -8 and y = (7 - x)/5 = (7 + 8)/5 = 15/5 = 3.

Thus, the solution to the system of equations is x = -8 and y = 3.


//=========================

Why do I have the wrong result?

 

One more time:

Peter Konow

solve the system of equations:

x + 5y = 7

3x - 2y = 4


ChatGPT:

To solve the system of equations:

x + 5y = 7

3x - 2y = 4

we can substitute the expression for x from the first equation into the second equation:

x + 5y = 7

3(x + 5y) - 2y = 4

Expanding the left-hand side of the second equation:

3x + 15y - 2y = 4

3x + 13y = 4

Subtracting x from both sides:

2x + 13y = 4 - 7

2x + 13y = -3

Dividing both sides of the equation by 2:

x + 6.5y = -1.5

Next, we can isolate x by subtracting 6.5y from both sides:

x + 6.5y - 6.5y = -1.5 - 6.5y x = -8

So the solution to the system of equations is x = -8 and y = (7 - x)/5 = (7 + 8)/5 = 15/5 = 3.

Thus, the solution to the system of equations is x = -8 and y = 3.

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