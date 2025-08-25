AI 2023. Meet ChatGPT. - page 209
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
There's no avoiding it.
"The economy" will move one level up.
(1) Like programming languages. Natural language will now be a programming language.
(2) Films will become interactive, and you will get a "cut" of the revenue for "directing" the film in a way that most people like.
And so on. Why? Because.
a. Humans have evolved in search of meaning
b. there is an incentive to "disrupt" giant corporations for those who do (unless microsoft does it all... as predicted by Deus Ex (the game))
Interesting predictions.
Here's my opinion:
1. Natural language is the "top" level among programming languages, which are known to be arranged in a "ladder" - from machine language and Assembler, through C, C++, C# to.... I don't know exactly what is the top-level language before human language. The problem with upper-level languages is the limited capabilities compared to lower-level languages. So a human language can be used for a relatively narrow range of tasks and in the range of off-the-shelf solutions. But not for optimising or creating fundamentally new code blocks. That is, for a high-level language the combinatorics of low-level solutions is available without the possibility to optimise/redesign them. Human language is not suitable for this. Therefore, either the AI itself will be able to deal with code optimisation at the Assembler level and write fundamentally new codes, or humans will continue to do it.
2. Will the film turn into a computer game or a quest? Quite possibly. Why not?)) The entertainment industry is limited only by imagination. But we can say that the main thing will remain unchanged - the attack on the subconscious of consumers. It will be intensified by the greater immersion in the world of fantasy/illusions/dreams that new technologies provide. And the consequences for society? In my opinion, the society of individuals stuck in fantasies is not waiting for anything good. After all, you yourself say "will participate in the film". That is, they'll "dive in" instead of just watching it. And they'll be rewarded for it....
3. Consumers are looking for pleasure, and salesmen are looking for profit. Only philosophers seek meaning.) The term "Evolution" is usually used in the context of development, although scientifically, under certain conditions requiring adaptation through degradation, it too is Evolution.))))
4. Giant corporations are the result of market demand. As long as there is a market, there will be corporations. However, the market is not the most reliable and contractual construction.))
5. In the context of the statement made earlier that"the market is over as soon as it turns into a dump of unnecessary products, and there is no way to avoid it..." I would add that the end of the market is predetermined and any corporations that grow on it will cease to exist with its disappearance. Therefore, it is not necessary to destroy corporations on purpose.
One of Russia's leading AI specialists gave an interview about the prospects for its development. Read it, you might be interested.
www.bfm.ru/news/547045
One of Russia's leading AI specialists gave an interview about the prospects for its development. Read it, it may interest you.
www.bfm.ru/news/547045
I listened to the interview. Very interesting. I found a lot of similarities with my thoughts. For example, about fine hand motor skills, which hinders the introduction of robots, or about engineering modelling with AI, which does not meet technical requirements due to its "lack of understanding" of the real physical world.
I liked the balance of the professor's opinions, although I don't share his optimism).
By the way, I'm studying material about fine motor skills separately now. Very interesting topic. One third of the human cerebral cortex responsible for motor skills controls the hands. They're super-complex manipulators with incredible capabilities. 20,000 nerve endings, a huge number of joints, muscles....
I'll explore this topic further in the context of factory automation. Let's try to calculate the cost of such "robo-arms".))
By the way, about fine motor skills I am studying the material separately now. It's a very interesting topic. One third of the human cerebral cortex responsible for motor skills controls the hands. They're super-complex manipulators with incredible capabilities. 20,000 nerve endings, a huge number of joints, muscles...
I'll explore this topic further in the context of factory automation. Let's try to calculate the cost of such "robo-arms").
Maybe we should first deal with the philosophy and prospects of strong AI (AGI) and then move on to fine motor skills, no?
Maybe we should deal with the philosophy and prospects of strong AI (AGI) first, and then move on to fine motor skills, no?
We can go on and on about AI as a philosophical topic, in the context of human cognition and replication of the mind, for example. However, this philosophy does not awaken from the illusions generated by the deification of this technology in media and pop culture. One can continue to explore the mythical subconscious of the masses, the illusions still remain. The idea-parasite continues to live. To "kill" it, you need undeniable facts and figures coupled with iron logic. That's why I left philosophy and psychology for "dessert", and decided to make technological processes, production automation and the possibility of auto-reproduction the main material of the research. To extract the "parasite" from the subconsciousness. ))
Therefore, I left philosophy and psychology for "dessert", and decided to make technological processes, production automation and the possibility of auto-reproduction the main material of the research. To extract the "parasite" from the subconscious. ))
The mystery of creativity is sacred! I will not interfere.
It's a strange thing. I don't want to get mystical, but yesterday I had a thought about the micro-motors of the hands involved in the process of tightening a bolt. Today, just about 10 minutes before sibirqk gave the link to the professor's interview, I opened a few tabs about hand anatomy. Then refreshed the page, saw his post and followed the link. Pretty much the first thing I learn from the professor is that all major robotics developers are rooting around the problem of automating fine motor skills. And that it's very difficult to replicate. I mean, I open the tabs first, then listen to the professor. Not the other way round.
That's funny.)
I decided to double-check myself. Yes, I did: