AI 2023. Meet ChatGPT. - page 215
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Well, here we come to the end of the topic.
First of all, because the main goal has almost been achieved - for more than 200 pages we have been discussing the topic of AI and have reached a decent level of understanding of the issue.
I will further elaborate on the thoughts expressed earlier, but now I would like to bring a new idea to the topic. It has to do with sociology and the so-called"social competition" I mentioned earlier.
About it further...
This thought answers the earlier question, "Why should AI's influence on ourselves be minimised?".
I'll start with a bit of a disclaimer.
For many years I believed that a person's success and self-fulfilment depends on abilities, talents, labour, working on oneself, persistence, determination, luck, support of loved ones....
NO.
I was wrong.
It's the sub firmware that decides everything.
This is "software" installed or uninstalled in the subconsciousness of a person by other people during his life.
These programmes determine social intelligence.
It is social intelligence that determines success.
Many people, I would say the majority, have an incomplete set of necessary attitudes and knowledge for effective and full-fledged social adaptation.
It is as if their "operating system" is "broken" or underwritten.
They don't know how to communicate with others, they are stiff or on the contrary loose, they can't "find themselves", they are badly wounded by others, they attack or defend themselves by closing in themselves.... They do not succeed because they misunderstand the world, are in illusions and fantasies, do not know how to communicate with the opposite sex .... There are many symptoms. In general, they lack basic skills of social interaction and cannot achieve a stable existence and prosperity among others.
These are socially illiterate people. Like the common illiterates, those that didn't learn to read/write as children, these ones couldn't learn how to live. They are social ignoramuses. Often because of social ignorance, their lives are broken. They make unforgivable and stupid mistakes, because they don't realise what they are doing wrong.
But where do they come from, these social ignoramuses? Why do they have "broken" or "underwritten" "software"?
Where and how have they missed important attitudes, directives, instructions and lessons that would avoid a sad fate or a life without fulfilment...?
There is no question that the social ignoramuses are NOT to blame.
They were under-educated before being released into adulthood.
Well for example, they were not given the most basic and most important knowledge of financial literacy to start adult life.
Or not taught how to communicate with the opposite sex.
That's it. These people are doomed to start life in debt or with a "broken heart." Sometimes they can't stand it and completely break down. Sometimes they hang on, but they suffer and take a long time to realise their mistakes.
Or, for example, they were not taught to work their way up the career ladder, and they languish in the same job for years. Or they didn't explain that you can't trust lawyers.... Or that you can't take loans from just anyone, or better still, not at all....
There's a lot of life wisdom you need to know before you leave school. But school doesn't prepare you for life. On the contrary. It crams in a lot of unnecessary knowledge instead of the right knowledge.
But why?
BECAUSE SOCIETY NEEDS SOCIAL IGNORAMUSES WHO MAKE MISTAKES.
Yes, yes, they do.
We need losers in social competition.
And those losers are trained from school age. For exploitation.
Naturally, it's implicit, but the point remains the same.
What does AI have to do with it?
Because AI, among other things, is a tool for formatting the consciousness of an individual. That is, a tool to turn a person into a slave.
What can't AI do? - It can't teach man the wisdom of life.
And what can make a man free? - Only life wisdom. That is, social literacy.
Seek wisdom, be socially literate. AI won't help with that. What will help is other strong and socially literate individuals.
They're the ones we need, not AI.
So AI's influence on humans needs to be limited.
With its generated nonsense, it distracts from becoming on the path and catching up the missed opportunities of a person in the conditions of social competition.
If we imagine AI as a benchmark of efficient resource management, philosophical reflections about itself and the world will be the last occupation in the list of its priorities).
The main thing, probably, will be production of new robots, which should collect the following and repair/update the infrastructure in which this process takes place.
Otherwise the whole species is "screwed.")
Well, we all watched the films and just take it to heart, stop watching them for fun and watch for the hidden lies and TRUTHS in them...
Well, we've all seen films and just take note of that, stop watching them for entertainment and watch out for the hidden lies and truth in them....
Could you please suggest a free VPN for a browser (add-on) that would make ChatGPT work? I used to work with one of them, but now I've stopped - I've tried different variants, but I can't find a working one with their site :(
Hola VPNJust logged in - it works
Hola VPNJust logged in - it works
Thank you!Hola VPN - couldn't connect.
CyberGhost worked.
Could you please suggest a free VPN for a browser (add-on) that would make ChatGPT work? I used to work with one of them, but now I stopped - tried different options, but I can't find a working one with their site :(
https://chat.mistral.ai/chat/
without VPN