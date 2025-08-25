AI 2023. Meet ChatGPT. - page 193
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For example, the AI will say that to detect dark matter particles it is necessary to build a collider as long as the equator and collide Homo Promptus representatives in it until the necessary Promptus satisfying the solution of the composition of these very particles will fly out of them. In the end, the Promptus will run out, and the problem will not be solved :)
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For example, the AI will say that to detect dark matter particles it is necessary to build a collider as long as the equator and collide Homo Promptus representatives in it until the necessary Promptus satisfying the solution of the composition of these very particles will fly out of them. In the end, the Promptus will run out, and the problem will not be solved :)
They may run out even earlier - from other collisions. With reality)
Let us list the key theses from the beginning of chapter three:
(they will help in understanding the logic of further material)
what's it all about in trading?
- Siri, why can't I get along with women?
- I'm Alice.
* the female AI is on the rise *
Amodel of self-replicating mechanisms
Globe.
Reproduction of mechanisms will cover the entire globe and nearby space.
How will it happen?
Through seas and oceans, through forests and deserts, through steppes and mountains, for thousands of kilometres, logistics routes will stretch - transportation of raw materials and other cargoes, - components, machine tools, metal structures, fuel. All types of transport will be involved - tankers, barges, railway trains. Cargoes will be carried on land, on water, in the air and through underground tunnels.... This is the real need - to deliver the most important components from points scattered throughout the content. This means endless power lines and wired communications - fibre optic cables for example).
Why is it impossible to concentrate all the reproduction of machinery in one place? Because the geography of minerals is scattered over the WHOLE Earth. Everything needed to reproduce machines, robots and mechanisms physically in one place. Lithium is mined in the Congo, Uranium in Kazakhstan, Ore in the Urals, and so on.
Mining spans the entire planet - mines, mines and quarries are open on every continent.
Another key thing is that where unprocessed raw materials are mined, processing plants are built nearby. It's more convenient that way. Instead of transporting tonnes of dirty material thousands of kilometres away, it is processed somewhere nearby.
In addition, the processing plants need a chemical industry, which means new mines, mines and quarries... as well as factories where these chemicals are extracted and purified.
Once the raw materials have been treated with chemicals, the pure substrate is extracted. This is used for the next step - the creation of the required components. The substrate is sent to factories to manufacture them, and then the finished components are sent to semi-finished product assembly plants (e.g. transistors, semiconductors, chips, lithium batteries, etc.). The semi-finished products are sent to production lines where they are used to assemble the final mechanisms. Then batches of mechanisms are tested, defects are detected and transported to their destination. Then they are put into operation, set up and tested. After a while, the mechanisms fail. They are timely replaced and disposed of - disassembled, parts are sorted, transported to warehouses, and unusable remains are melted down or destroyed in various ways.
One thing is absolutely clear - the production of mechanisms requires unrealistic infrastructure and crazy logistics on the scale of an entire planet.
Even in space, because planetary logistics requires a global navigation and communication system. That is - a satellite constellation in orbits, relaying signals to every point on Earth.
About it further in the topic...
Now the whole Techno-Sphere functions due to the fact that people do not work hard.
But, if they are all replaced by robots, will the Techno-Sphere continue to work (and if so, how long)?
In fact, if robots completely replace humans within the robot-production infrastructure - self-reproduction of mechanisms will be realised. But is it possible?
My opinion is no.
The efficiency losses would be too high.
About this further...
Key issue:
To completely replace humans in construction, mining, logistics, maintenance, repair, recycling, and even launching satellites into orbit, etc. will require VERY, repeat VERY advanced robots, the production of which will complicate the infrastructure of the Technosphere by many orders of magnitude, requiring even more advanced robots to reproduce these, super advanced ones. And so on.
With each output of more advanced robots, the infrastructure will grow and become multiples more complex.
That is to say, the robots won't be able to keep up with the increasing complexity of their reproduction.
They must become smarter and more perfect, so the techno-sphere must grow and become more complex, so they must become even more perfect and efficient in order to reproduce it and themselves in it.
About this further...
Tomorrow I will write about the key problems of reproduction mechanisms that lead to the loss of efficiency of the self-reproduction process and the inevitable death of their species.
I will also explain my point of view why biological reproduction has an ultimatum advantage over "mechanical" reproduction.
Tomorrow I will write about the key problems of reproductive mechanisms that lead to the loss of efficiency of the self-reproduction process and the inevitable demise of their species.
I will also explain my point of view why biological reproduction has an ultimatum advantage over "mechanical" reproduction.
it's pretty clear.
They have no emotions.
It's very boring to read.
man will not accept this.
///---
For example, nowadays people are excited about electric cars.
but when it comes to replacing batteries that cost half a car.
there is an adequate spitball attitude towards the idea and the only reason to drive the previous one.
A fairy tale invented by the AI, and not an AI at all, but so... LLM version 3.
......
Once upon a time, in a distant land, there lived a wise old man named Augustine. He was known for his deep knowledge and wise advice. People from all corners of the country came to him for his help and guidance.
One day, a young man named Luke came to the village. He was very intelligent and capable, but his view of the world was narrow and limited. Luca thought he knew everything and did not need the help of others. He walked confidently through life without noticing what was happening around him.
After hearing about Augustine's wisdom, Luke decided to come to him and test his own knowledge. He approached the elder and said: "I know everything about the world. There is nothing that can surprise me or teach me anything new."
Augustine smiled and said: "Young man, I am glad you are so confident of your knowledge. But let me tell you a story."
And the tale began....
Once upon a time, there was a boy named Adam. He spent all his time in his garden studying plants and animals. Adam was very inquisitive and always eager to learn something new. He watched butterflies, studied birds, and even talked to trees.
One day, Adam heard about a mysterious lake that was behind the mountains. People said that the lake had magical powers and could open up new horizons for those brave enough to go in search of it.
Adam decided that this was the perfect opportunity to learn something new and set off. He travelled over mountains, crossed rivers and finally reached the lake. When he saw its majestic waters, his heart raced with excitement.
He entered the lake and suddenly felt something change in his view of the world. He began to see the beauty and harmony in every flower petal, hear the melody in the sound of the leaves and feel the energy in every breath of nature.
Adam realised that his view of the world was too narrow and limited. He realised that the world around us is full of wonders and mysteries that only need to be discovered and comprehended. He realised that one should never rest on one's laurels, but always strive for new knowledge and experiences.
When Adam returned to his village, he began to tell people about his adventures and the importance of having a broad view of the world. As people listened to his stories, they began to reflect and open their hearts and minds to new possibilities.
Thus, through Adam's adventures, the views of the people in the village became broader and more open. They began to see the beauty and splendour in everything around them and became happier and more fulfilled.
The story of Adam and his adventures became a legend that was told for generations. It reminded people of the importance of exploration and discovery, that the world is full of wonders waiting to be discovered.
And so, through Augustine's wisdom and Adam's adventures, people realised that a narrow view of the world only limits their possibilities, while a wide view opens doors to new worlds and new knowledge.