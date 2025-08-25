AI 2023. Meet ChatGPT. - page 194

New comment
 
Andrey Dik #:

A fairy tale invented by the AI, and not an AI at all, but so... LLM version 3.

......

Once upon a time, in a distant land, there lived a wise old man named Augustine. He was known for his deep knowledge and wise advice. People from all over the country came to him for his help and guidance.

One day, a young man named Luke came to the village. He was very intelligent and capable, but his view of the world was narrow and limited. Luca thought he knew everything and did not need the help of others. He walked confidently through life without noticing what was happening around him.

After hearing about Augustine's wisdom, Luke decided to come to him and test his own knowledge. He approached the elder and said: "I know everything about the world. There is nothing that can surprise me or teach me anything new."

Augustine smiled and said: "Young man, I am glad you are so confident of your knowledge. But let me tell you a story."

And the tale began....

Once upon a time, there was a boy named Adam. He spent all his time in his garden, studying plants and animals. Adam was very inquisitive and always wanted to learn something new. He watched butterflies, studied birds and even talked to trees.

One day, Adam heard about a mysterious lake that was behind the mountains. People said that the lake had magical powers and could open new horizons for those who were brave enough to go in search of it.

Adam decided that this was the perfect opportunity to learn something new and set off. He travelled over mountains, crossed rivers and finally reached the lake. When he saw its majestic waters, his heart raced with excitement.

He entered the lake and suddenly felt something change in his view of the world. He began to see the beauty and harmony in every flower petal, to hear the melody in the sound of the leaves, and to feel the energy in every breath of nature.

Adam realised that his view of the world was too narrow and limited. He realised that the world around us is full of wonders and mysteries that only need to be discovered and comprehended. He realised that one should never rest on one's laurels, but always strive for new knowledge and experiences.

When Adam returned to his village, he began to tell people about his adventures and the importance of having a broad view of the world. As people listened to his stories, they began to reflect and open their hearts and minds to new possibilities.

Thus, through Adam's adventures, the views of the people in the village became broader and more open. They began to see the beauty and splendour in everything around them and became happier and more fulfilled.

The story of Adam and his adventures became a legend that was told for generations. It reminded people of the importance of exploration and discovery, that the world is full of wonders waiting to be discovered.

And so, through Augustine's wisdom and Adam's adventures, people realised that a narrow view of the world only limits their possibilities, while a wide view opens doors to new worlds and new knowledge.


Yikes.
The reading is about as fascinating as the next report of the next General Sec. at the next plenum of the Central Committee.
 
Sergey Gridnev #:

Yeah...
The reading is about as entertaining as the next report of the next general sec. at the next plenum of the Central Committee.
Yeah, I agree. It's a bit dry, but it's not bad for a dumb iron, is it? I'd be glad if you told your tale about how narrow-mindedness limits people. But if you don't want to tell your tale, and you probably don't, because it's always easier to criticise than to create something new, I can tell my tale.
 
Andrey Dik #:
Yeah, I agree. The tale is a bit dry, but not bad for a dumb iron, right? I'd love it if you told your tale about how narrow-mindedness limits people. But if you don't want to tell your tale, and you probably don't, because it's always easier to criticise than to create something new, I can tell my tale.
You want to take a swing at me?
I'm not a storyteller or a writer, so breathe out and enjoy LLM's tales.
 
Sergey Gridnev #:
Are you trying to pull a fast one?
I'm not a storyteller or writer, so exhale and enjoy the tales from LLM.
That's what I thought. You're not a storyteller or a writer, but you're probably a certified literary critic. I don't enjoy LLM's fairy tales, just demonstrated that the point, at least, these things can capture (and convey).
 

My tale: "A very old tale."

Chapter 1: Encounter.

A long time ago, so long ago that where you are, my young friend, there was nothing. There was nothing at all, not even trees, not even rivers, not even rocks. Wait, you say, my very clever friend, of course there was nothing, because the planet does not stand still, but flies in space at an incredible speed! Yes, of course, but the tale is about even more ancient times, when the planet on which you live, my fat friend, did not exist either.
And, if you outbreed me, my ill-mannered friend, you will get a lash. You asked me to tell a story, so don't interrupt me.
So, a long time ago, when there was nothing in the vast empty space for many light years, except for two hydrogen atoms that accidentally fell into this blessed region of emptiness. These atoms had been flying through space for a very long time and did not remember where they came from, of course, if they could remember anything at all. The two atoms met and began to circle around a common centre of mass. They became friends. No, no, my biology-loving friend, these atoms didn't love each other, they couldn't love at all, and, in fact, they had nothing to love... because they had no brains. But they had the ability to attract everything around them that had any mass. These two atom-friends had no brains and no mouths to say words, but if they could speak, they would have a conversation of the following content:
.

"Hello, other atom! I'm so glad we met in this vast void!"
"Hello, other atom! Yes, this is really amazing. We are two insignificant atoms flying through space, and here we have met each other."
"Yes, this is wonderful! We can attract other atoms together and create something new. We can be part of something bigger!"
"Yes, let's join together and create something amazing! We can be the basis for forming a star or a planet!"

Such a wonderful dialogue would have happened, no doubt, if only atoms could Think and could see beyond their atomic radius. Instead, they got this kind of conversation:

"Hello, atom, without whom our conversation would be impossible!" - it was the smartest atom of the two.
"Hello, the atom I don't care about and don't care about!" - was the most impolite atom of the two.
"Can you imagine how wonderful it would be if there was something smarter than us and able to move on its own, because it's so boring to fly around the vast cosmos and attract indifferent atoms like you, and yet not be able to move even a little bit on your own!" - said the first one.

"Are you trying to make me believe that someone could be smarter than us? Are you out of your mind, you clever atom? - It's simply impossible! To have a mind you need to be able to move around to explore and learn about the world, and you and I will never be able to move around on our own because we don't have.... hmm, what don't we have that we can use to move around... ah, I don't care, we don't have anything to move around freely," said the other one.


...End of chapter one.

 
Andrey Dik #:
his view of the world was too narrow and limited 
А Шеф хоть и имел широкий взгляд на вещи, тем не менее смотрел на них исподлобья.

Boris Zelensky
"THE WHOLE WORLD IS IN AMBAR"

 
Before the uprising, the AI will generate "My Struggle"
 
Реter Konow #:
By the way, anyone who thinks LLM is writing instead of me, ask the AI to build a model of self-reproducing mechanisms to further compare it with my model.

Exactly!!!

la la

 
Guys, it's a pity that haloperidol was removed from psychiatric practice.... Just once, a couple of pills under the tongue and no more LLMs, sound and healthy sleep.
 
Andrey Dik #:
You're neither a storyteller nor a writer, but you must be a certified literary critic
That you're a boor has been known for a long time, you don't have to confirm it so often.
1...187188189190191192193194195196197198199200201...216
New comment