AI 2023. Meet ChatGPT. - page 194
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A fairy tale invented by the AI, and not an AI at all, but so... LLM version 3.
......
Once upon a time, in a distant land, there lived a wise old man named Augustine. He was known for his deep knowledge and wise advice. People from all over the country came to him for his help and guidance.
One day, a young man named Luke came to the village. He was very intelligent and capable, but his view of the world was narrow and limited. Luca thought he knew everything and did not need the help of others. He walked confidently through life without noticing what was happening around him.
After hearing about Augustine's wisdom, Luke decided to come to him and test his own knowledge. He approached the elder and said: "I know everything about the world. There is nothing that can surprise me or teach me anything new."
Augustine smiled and said: "Young man, I am glad you are so confident of your knowledge. But let me tell you a story."
And the tale began....
Once upon a time, there was a boy named Adam. He spent all his time in his garden, studying plants and animals. Adam was very inquisitive and always wanted to learn something new. He watched butterflies, studied birds and even talked to trees.
One day, Adam heard about a mysterious lake that was behind the mountains. People said that the lake had magical powers and could open new horizons for those who were brave enough to go in search of it.
Adam decided that this was the perfect opportunity to learn something new and set off. He travelled over mountains, crossed rivers and finally reached the lake. When he saw its majestic waters, his heart raced with excitement.
He entered the lake and suddenly felt something change in his view of the world. He began to see the beauty and harmony in every flower petal, to hear the melody in the sound of the leaves, and to feel the energy in every breath of nature.
Adam realised that his view of the world was too narrow and limited. He realised that the world around us is full of wonders and mysteries that only need to be discovered and comprehended. He realised that one should never rest on one's laurels, but always strive for new knowledge and experiences.
When Adam returned to his village, he began to tell people about his adventures and the importance of having a broad view of the world. As people listened to his stories, they began to reflect and open their hearts and minds to new possibilities.
Thus, through Adam's adventures, the views of the people in the village became broader and more open. They began to see the beauty and splendour in everything around them and became happier and more fulfilled.
The story of Adam and his adventures became a legend that was told for generations. It reminded people of the importance of exploration and discovery, that the world is full of wonders waiting to be discovered.
And so, through Augustine's wisdom and Adam's adventures, people realised that a narrow view of the world only limits their possibilities, while a wide view opens doors to new worlds and new knowledge.
Yeah, I agree. The tale is a bit dry, but not bad for a dumb iron, right? I'd love it if you told your tale about how narrow-mindedness limits people. But if you don't want to tell your tale, and you probably don't, because it's always easier to criticise than to create something new, I can tell my tale.
Are you trying to pull a fast one?
My tale: "A very old tale."
Chapter 1: Encounter.
And, if you outbreed me, my ill-mannered friend, you will get a lash. You asked me to tell a story, so don't interrupt me.
So, a long time ago, when there was nothing in the vast empty space for many light years, except for two hydrogen atoms that accidentally fell into this blessed region of emptiness. These atoms had been flying through space for a very long time and did not remember where they came from, of course, if they could remember anything at all. The two atoms met and began to circle around a common centre of mass. They became friends. No, no, my biology-loving friend, these atoms didn't love each other, they couldn't love at all, and, in fact, they had nothing to love... because they had no brains. But they had the ability to attract everything around them that had any mass. These two atom-friends had no brains and no mouths to say words, but if they could speak, they would have a conversation of the following content:
.
"Yes, this is wonderful! We can attract other atoms together and create something new. We can be part of something bigger!"
"Yes, let's join together and create something amazing! We can be the basis for forming a star or a planet!"
"Are you trying to make me believe that someone could be smarter than us? Are you out of your mind, you clever atom? - It's simply impossible! To have a mind you need to be able to move around to explore and learn about the world, and you and I will never be able to move around on our own because we don't have.... hmm, what don't we have that we can use to move around... ah, I don't care, we don't have anything to move around freely," said the other one.
...End of chapter one.
his view of the world was too narrow and limited
Boris Zelensky
"THE WHOLE WORLD IS IN AMBAR"
By the way, anyone who thinks LLM is writing instead of me, ask the AI to build a model of self-reproducing mechanisms to further compare it with my model.
Exactly!!!
You're neither a storyteller nor a writer, but you must be a certified literary critic