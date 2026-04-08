Compilation of MQL5 programmes with AVX / AVX2 + FMA3 / AVX512 + FMA3 instruction set from build 3902 - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
So don't upgrade to betas in prod.
You're kidding me. I just reload the combat terminal and it tells me that a new version is available, downloads it, and prompts me to reboot. I just go into the About-menu and the terminal does the same thing, or tells me there are no new versions available.
You are not using your terminal. And I use it, having to prop it up with crutches because of the developers' war with all sorts of scoundrels.
This is not the topic. I would like to have both variants of exe-triples. It often happened that I found a bug, and then through downgrade found the exact build where it broke. Using this information on the forum found the cause of the bug faster, and I understood where to roll back until it was fixed.
in the editor I selected AVX2 + FMA3, compiled the whole MQL folder.
AVX2 is not mentioned at Terminal startup
The line "Windows 10 build 19045, 16 x AMD Ryzen 7 5700X 8-Core, AVX" tells what instruction set the terminal itself is built with. It has nothing to do with the instruction set of the EX5 file.
If you are sure you have AVX2 + FMA3, then compile the MQL5 programs and run them. In the next beta we will add a prohibition of launching EX5 files incompatible by process, specifying the reason.
CPU-Z says there's AVX2 and FMA3.
selected AVX2+FMA3 in the editor, restarted everything several times
compiled all the MQL folder in the new bild, Terminal says I have just AVX, not AVX2.
I added 3 files of the previous bild from another folder, thus killing the demo accounts ))))
still AVX of the first version writes Terminal Windows 10 build 19045, 16 x AMD Ryzen 7 5700X 8-Core, AVX,
portable version
maybe I misunderstood the last post... and there should not be AVX2 inscription there?
The line "Windows 10 build 19045, 16 x AMD Ryzen 7 5700X 8-Core, AVX" tells you what instruction set the terminal itself is built with.
Please output this line to the log every time you go to the About menu or similar. Now it is possible to see it only after a reboot.
You don't use your terminal. And I use it, having to prop it up with crutches because of the developers' war with all sorts of scoundrels.
Many years ago, one of my clients said to me: "Renat, I would like to pay once and that's it. So that nothing else had to be done and everything would work".
At the same time, he was spending millions of dollars to outrun his competitors and be better than them.
This is our reality - to move only forward, correcting the mistakes we make.
and they still haven't removed the Confidential information about the user at automatic account creation
Why would a user on an automatic demo account need Real - First Name Last Name? How to demo anonymously online?
why automatic demo creation, takes data from real account, other Terminal
add, after machinations from the last post, History by symbols reloaded all over again....
This is our reality - only move forward by correcting the mistakes we make.
All in favour. You're for business development, I'm for algo-trading. The tasks at hand don't always coincide. Sometimes you're outright nasty and you can't change my mind. But on the whole, I'm grateful.
The terminal writes just AVX, not AVX2.
Terminal writes only about the instruction set it is built with, not the set of processor features.
You may be surprised to know that 99% of all programs in the world are built for the minimum instruction set. For 64-bit ones it is "X64 Regular".
That is, all these programs practically do not use all the possibilities of processors. And Windows is rigidly built under the simple x64. And Linux from repositories.
Do you understand?
To break this circle of general infirmity, we have released a specialised version of the terminal with direct use of AVX - it is faster than the usual one. Soon we will release the third version of the terminal built with AVX2 and FMA3.
That is, our programs, unlike 99% of programs (let's exclude Java/C#) in the world, use modern processor instruction sets.
Now we have made it possible to compile EX5 programmes with AVX/AVX2/AVX512.
ps: don't mention "there are programs that detect and use AVX on the fly". I am more than aware of the topic.
why automatic demo creation, takes data from real account.
Dialogue on this topic. Briefly - you don't understand the right way.