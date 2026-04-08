Compilation of MQL5 programmes with AVX / AVX2 + FMA3 / AVX512 + FMA3 instruction set from build 3902 - page 7
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Agents without AVX2 will receive less assignments? If compiled on AVX512 - can't use the cloud?
Please don't forget the numbers.
Please create some mechanism that would automatically backup current exe-files when LiveUpdate starts.
Any back-up software. Tracks changes in files (folder and mask can be configured) and makes copies of them.
Do I understand correctly that Tester and Compiler are made by the same team? So the ancient announcement of the new Tester is postponed again.
Yes.
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Compilation of MQL5 programmes with AVX / AVX2 + FMA3 / AVX512 + FMA3 instruction set from build 3902
Renat Fatkhullin, 2023.09.06 11:03 AM
Added compilation mode display and selection directly in the toolbar:
b3918, selected AVX512, which is not supported by CPU, and got compilation.
Please display a warning in such a situation.
In this situation AVX terminal or not? Not a word in the About.
Good day, dear developers!
what does install visual studio mean and what will it allow, not to write in C# for example?
This EA produces such an EA on AVX.
On unsupported AVX modes it does not start with a message in the log.
Is it possible to allow the initial GUI screen in such situations, but with a warning on it and the OK button deactivated?
By installing Visual Studio, you will be able to compile C/C++ files directly in MetaEditor.
For example, it allows you to easily compile EXE files or DLL libraries directly as part of MQL5 projects/catalogues: