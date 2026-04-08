Compilation of MQL5 programmes with AVX / AVX2 + FMA3 / AVX512 + FMA3 instruction set from build 3902 - page 7

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fxsaber #:

Agents without AVX2 will receive less assignments? If compiled on AVX512 - can't use the cloud?

If they receive avx2 tasks, they will receive less.

We don't plan to let Avx512 into the cloud yet.

We are planning a big upgrade of MQL5 compiler with more complete support for AVX2/512 instruction set in the next two months. Plus optimisation of internal language functions, which will give a good acceleration.
 
Renat Fatkhullin #:
We're planning ... a good acceleration.

Please don't forget the numbers.

 
Do I understand correctly that Tester and Compiler are made by the same team? That's why the ancient announcement of the new Tester is postponed again.
 
fxsaber #:

Please create some mechanism that would automatically backup current exe-files when LiveUpdate starts.

Any back-up software. Tracks changes in files (folder and mask can be configured) and makes copies of them.

 
fxsaber #:
Do I understand correctly that Tester and Compiler are made by the same team? So the ancient announcement of the new Tester is postponed again.

Yes.

 

b3918, selected AVX512, which is not supported by CPU, and got compilation.

0 errors, 0 warnings, 9947 msec elapsed, cpu='AVX512 + FMA3'            1       1

Please display a warning in such a situation.

 

In this situation AVX terminal or not? Not a word in the About.


 

Good day, dear developers!

what does install visual studio mean and what will it allow, not to write in C# for example?

  
#property description "Compiler Version: " + (string)__MQLBUILD__ + " " + __CPU_ARCHITECTURE__

void OnInit() {}


This EA produces such an EA on AVX.

On unsupported AVX modes it does not start with a message in the log.


Is it possible to allow the initial GUI screen in such situations, but with a warning on it and the OK button deactivated?

 
Renat Akhtyamov visual studio mean and what will it allow, not to write in C# for example?

By installing Visual Studio, you will be able to compile C/C++ files directly in MetaEditor.

For example, it allows you to easily compile EXE files or DLL libraries directly as part of MQL5 projects/catalogues:


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