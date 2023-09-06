New MetaEditor compiler options not working
You are using a "beta" build which is still unstable and under development.
So, stick to the officially released build 3802 for now.
Don't connect to MetaQuotes demo accounts and your updates will not push "beta" builds on you.
You are using a "beta" build which is still unstable and under development.
So, stick to the officially released build 3802 for now.
Don't connect to MetaQuotes demo accounts and your updates will not push "beta" builds on you.
I don't have/use any MetaQuotes demo accounts. Don't know how/why that beta build got pushed. Would be nice if there was a way to revert — I think on some other installs/terminals it hasn't been updated, so I may just have to copy it from one that hasn't been updated.
Thanks for the tip — that at least gives me a direction to sort it out.
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So apparently in the new version of MetaEditor, there are options to compile different versions based on your CPU architecture. That's all well and good — I appreciate anything that boosts performance. But it's not working, and I can't find any information to help.
I managed to find one thread in Russian about this even occurring: Компиляция MQL5 программ с набором инструкций AVX / AVX2 + FMA3 / AVX512 + FMA3 с 3902 билда - Общее обсуждение - Форум алго-трейдеров MQL5
I'm getting this error when I try to run my freshly compiled EA:
Notice the "AVX2" in the filename. I've tried compiling it under all four compiler options, and none of them work.
Besides the fact that this has completely halted development, it also raises concerns about portability — do we now have to create different compiled versions of our EAs in order to distribute them? What about putting it on my trading server?
This rollout doesn't seem well thought out.