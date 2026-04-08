Compilation of MQL5 programmes with AVX / AVX2 + FMA3 / AVX512 + FMA3 instruction set from build 3902 - page 4

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Renat Fatkhullin # : Only programmes compiled in "x64 Regular" mode will be accepted in the market. Most likely in the future we will expand the possibilities in the market. MT5 release is scheduled for Friday of next week. Therefore, please test new modes more actively.
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What about MetaQuotes VPS service? Will all of them serve code compiled with additional instruction sets or only regular compilation?

English original: What about MetaQuotes VPS service? Will they all also cater for code compiled with the extra instruction sets or only the regular compilation?

 
Renat Fatkhullin #:

In our VPS network, all servers are with AVX at a minimum. On most of them AVX2.

Accordingly, the same AVX versions should be on the machine from which EA is migrated to your servers? Or do I misunderstand?

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

What about the MetaQuotes VPS service? Will they all serve code compiled with additional instruction sets, or only regular compilation?

English original: What about MetaQuotes VPS service? Will they all also cater for code compiled with the extra instruction sets or only the regular compilation?

In MetaQuotes VPS we have modern processors with AVX2 everywhere. So migration will not be a problem.

But we will not allow AVX512 versions in MQL5 Cloud Network or MetaQuotes VPS.
 
Aleksey Nikolayev #:

Accordingly, the same versions of AVX should be on the machine from which the EA is migrated to your servers? Or did I misunderstand?

The upper limit for VPS is AVX2.
 
MetaQuotes:

Please join the testing by downloading the beta version from the MetaQuotes-Demo server or update via the "Help" menu section.

Tested it. I measured it in several programmes. I don't see any performance gain yet. Maybe 1% at most.

2023.09.01 18:07:30.341 iChannels (EURUSD,M1)   CPU name:         12 th Gen Intel Core i7-12700 H
2023.09.01 18:07:30.341 iChannels (EURUSD,M1)   CPU cores:        20
2023.09.01 18:07:30.341 iChannels (EURUSD,M1)   CPU architecture: AVX2 + FMA3
2023.09.01 18:07:30.341 iChannels (EURUSD,M1)   
2023.09.01 18:07:30.341 iChannels (EURUSD,M1)   EX5 architecture: AVX2 + FMA3


 

Now, if the local marketing and programming geniuses learnt to write indicators, they would have a 25000% win rate.

 
It would be appropriate if MQ itself wrote an article with a detailed comparison of the performance of different MT5 operations on a dozen of different PC configurations, for clarity differing by one or two (not more) characteristics, such as - cache size, frequency, energy-efficient or efficient core (if frequency is equal), RAM memory, etc. Thus it would become clear how this or that hardware nuance affects MT5. Now AVX (is/isn't) is asked to be included in such a hypothetical review. It would be logical to include optimisation, calculation of some tooth-crushing indicator, training of a neural network or tree, etc. in the operations to be tested.
 
Stanislav Korotky neural network or tree training, etc. in the operations to be tested.
No need, what's wrong with regular benches?
 
G1G2G3 #:
No need, what's wrong with regular benches?

Show these benches, in one place next to each other, for easy comparison.

 

A long-standing nuance

in the Terminal, Settings - Trading, setting "Volume" by default, Terminal reboot is required to make changes.

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