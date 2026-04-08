Compilation of MQL5 programmes with AVX / AVX2 + FMA3 / AVX512 + FMA3 instruction set from build 3902 - page 4
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What about MetaQuotes VPS service? Will all of them serve code compiled with additional instruction sets or only regular compilation?
English original: What about MetaQuotes VPS service? Will they all also cater for code compiled with the extra instruction sets or only the regular compilation?
In our VPS network, all servers are with AVX at a minimum. On most of them AVX2.
Accordingly, the same AVX versions should be on the machine from which EA is migrated to your servers? Or do I misunderstand?
What about the MetaQuotes VPS service? Will they all serve code compiled with additional instruction sets, or only regular compilation?
English original: What about MetaQuotes VPS service? Will they all also cater for code compiled with the extra instruction sets or only the regular compilation?
Accordingly, the same versions of AVX should be on the machine from which the EA is migrated to your servers? Or did I misunderstand?
Please join the testing by downloading the beta version from the MetaQuotes-Demo server or update via the "Help" menu section.
Tested it. I measured it in several programmes. I don't see any performance gain yet. Maybe 1% at most.
Now, if the local marketing and programming geniuses learnt to write indicators, they would have a 25000% win rate.
No need, what's wrong with regular benches?
Show these benches, in one place next to each other, for easy comparison.
A long-standing nuance
in the Terminal, Settings - Trading, setting "Volume" by default, Terminal reboot is required to make changes.