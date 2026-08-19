Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 5

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Development of the second version is in full swing )

1

 
Roman Poshtar #:

Development of the second version is in full swing )


It is necessary to look not at correlation by indicators, but at correlation in the moment
 
Vladislav Vidiukov #:
We should not look at correlation in indicators, but at correlation in the moment

Show me how?

 
Roman Poshtar #:

Show me how?

That is on a timeframe for example 1 hour, you should look at the current divergence on the last 20-30 bars. And I will add: I would enter the market on 1 instrument for example eurusd and orientate on gbpchf, that is, if the trend is downward and euro went up, I would sell euro and close the deal only when gbpchf goes up.
 
Vladislav Vidiukov #:
That is, on a timeframe of for example 1 hour, you should look at the current divergence on the last 20-30 bars. And I will add: I would enter the market on 1 instrument for example eurusd and oriented on gbpchf, that is, if the trend is downward and euro went up, I would sell euro and close the deal only when gbpchf goes up.

Thank you. I'll think about it.

 

Did you catch anything?

;)

 
Renat Akhtyamov #:

Did you catch anything?

;)

Hi all. Well, it depends on where and what to catch. But so everything is normal. Well, so to speak, everything suits me.
 
Aleksandr Zinskii #:
Hello, everybody. Well, it depends on where and what to catch. And so everything is fine. Well, so to speak, everything suits me.

I meant that just looking at the first results, you can't justify everything else in the future.

Please pay attention, or you'll be left without money in a heartbeat.

So far, there has been no correct answer on the pair trading strategy.

the way chosen and described here will lead to a loss, 100%.

at least the tester is already there.
 
Renat Akhtyamov #:

I meant that just by looking at the first results, you can't justify the rest of the future

please pay attention, or you'll be left without money in a heartbeat.

So far, there has been no correct answer on the pair trading strategy.

the way chosen and described here will lead to a loss, 100%.

at least the tester is already there.

We need to keep working. There are some problems with the next indicator, I'm sorting it out.

 
Roman Poshtar #:

Thank you. I'll think about it.

there was such (in the branch about spread trading) interpretation of entry conditions - entry not just on the divergence of two (if two instruments - symbols in the spread) legs, but at the beginning of the CONDITION - after the divergence.

Entry with corresponding volumes....

like on the picture (ind +1) - although there is no explicit arrow display here - but the meaning is clear - entry after divergence (by percentage, by value exceeding the average, for example) at the beginning of convergence:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/122468/page210#comment_3220456

Торговля спредами в Meta Trader-е - Открывайте счета сразу в нескольких компаниях, чтобы получить доступ на мировые товарно-фьючерсные рынки. На данный момент стараюсь освоить эту
Торговля спредами в Meta Trader-е - Открывайте счета сразу в нескольких компаниях, чтобы получить доступ на мировые товарно-фьючерсные рынки. На данный момент стараюсь освоить эту
  • 2012.08.14
  • www.mql5.com
Момент по сырьевым - можно глянуть мт4 ЭКСНЕСС там по 2 контракта имеется и оч. неведомо откуда взявшиеся немалые отрицательные свопы - в мт4 Грандкапитал - по всем сырьевым имеются по 3 контракта и идет биржевое котирование
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