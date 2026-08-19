Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 5
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Development of the second version is in full swing )
Development of the second version is in full swing )
We should not look at correlation in indicators, but at correlation in the moment
Show me how?
Show me how?
That is, on a timeframe of for example 1 hour, you should look at the current divergence on the last 20-30 bars. And I will add: I would enter the market on 1 instrument for example eurusd and oriented on gbpchf, that is, if the trend is downward and euro went up, I would sell euro and close the deal only when gbpchf goes up.
Thank you. I'll think about it.
Did you catch anything?
;)
Did you catch anything?
;)
Hello, everybody. Well, it depends on where and what to catch. And so everything is fine. Well, so to speak, everything suits me.
I meant that just looking at the first results, you can't justify everything else in the future.
Please pay attention, or you'll be left without money in a heartbeat.
So far, there has been no correct answer on the pair trading strategy.
the way chosen and described here will lead to a loss, 100%.at least the tester is already there.
I meant that just by looking at the first results, you can't justify the rest of the future
please pay attention, or you'll be left without money in a heartbeat.
So far, there has been no correct answer on the pair trading strategy.
the way chosen and described here will lead to a loss, 100%.at least the tester is already there.
We need to keep working. There are some problems with the next indicator, I'm sorting it out.
Thank you. I'll think about it.
there was such (in the branch about spread trading) interpretation of entry conditions - entry not just on the divergence of two (if two instruments - symbols in the spread) legs, but at the beginning of the CONDITION - after the divergence.
Entry with corresponding volumes....
like on the picture (ind +1) - although there is no explicit arrow display here - but the meaning is clear - entry after divergence (by percentage, by value exceeding the average, for example) at the beginning of convergence:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/122468/page210#comment_3220456