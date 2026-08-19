Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 2
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It seems to me that first of all you need an indicator to look at the history of spreads and their maximum values.
That's exactly how you should start
It seems to me that first of all you need an indicator to look at the history of spreads and their maximum values.
Absolutely right! I found this one, without source code, it draws 5 pairs at once. As if the extra load is not necessary. I would like the one you asked for with the source code. I'm still looking.
It displays 2 pairs if you set the others empty, but the search is not cancelled. If I can't find it, I'll use this one.
Thanks, I will. Doing a multi-tool and overlay type indicator today. Next Ind_2 Line+1
:-)
Yes thank you for such a quick plug and dive into the topic....
:-)
Yes thank you for being so quick to connect and dive into the topic....
No problem. Let's find an indicator. I'm not getting one yet. The one I posted above is still there.
It displays 2 pairs if you set the others empty, but the search is not cancelled. If I can't find it, I'll use this one.
These couples may not get together
I don't really need to. With some reservations ahead of time, we will use averaging, floating knees, general tp and reverse pair trading ). There is a lot of work, help with the current tasks.