Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 2

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Roman Kutemov #:
It seems to me that first of all you need an indicator to look at the history of spreads and their maximum values.
The indicator should be able to watch either ready-made instruments from the terminal or synthetics.

That's exactly how you should start

 
Roman Kutemov #:
It seems to me that first of all you need an indicator to look at the history of spreads and their maximum values.
The indicator should be able to watch either ready-made instruments from the terminal or synthetics.

Absolutely right! I found this one, without source code, it draws 5 pairs at once. As if the extra load is not necessary. I would like the one you asked for with the source code. I'm still looking.

1

 

It displays 2 pairs if you set the others empty, but the search is not cancelled. If I can't find it, I'll use this one.

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And so in search of Overlay for MT5. Gentlemen, please do not delete your posts since you have written. For the one who deleted - I have an algorithm for automatic determination of the average divergence for a certain history.
 
It's not working http://www.opentraders.ru/downloads/2758/. Moving on
"Индикатор корреляции валютных пар для MT5" cкачать бесплатно / OpenTraders - блогплатформа для трейдеров финансовых рынков
  • www.opentraders.ru
Сервисы для трейдеров: блоги, рейтинги, обсуждения, торговые роботы, конкурсы и др.
 
Trying to correct https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/991
TandemInstrument
TandemInstrument
  • www.mql5.com
Позволяет видеть график одного инструмента на графике основного окна другого.
 
Roman Poshtar #:

Thanks, I will. Doing a multi-tool and overlay type indicator today. Next Ind_2 Line+1

:-)

Yes thank you for such a quick plug and dive into the topic....

 
Roman Shiredchenko #:

:-)

Yes thank you for being so quick to connect and dive into the topic....

No problem. Let's find an indicator. I'm not getting one yet. The one I posted above is still there.

 
Roman Poshtar #:

It displays 2 pairs if you set the others empty, but the search is not cancelled. If I can't find it, I'll use this one.


These pairs may not add up
 
Vladislav Vidiukov #:
These couples may not get together

I don't really need to. With some reservations ahead of time, we will use averaging, floating knees, general tp and reverse pair trading ). There is a lot of work, help with the current tasks.

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