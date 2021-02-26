MT5 Currency Strength indicator

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Hi everyone,

I was wondering if anyone could share a "Currency Strength Indicator" (which measures the strength of a currency's price in relation to other changes) for  Metatrader 5.

Thanks and have a good day. 

 
...in relation to other changes??
 
lippmaje:
...in relation to other changes??

I mean a normal Currency Strength indicator for mt5 (I need the .mq5 file). Thanks

 
I've read that CCI or ADX is quite commonly used for this - is this what you'd call a 'normal' strength indicator?
 

Currency strength analyzers come in many shapes and forms.

Have you tried to search codebase? 

https://www.mql5.com/en/code

MQL5 Code Base
MQL5 Code Base
  • www.mql5.com
This indicator uses the open price for the day, and computes the percent change for that day. Use on any chart TF up to and including D1. This class was developed to exchange data between MetaTrader 5 and CSV files. It converts the strings read from the CSV file to double and integer values depending of the type of the columns. Two producers...
 
Giorgio:

Hi everyone,

I was wondering if anyone could share a "Currency Strength Indicator" (which measures the strength of a currency's price in relation to other changes) for  Metatrader 5.

Thanks and have a good day. 

In CodeBase (3 pages on search) - here.

 
Sergey Golubev:

In CodeBase (3 pages on search) - here.

Yes, i have already looked there, but I haven't found a good one (It must have buffers so I could use it in an ea), do you have some other suggestions? 

 
If code base does not have it and you know how many buffers you need then you can have one custom made in Freelance.
 
Giorgio:

Hi everyone,

I was wondering if anyone could share a "Currency Strength Indicator" (which measures the strength of a currency's price in relation to other changes) for  Metatrader 5.

Thanks and have a good day. 

Currency Strength meter


Dear I have it but for mt4 sorry
I can share the mt4 version 
It calculates  strength on basis of % change in candle , 

 
Adnan Abdul Rehman:


Dear I have it but for mt4 sorry
I can share the mt4 version 
It calculates  strength on basis of % change in candle , 

by next month i will  get the mt5 version then i will share with u  :)

 
I am still puzzled by the term 'currency strength'. What does it mean in relation to all those forex pairs a currency can build? So it may be that currency A is weak if put up against currency B, but strong against currency C, now what. How to derive the overall currency strength? I've read about USDX, EURX, etc. Is this what the topic starter is asking about?
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