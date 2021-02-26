MT5 Currency Strength indicator
...in relation to other changes??
I mean a normal Currency Strength indicator for mt5 (I need the .mq5 file). Thanks
Currency strength analyzers come in many shapes and forms.
Have you tried to search codebase?
- www.mql5.com
Hi everyone,
I was wondering if anyone could share a "Currency Strength Indicator" (which measures the strength of a currency's price in relation to other changes) for Metatrader 5.
Thanks and have a good day.
Dear I have it but for mt4 sorry
I can share the mt4 version
It calculates strength on basis of % change in candle ,
Dear I have it but for mt4 sorry
I can share the mt4 version
It calculates strength on basis of % change in candle ,
by next month i will get the mt5 version then i will share with u :)
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Hi everyone,
I was wondering if anyone could share a "Currency Strength Indicator" (which measures the strength of a currency's price in relation to other changes) for Metatrader 5.
Thanks and have a good day.