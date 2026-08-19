Pair trading and multicurrency arbitrage. The showdown. - page 134

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Roman Poshtar #:

Thank you. I'll stock up on beer tomorrow and read. No offence. Thank you.

it's okay. It's all clear....
 

I use the currency strength indicator (ACS) to see the strength of currency pairs. The problem is that the indicators of only 1 currency pair in the sample are taken to determine the strength of the currency. But there are other options. Now I will show the triangle.


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Roman Shiredchenko #:

No it's I assume he's talking about the actual Calvin Klein pants .... ;-)
Calvins are too cheap :) a year or 2 ago they were selling for 6k only, 3 pieces in a set. Pink, white and multicoloured... You need something more upmarket. And now they probably don't even have them in Tsum.
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Roman Shiredchenko #:
Tuta - see the text on the page especially on the tablets. ;-)
Don't forget to share at the base of the robot or indiek.....
Hmm. It's even about Lilith and Lucifer. I thought the Grail was about Light. And the five-pointed star instead of the Merkabah. My mistake.
 
Optimisation is over. There is no cointegration between EURUSD and GBPUSD, even taking into account floating fractions, averaging and closing in parts with profit. So far so good. Test 10 years.
 
Roman Poshtar #:
Optimisation is over. There is no cointegration between EURUSD and GBPUSD, even taking into account floating fractions, averaging and closing in parts with profit. So far so good. Test 10 years.

yeah


 

This is the picture of the triangle. Although if we understand what other currencies have to do with it, if we equalise it to usd. Everything seems to be correct. The question is what to do with it )


 
Roman Poshtar #:

This is the picture of the triangle. Although if we understand what other currencies have to do with it, if we equalise it to usd. Everything seems to be correct. The question is what to do with it )

throw away

The correct one is in the branch

 
Renat Akhtyamov #:

discard

the correct one is in the branch

Oh, come on. I told you I don't throw it away until I check it myself.

 
Roman Poshtar #:

This is the picture of the triangle. Although if we understand what other currencies have to do with it, if we equalise it to usd. Everything seems to be correct. The question is what to do with it )


you can take other triangles :-)

although this is not a triangle and has nothing to do with the variant about "how to make something out of 0" :-)

rank the currencies, buy the highest+lowest against the average...

1...127128129130131132133134135136137138139140141...317
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