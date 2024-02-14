EA not migrating to VPS - page 3
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Definately purchased
Did you make those steps according to post #11 as the details (delete mql5.market.[...] files and restart MT5 ? The VPS provider has given me a completely new MT5 platform to work on.
As I see - you downloaded MT5 from the broker (not from this forum) ... so it may be related to the broker ...
For example, I am always use MT5 downloaded and installed from this mql5 internet portal ( Download MetaTrader 5 link at the bottom of this page). The MT5 I downloaded from the broker is on my laptop and working fine. The VPS is the problem.
Those steps are for new platforms.
I am using those steps when I installed new MT5 on new computer.
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Anyway, it may be something with your VPS.
But you can delete mql5.market.[...] according to post #11 (those steps help me many times).
Those steps are for new platforms.
I am using those steps when I installed new MT5 on new computer.
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Anyway, it may be something with your VPS.
But you can delete mql5.market.[...] according to post #11 (those steps help me many times).
Reply from the VPS service
https://gyazo.com/7ceafbf1e3572a0ec93beadfaa43a6eb
Reply from the VPS service
https://gyazo.com/7ceafbf1e3572a0ec93beadfaa43a6eb
You can write to the MQL5 service desk asking them for advice (and you can provide them the link to this forum thread).
Because they can check something by themselves and make some more suggestions about:
go to "Contacts and requests" at the bottom of this page, and -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Loss access to MQL5
Alexey Petrov, 2021.11.26 10:00
Choose Account \ Ask a question, then describe your problem and it will create a ticket for you.
By the way, I am suggesting to use those steps anyway (I am reminding it to you thr 3rd time on this thread):
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To refresh the Market tab in Metatrader so I will do the following:
So, in MT5: File - Open Data Folder - press UP:
..and I find Community:
..and I close MT5, and after that - delete -
..and after that - I open MT5, check Community tab filling (in MT5 journal), and try to install my purchases.
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By the way, I am suggesting to use those steps anyway (I am reminding it to you thr 3rd time on this thread):
Of the 4 files above, this was the only one present, deleted it. Unfortunately the result is the same, I am asked to purchase the EA again.
I purchased the TradePanel for Mt5, mainly because I have used the MT4 version for a couple of years with great success. However, after purchasing the MT5 version, I cannot install it on my terminal. The product is displayed under my market purchases. I click on the "Install" button; however, it redirects me to repurchase. This is very frustrating and disappointing. I really need this fixed or I should be refunded.
Thank you,
Clint
I purchased the TradePanel for Mt5, mainly because I have used the MT4 version for a couple of years with great success. However, after purchasing the MT5 version, I cannot install it on my terminal. The product is displayed under my market purchases. I click on the "Install" button; however, it redirects me to repurchase. This is very frustrating and disappointing. I really need this fixed or I should be refunded.
Thank you,and the fund will automatically come to your
Clint
About refund: if you haven't activated your purchase (if you did not install it) within 7 days after purchase so you can cancel the purchase and the fund will automatically come to your mql5 forum account/profile (and you can use this fund to purchase some other product, or to subscribe to the signal, or to use for Freelance or for MQL5 VPS for example).
About refund: if you haven't activated your purchase (if you did not install it) within 7 days after purchase so you can cancel the purchase and the fund will automatically come to your mql5 forum account/profile (and you can use this fund to purchase some other product, or to subscribe to the signal, or to use for Freelance or for MQL5 VPS for example
I had the same issue and the matter was resolved yesterday, follow this process.