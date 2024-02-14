EA not migrating to VPS - page 2
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I believe this is correct. I will check the other steps
The MT5 is deciding - correct or not.
My example.
I want to fill Community tab, and my profile here in mql5 is https://www.mql5.com/en/users/newdigital
So, I will use the login as newdigital and my forum password.
The Metatrader 5 is telling me that it is correct:
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And it is my Windows and the build of MT5:
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To refresh the Market tab in Metatrader so I will do the following:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
The purchased tab is only showing the last two purchases
Alexey Petrov, 2021.01.19 11:17
Even if a Market product is removed from the showcase, those who already purchased it, can install it anytime from their MetaTrader terminal (Market \ Purchased section).
In case you don't see the product on the list of your purchases in the terminal, try the following:
So, in MT5: File - Open Data Folder - press UP:
..and I find Community:
..and I close MT5, and after that - delete -
..and after that - I open MT5, check Community tab filling (in MT5 journal), and try to install my purchases.
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We cannot do that.
Did you copy the market product executable from your computer onto the VPS?
If yes, then don't do that. Remove that file and restart everything.
Then make sure you are logged on to the same account that you used to purchase and then try to download and install the file again from within the Market section of MetaTrader on your VPS.
EDIT: Please note, that I have edited your post and images to remove all references to private information, broker names and references to the Market product, as per forum rules.
These are the files deleted in the recycle bin from the previous version
A new MT5 platform has been added by my VPS, I have clicked the install button on the EA in the "my purchases" tab, it still asks me to pay for the EA
And what i written in MT5 journal after you clicked on install button?
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Because you are doing something wrong: you confused with the product, or you are having some error in your VPS, or any.
You can check my post #3 once again about the possible reason.
Because I was installing the products many times, and when I click on install button so it may be installed or it may not be installed with some error (for example: error 403). But if it is asking me to pay so it means that my activation was finished or I confused with the product or with Metatrader.
And what i written in MT5 journal after you clicked on install button?
---------------------
Because you are doing something wrong: you confused with the product, or you are having some error in your VPS, or any.
You can check my post #3 once again about the possible reason.
Because I was installing the products many times, and when I click on install button so it may be installed or it may not be installed with some error (for example: error 403). But if it is asking me to pay so it means that my activation was finished or I confused with the product or with Metatrader.
Journal picture from before I ask to install the EA
And after
No difference after requesting install
You are not reporting things properly.
The journal shows no attempt of you trying in install, nor download the Market product. There is not even an attempt of opening the Market tab.
Since this is a Windows Server, did you install the Microsoft Edge WebView2 components?
Journal picture from before I ask to install the EA
And after
No difference after requesting install
If no difference so it means that you did not click on install.
Besides, your login to Community folder is enza2363 because of https://www.mql5.com/en/users/enza2363 (and not Enza2363) - it may be no dofferences in your case uut just in case to check everything.
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You can ask support for the seller, because you can tell/send some information/screenshots about what you are doing step by step (with the proofs of screenshots), and the sellers may help you on some way. Because you can tell the seller about everything (you bought, or you rented, and so on).
Because I feel that you are doing something wrong but I can not ask you for screenshots of your proofs because it is the public forum sorry.
If no difference so it means that you did not click on install.
Besides, your login to Community folder is enza2363 because of https://www.mql5.com/en/users/enza2363 (and not Enza2363) - it may be no dofferences in your case uut just in case to check everything.
-----------------------
You can ask support for the seller, because you can tell/send some information/screenshots about what you are doing step by step (with the proofs of screenshots), and the sellers may help you on some way. Because you can tell the seller about everything (you bought, or you rented, and so on).
Because I feel that you are doing something wrong but I can not ask you for screenshots of your proofs because it is the public forum sorry.
Screen recording of VPS site
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1rXCi8Oo2r5giurWoNIYRnGQZQ4iNfIus/view?usp=sharing
Screen recording of VPS site
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1rXCi8Oo2r5giurWoNIYRnGQZQ4iNfIus/view?usp=sharing
Did you really buy this product?
I mean: can you post a screenshot of this page? - https://www.mql5.com/en/users/enza2363/market
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Did you make those steps according to post #11 as the details (delete mql5.market.[...] files and restart MT5 ?
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As I see - you downloaded MT5 from the broker (not from this forum) ... so it may be related to the broker ...
For example, I am always use MT5 downloaded and installed from this mql5 internet portal ( Download MetaTrader 5 link at the bottom of this page).
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Because if you sucessfully activated this product on your laptop but not - on your VPS so it is something with VPS ...