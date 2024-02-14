EA not migrating to VPS
You can check the number of available activations of your products here (in your profile):
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/enza2363/market
Because -
- activation is per hardware (if you change something in hardware so one activation will be lost);
- if you install your purchase on any external VPS so activation will be lost because of that (because external VPS is different hardware; means: different from your comuter);
- activation is per software (if you re-install Windows or if your Windows will get crisital updates so one activation will be lost);
- different authorization methods - if you authorized in Windows as administrator from the regular user - one activation will be lost.
- www.mql5.com
Thanks, I have 19 left. I have contacted the VPS provider, the VPS is running Windows 10, I may need version 11.
Thanks, I have 19 left. I have contacted the VPS provider, the VPS is running Windows 10, I may need version 11.
Yes, I understand:
- your profile is telling you that you still have 19 activations;
- your Metatrader on external VPS is telling that no any activation available anymore.
So, it means that -
- you did not fill Community tab of Metatrader in non-correct way (your Community tab login is enza2363 );
- your product was already installed on your Metatrader, and you just need to delete it and install once again from same Metatrader;
- you confused with the product and/or with the Metatrader 4 or Metatrader 5 ... you can try to check the exact name of the product you bought and conpare this name with the product in your purchased tab of MT5 .... yes, it may be strange reason but it is better to check everything;
- any other unknown reasons.
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1. You can try to find this product in Metatrader (on your VPS) - just in case it was already installed, and if yes so delete this product from Metatrader, and install it once again from same Metatrader -
2. If it does not work (if the steps for #1 does not work for you) so do the following:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
The purchased tab is only showing the last two purchases
Alexey Petrov, 2021.01.19 11:17
Even if a Market product is removed from the showcase, those who already purchased it, can install it anytime from their MetaTrader terminal (Market \ Purchased section).
In case you don't see the product on the list of your purchases in the terminal, try the following:
- Close all your MetaTrader terminals
- Go to C:\Users\{user name}\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Community
- Delete all files starting from mql4.market.* and mql5.market.*
- Open MetaTrader terminal
- Try to install product again
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Because I did not have this error 538 .... I had error 403 for downloading the products and that is why I know about 403 more than about 538 sorry.
I'm a little confused. I have added the EA to my laptop
But on the VPS version of the same account my purchase of the EA shows up, when I click install it asks me to pay.
To my knowledge I have only installed it once? I can contact the developer and suggest that I need more activations?
We cannot do that.
Did you copy the market product executable from your computer onto the VPS?
If yes, then don't do that. Remove that file and restart everything.
Then make sure you are logged on to the same account that you used to purchase and then try to download and install the file again from within the Market section of MetaTrader on your VPS.
EDIT: Please note, that I have edited your post and images to remove all references to private information, broker names and references to the Market product, as per forum rules.
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I have purchased this EA from [product reference redacted]. I have activated it on my home laptop with demo account, I have 19 activations left. The developer advises not to use the MQL5 VPS so my broker advises me to use NYC Servers. I have activated MT5 demo account on the VPS. I am unable to activate the EA on the VPS. I have logged into the correct community site, found the purchase of the EA. When I click on install I am asked to pay again. The developer says ..... I recommend contacting the site support (terminal developers), the activation system is their product, and they provide support for the activation system. I don't have access to this system.
I will attach the journal. What am I doing wrong?