How to install purchased activated EA in a second terminal without using activation?
stormer: I bought an EA, and activated it in 1 terminal. That works fine. According to MQL5, activation is per computer. I installed another MT5 terminal, when i opened it and logged in my community account, the EAs didn't show up. If i go to My Purchases, it says I need to install again. Wouldn't clicking this install button use 1 activation? Thanks.
It must be on the same computer (and not a virtual PC on the same computer), with the same Windows user profile, with the same MQL5 Community login.
If all those conditions are met, you can also just copy the purchased product from the Market folder of one installation to the other installation (if that process makes it easier for you).
Fernando Carreiro #:I copied MQL5/Experts/Market folder to the new terminal location, and it's there in the navigator now. Thank you very much Fernando!
If all those conditions are met, you can also just copy the purchased product from the Market folder of one installation to the other installation (if that process makes it easier for you).
It must be on the same computer (and not a virtual PC on the same computer), with the same Windows user profile, with the same MQL5 Community login.
If all those conditions are met, you can also just copy the purchased product from the Market folder of one installation to the other installation (if that process makes it easier for you).
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Hi,
I bought an EA, and activated it in 1 terminal. That works fine. According to MQL5, activation is per computer.
I installed another MT5 terminal, when i opened it and logged in my community account, the EAs didn't show up.
If i go to My Purchases, it says I need to install again. Wouldn't clicking this install button use 1 activation?
Thanks.