Meta trader 5 macos
Make a screenshot of your chart settings/interface - this will help pinpoint the issue.
zimey:
Hello team.
Just started using the Meta Trader 5 app from appstore, on my macbook. Really enjoying it but i wonder if there is any possibility to make the chart "free", i cant scroll to the right only backwards on the chart.
Do anyone have any clue if that is possible?
Hello team.
Just started using the Meta Trader 5 app from appstore, on my macbook. Really enjoying it but i wonder if there is any possibility to make the chart "free", i cant scroll to the right only backwards on the chart.
Do anyone have any clue if that is possible?
Yes,
Just below your last Candle on Chart in bottom there is a small Arrow or Triangle, Click it and drag it back to the place you want to set it. Hope it helps
Click this and Drag it back
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Just started using the Meta Trader 5 app from appstore, on my macbook. Really enjoying it but i wonder if there is any possibility to make the chart "free", i cant scroll to the right only backwards on the chart.
Do anyone have any clue if that is possible?