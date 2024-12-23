Meta trader 5 macos

New comment
 
Hello team.
Just started using the Meta Trader 5 app from appstore, on my macbook. Really enjoying it but i wonder if there is any possibility to make the chart "free", i cant scroll to the right only backwards on the chart.

Do anyone have any clue if that is possible?
 
Make a screenshot of your chart settings/interface - this will help pinpoint the issue.  
 
zimey:
Hello team.
Just started using the Meta Trader 5 app from appstore, on my macbook. Really enjoying it but i wonder if there is any possibility to make the chart "free", i cant scroll to the right only backwards on the chart.

Do anyone have any clue if that is possible?

Yes, 

Just below your last Candle on Chart in bottom there is a small Arrow or Triangle, Click it and drag it back to the place you want to set it. Hope it helps

 
Chart Scroller


Click this and Drag it back
New comment