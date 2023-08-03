Swaps and Liquidity providers
My broker gives me a positive swap if i short EURUSD .
But the overnight euribor rate is 3.392% (at the time of writing).
Shouldn't the broker be paying a positive swap on the buy side ?
Does that mean the LP of that broker is opening an opposite position ?
(so i short eurusd , the LP will then buy euros ? hence the positive swap in the short?)
Thank you
Also the swap for 1Lot is 3.48$ , its not 3392$ , so that is from the pooling of orders i assume . So is the swap also dependent on how many traders in the broker are trading in the same direction as me?
So the swap is essentially pointing to where the LP is earning more by interest.
If i buy 1Lot of eurusd cfd for instance , 1:30 lev , they have to turn some of their usd to eur ?
So the swap is essentially pointing to where the LP is earning more by interest.
If i buy 1Lot of eurusd cfd for instance , 1:30 lev , they have to turn some of their usd to eur ?
yeah there's a lot of mistakes in my initial question .
So the euribor is charged to an entity is not credited .
I don't understand the positive swap to be honest .
So the broker has many Liquidity providers and there's scenarios where they make money (everything else they do makes them money , yeah) from some exchange routes between their LPs ?
Thanks
(if the broker is not a market maker ,it is them that need to be holding the underlying currencies of positions ?)
yeah there's a lot of mistakes in my initial question .
So the euribor is charged to an entity is not credited .
I don't understand the positive swap to be honest .
So the broker has many Liquidity providers and there's scenarios where they make money (everything else they do makes them money , yeah) from some exchange routes between their LPs ?
Thanks
(if the broker is not a market maker ,it is them that need to be holding the underlying currencies of positions ?)
Thank you for the info .
So they essentially "tie" that amount down in the LP, there is no exchange occuring.
The swaps are legally required to be passed on to the trader then? (because he is the owner of the position)
For 1Lot then , lets say i want to sell Eurusd . Lev 1:30 and the account is in usd.
i have to buy 100000*eurusd Usd so 109200usd , and i'd need 109200/30 =3640 $ Usd as margin . (~1.092 was the rate at the snapshot of 3.48 more or less)
I'll receive 3.48$ per swap application that's 0.095% of the margin , where does that come from ?
Thank you for the info .
So they essentially "tie" that amount down in the LP, there is no exchange occuring.
The swaps are legally required to be passed on to the trader then? (because he is the owner of the position)
For 1Lot then , lets say i want to sell Eurusd . Lev 1:30 and the account is in usd.
i have to buy 100000*eurusd Usd so 109200usd , and i'd need 109200/30 =3640 $ Usd as margin . (~1.092 was the rate at the snapshot of 3.48 more or less)
I'll receive 3.48$ per swap application that's 0.095% of the margin , where does that come from ?
You really like to overcomplicate things guys.
Thank you i'll try and understand .
That would be a very interesting article .(so in short words : "someone is placing bets on the insurance of the bets")
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My broker gives me a positive swap if i short EURUSD .
But the overnight euribor rate is 3.392% (at the time of writing).
Shouldn't the broker be paying a positive swap on the buy side ?
Does that mean the LP of that broker is opening an opposite position ?
(so i short eurusd , the LP will then buy euros ? hence the positive swap in the short?)
Thank you
Also the swap for 1Lot is 3.48$ , its not 3392$ , so that is from the pooling of orders i assume . So is the swap also dependent on how many traders in the broker are trading in the same direction as me?