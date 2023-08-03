Swaps and Liquidity providers - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Thank you i'll try and understand .
That would be a very interesting article .(so in short words : "someone is placing bets on the insurance of the bets")
This document will lead to the same confusion I am afraid. It's about trading the swap which is a different thing.
While Lorentzos is talking about the swap related to a Forex position.
(Simplified) explanation.
Trading EURUSD, you need to consider the interest rate of both EUR and USD. Currently EUR is say 3.25% and USD is 5.25% (for example, fictive values while close to current reality). So if you BUY 1 lot of EURUSD, you buy EUR with USD, you need to borrow USD (you don't really have 10X.000 USD right ?). So the USD rate is in your disfavor and the EUR rate in your favor. The swap long rate is negative (-2%).
If you sell EURUSD, it's the reverse, your borrow EUR, you profit from USD, the swap is positive in this case (+2%).
Of course the swap rates (long/short) are not equal to EUR and USD interest rates directly, the broker, the LP and who knows who additionally will benefit from your money, so instead of +/- 2% it becomes +.5%/-3.5% for example. That's also, very often you have both long and short swaps negatives.
With MT5, the swaps for Forex are often given in points and not in %.
See https://www.litefinance.org/blog/for-beginners/what-is-swap-in-forex-trading/
Hmmm damn that is complex.
I have but i may rewatch it after that 😊
This document will lead to the same confusion I am afraid. It's about trading the swap.
While Lorentzos is talking about the swap related to a Forex position.
(Simplified) explanation.
Trading EURUSD, you need to consider the interest rates of both EUR and USD. Currently EUR is say 3.25% and USD is 5.25% (for example, fictive values while close to current reality). So if you BUY 1 lot of EURUSD, you buy EUR with USD, you need to borrow USD (you don't really have 10X.000 USD right ?). So the USD rate is in your defavor and the EUR rate in your favor. The swap long rate is negative (-2%).
If you sell EURUSD, it's the reverse, your borrow EUR, you profit from USD, the swap is positive in this case (+2%).
Of course the swap rates (long/short) are not equal to EUR and USD interest rates directly, the broker, the LP and who knows who additionally will benefit from your money, so instead of +/- 2% it becomes +.5%/-3.5% for example. That's also, very often you have both long and short swaps negatives.
With MT5, the swaps for Forex are often given in points and not in %.
See https://www.litefinance.org/blog/for-beginners/what-is-swap-in-forex-trading/
The central bank deposit rates ?
So there is a spread in the swaps too
Thanks
Edit : So the broker earns 109200*0.02 $ every night for a one lot position ? 2184$ and gives me 3.48$ ?
The central bank deposit rates ?
So there is a spread in the swaps too
Thanks
Edit : So the broker earns 109200*0.02 $ every night for a one lot position ? 2184$ and gives me 3.48$ ?
This document will lead to the same confusion I am afraid. It's about trading the swap which is a different thing.
While Lorentzos is talking about the swap related to a Forex position.
(Simplified) explanation.
Trading EURUSD, you need to consider the interest rate of both EUR and USD. Currently EUR is say 3.25% and USD is 5.25% (for example, fictive values while close to current reality). So if you BUY 1 lot of EURUSD, you buy EUR with USD, you need to borrow USD (you don't really have 10X.000 USD right ?). So the USD rate is in your disfavor and the EUR rate in your favor. The swap long rate is negative (-2%).
If you sell EURUSD, it's the reverse, your borrow EUR, you profit from USD, the swap is positive in this case (+2%).
Of course the swap rates (long/short) are not equal to EUR and USD interest rates directly, the broker, the LP and who knows who additionally will benefit from your money, so instead of +/- 2% it becomes +.5%/-3.5% for example. That's also, very often you have both long and short swaps negatives.
With MT5, the swaps for Forex are often given in points and not in %.
See https://www.litefinance.org/blog/for-beginners/what-is-swap-in-forex-trading/
Of course not. How are you coming to these numbers ?!?
from the delta in the rates and because the lp needs to move 100K . 2% of 100K is 2000$So in this case the margin (~3600$) for 1Lot is the collateral essentially .
from the delta in the rates and because the lp needs to move 100K . 2% of 100K is 2000$So in this case the margin (~3600$) for 1Lot is the collateral essentially .
Of course not. How are you coming to these numbers ?!?
Let's take an example.
1 lot position on EURUSD, USD account. Broker swap in points : -10 for long, +2 for short (rounded actual number from a broker I have).
In theory the differential of interest rates between EUR and USD should be symmetrical, so in this example -6 for long, +6 for short.
A buy position swap for one day will be : -10 USD. (-10 * 1 USD [tickvalue] * 1.0 [volume]). That's what you will pay. While the broker, it will be -6 USD. So they earn 4 USD from your position.
I let you do the same for a sell position.
Of course this is simplified, I don't know who all of that is done between the broker, the liquidity provider, and the liquidity provider of the liquidity provider, the banks or whatever else is behind the scene. Maybe Dominik knows more about these details, but while it's always interesting to know, it's doesn't really matter for the retail trader.
It's 2% yearly !
The deposit rate is yearly ? owww
i was looking at these
The 3.48$ was the result of the calculation algorithm . Calculation is not the issue , as Euribor said i was interested in the mechanism .