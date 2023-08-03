Swaps and Liquidity providers - page 3
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The deposit rate is yearly ? owww
i was looking at these
The 3.48$ was the result of the calculation algorithm . Calculation is not the issue , as Euribor said i was interested in the mechanism .
I have no idea what you mean by "deposit rate". We are talking about interest rates.
What are the specification for the considered symbol ? Swap in points ? Please provide the actual values for an easier understanding.
EDIT: Calculation seems to be an issue in your code, for swap in points, it is missing the volume in the formula.
I have no idea what you mean by "deposit rate". We are talking about interest rates.
What are the specification for the considered symbol ? Swap in points ? Please provide the actual values for an easier understanding.
EDIT: Calculation seems to be an issue in your code, for swap in points, it is missing the volume in the formula.
The formula uses one lot , its correct . I've ommited the interest modes thought because i was bored.
The account is in usd
---assumptions :----
For a sell
If this is applied 365 days then 3.48$ * 365 = 1270.2$ .
The 2% 109400$ is => 2188
1270$ is 58% of 2188 , so 58% of the positive swap trickles down to the trader (?)
For a buy
365 * -9.82 = -3584.3$
-3584$ is 163% of 2188
And i'll need to adjust the 365 (days) value probably
The "sum" of the swaps must be 2188 x 2 = > 4376$
And per day its 9.82+3.48=13.3$
So 4376$/13.3$ ~= 329 days
Made a lot of leaps there i think