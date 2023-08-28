any one help to fix this error in mq4 indicator code
i am
try to make one indicator code but in this get some error
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { double atr = iATR(NULL, 0, 50, 0); double swing_high = iCustom(NULL, 0, "Pivot High Low", swing_length, 0, 0); double swing_low = iCustom(NULL, 0, "Pivot High Low", swing_length, 1, 0); if (!DoubleIsNaN(swing_high)) { ArrayCopySeries(swing_high_values, 0, 1, 4); swing_high_values[0] = swing_high; ArraySetAsSeries(supply_array, true); int bn = iBarShift(NULL, 0, swing_high); double poi = (swing_high + swing_low) / 2; bool okay_to_draw = CheckOverlapping(poi, supply_array, atr); // Calculate the new supply zone if (okay_to_draw) { ArrayCopySeries(supply_array, 1, supply_array, 0, ArraySize(supply_array) - 1); ArrayResize(supply_array, ArraySize(supply_array) - 1); supply_array[0] = swing_high; ObjectCreate("SupplyZone", OBJ_RECTANGLE_LABEL, 0, bn, swing_high, bn + 100, swing_high - atr * box_width); ObjectSet("SupplyZone", OBJPROP_COLOR, supply_color); ObjectSet("SupplyZone", OBJPROP_STYLE, STYLE_SOLID); ObjectSet("SupplyZone", OBJPROP_WIDTH, 2); } } // Implement the rest of the calculations similarly as above for the swing_low values and demand zones // ... if (show_zigzag) { int shift = 0; if (swing_high_values[0] >= swing_high_values[1]) { shift = iBarShift(NULL, 0, swing_high_values[0]); ObjectCreate("ZigZag", OBJ_TREND, 0, shift, swing_high_values[0], shift + 1, swing_high_values[1]); ObjectSet("ZigZag", OBJPROP_COLOR, zigzag_color); ObjectSet("ZigZag", OBJPROP_STYLE, STYLE_SOLID); ObjectSet("ZigZag", OBJPROP_WIDTH, 2); } else if (swing_low_values[0] <= swing_low_values[1]) { shift = iBarShift(NULL, 0, swing_low_values[0]); ObjectCreate("ZigZag", OBJ_TREND, 0, shift, swing_low_values[0], shift + 1, swing_low_values[1]); ObjectSet("ZigZag", OBJPROP_COLOR, zigzag_color); ObjectSet("ZigZag", OBJPROP_STYLE, STYLE_SOLID); ObjectSet("ZigZag", OBJPROP_WIDTH, 2); } } return(rates_total); }
You still have errors but this is a start.
Next define your CheckOverlapping function.
-
This is an international English forum; post in English on this part of the forums. “u” is not a word. “pls” is not a word. “Check” what?
Please don't write ur - it's “you are” or "your" - MQL4 programming forum (2014)
-
Yes, we can, can you?
Do not post code that will not even compile.
MT4: Learn to code it.
MT5: Begin learning to code it.
If you don't learn MQL4/5, there is no common language for us to communicate. If we tell you what you need, you can't code it. If we give you the code, you don't know how to integrate it into your code.
I need HEEEELP, please, it's URGENT...really ! - General - MQL5 programming forum (2017)
Or pay someone. Top of every page is the link Freelance.
Hiring to write script - General - MQL5 programming forum (2018)
We're not going to code it for you (although it could happen if you are lucky or the issue is interesting).
No free help (2017)
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
i am
try to make one indicator code but in this get some error