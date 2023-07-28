Multi-chain strategy
Give it a try, I tried and it worked
In fact, you are closing your first buy position in step 2 with loss and ... after the price decreased one more step you are opening a buy position again in step 3 ...
There is no bug in the market which can be exploited in such a way ... don't waste your time.
Martingale is not a strategy. It's a betting system.
Hedging, grid trading, same as Martingale.
Martingale, Hedging and Grid : MHG - General - MQL5 programming forum (2016)
Martingale, guaranteed to blow your account eventually. If your strategy is not profitable without, it is definitely not profitable with.
Martingale vs. Non Martingale (Simplified RoR vs Profit and the Illusions) - MQL5 programming forum (2015)
Why it won't work:
Calculate Loss from Lot Pips - MQL5 programming forum (2017)
THIS Trading Strategy is a LIE... I took 100,000 TRADES with the Martingale Strategy - YouTube (2020)
Martingale.
Thanks for giving your point, I agree with your point about using Martingale.
However, in some cases, if used correctly, it will be highly effective.
For example, in some cases we cannot accurately judge the market
I think coming up with some of these strategies will help to have more options to make trading more complete
In fact, you are closing your first buy position in step 2 with loss and ... after the price decreased one more step you are opening a buy position again in step 3 ...
There is no bug in the market which can be exploited in such a way ... don't waste your time.
Thanks for your feedback.
Please review the image again
Only step 12 closes the Buy position, the other steps do not close the buy position
I have successfully converted to EA, do you want to try it?
While you're at it, check the following:https://youtu.be/zTsRGQj6VT4
- 2021.05.16
- www.youtube.com
While you're at it, check the following:https://youtu.be/zTsRGQj6VT4
Thank you, i will test it on Demo account.
Above is to export about a trading method. I offer more options to trade, and combine as needed.
For example when we know that the market will go back to uptrend. But it is not known exactly when the market will rise again, but can predict about the next few hours or days. It can then be applied. It's my way
hi evryone,
@ Dao Thi Thanh Nguyet
Just out of curiosity, I'd like to understand your reasoning so that I can give you my opinion, even if you've already had the opinion of a moderator and some experienced people.
When you say : Entry Sell, you mean Entry Short or Sell mean close the Buy position (Long position) ?
chào mọi người,
@ Đào Thị Thanh Nguyệt
Vì tò mò, tôi muốn hiểu lý do của bạn để tôi có thể đưa ra ý kiến của mình, ngay cả khi bạn đã có ý kiến của người điều hành và một số người có kinh nghiệm.
Khi bạn nói: Nhập Bán, ý bạn là Nhập Bán hay Bán có nghĩa là đóng vị thế Mua (Vị thế mua)?
Thank you
I originally wanted to share my idea, partly wanting to inspire some developers looking for something.
I have finished coding the Chain-muti strategy myself, however the source code I want to keep.
explain:
Entry Buy <=> Entry Long
Entry Sell <=> Entry Short
Hope it helps you
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Give it a try, I tried and it worked