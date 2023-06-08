MetaTrader 5 Platform update build 3660: Improvements and fixes - page 9
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One simple script for MT5 b.3744 and four questions & problems:
This is printed:
My questions and problems:
instead of the first bar on Sunday/Monday?
To be save I added 5 minutes but still get something wrong - or am I wrong?
One simple script for MT5 b.3744 and four questions & problems:
This is printed:
My questions and problems:
Because you added it.
instead of the first bar on Sunday/Monday?
To be save I added 5 minutes but still get something wrong - or am I wrong?
Yes you are wrong.
BoW(tB) is D'2022.01.30 00:00:00'. There is no bar at that time, so it returns the time of the previous existing bar. All is good and expected. CopyTime is looking BACK, it will never returns a bar in the future of the start parameter.
As I tried to explain you in your German forum topic, it's important to understand how it works, not how you think it should work.
add 1: Ok my bad - now I see it, sorry.
Funny feature if I eliminate the "\n" at "\nBeg..", "\nBoW..", ... the additional blank in the first line disappears?
add 2: This part: "%-20s %i %s" is for every 'line' the same so there is 1 and only 1 blank between '...20s' and '%i' - so where is the additional blank, Alain?
Because you added it.Same as 1. It was not an additional blank after timeCurrent, but a missing blank for the 3 next ones.
Yes you are wrong.
BoW(tB) is D'2022.01.30 00:00:00'. There is no bar at that time, so it returns the time of the previous existing bar. All is good and expected. CopyTime is looking BACK, it will never returns a bar in the future of the start parameter.
As I tried to explain you in your German forum topic, it's important to understand how it works, not how you think it should work.
Am I? D'2022.02.03 00:00:00' is a valid h1 bar, it has quotes:
The next one to the left is (Fr.) 5 2022.01.28 23:00 from above.
add 1: Ok my bad - now I see it, sorry.
Funny feature if I eliminate the "\n" at "\nBeg..", "\nBoW..", ... the additional blank in the first line disappears?
add 2: This part: "%-20s %i %s" is for every 'line' the same so there is 1 and only 1 blank between '...20s' and '%i' - so where is the additional blank, Alain?
I already answered :
It was not an additional blank after timeCurrent, but a missing blank for the 3 next ones.
The "\n" was "eaten" as a character.
Am I? D'2022.02.03 00:00:00' is a valid h1 bar, it has quotes:
The next one to the left is (Fr.) 5 2022.01.28 23:00 from above.
Yes you are. You starting date in CopyTime is not D'2022.02.03 00:00:00, it's D'2022.01.30 00:00:00'.
Yes, you are right, my bad again, I need to take the cucumber slices off my eyes.
Thank you!
It wasn't my bad. MQ must have changed something, as previously CopyTime didn't had a problem with server times of the future e.g. to place objects on the chart for the next day ...
Now this fails and CopyTime returns the last known server time :(
This is quite inconvenient, because CopyTime returns the last opening time of a bar before a price gap such as a weekend, but the first opening time after such a gap can then only be determined by trial and error. This now makes it much more difficult to automatically determine the broker's offset time.
I found something strange in the latest update, now the backtest is slower and the backtest results can only be 32%, even though before I was able to get 100% real tick history. I don't know what was changed, but it seems to concern the history data.
I found something strange in the latest update, now the backtest is slower and the backtest results can only be 32%, even though before I was able to get 100% real tick history. I don't know what was changed, but it seems to concern the history data.
There are no differences in the pictures.