MetaTrader 5 Platform update build 3660: Improvements and fixes - page 2

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Miguel Angel Vico Alba #:

It cannot.

 
 
Alain Verleyen #:

Machine translation is wrong in this case.
In direct meaning/translation: "we will fix everything now".
 
Sergey Golubev #:
Machine translation is wrong in this case.
In direct meaning/translation: "we will fix everything now".

Isn't the same as "Let's fix everything now" ?

 
Alain Verleyen #Isn't the same as "Let's fix everything now" ?

For me there is a big difference.

Sergey's translation is more correct because it indicates that they are going to correct it.

In the translator's translation, he asks everyone to do their part to fix it.

 
Miguel Angel Vico Alba #:

For me there is a big difference.

Sergey's translation is more correct because it indicates that they are going to correct it.

In the translator's translation, he asks everyone to do their part to fix it.

Ok my English is not good enough to see a real difference.

Anyway I updated it.

 
Osiris #:

code generation error .

serious bug . please fix 


My MT5 was updated to the build 3661, and I do not have this issue anymore.

 
robnorthen #:
Ditto. Code generation error on all my indicators and EAs when compiling with Build 3660. Looking forward to fix ASAP. Thank you.

Build 3661 fixes "code generation error" bug.

 
Am I the only one that feels version 3661 backtesting is slower compared to previous version?
 

today out of nowhere came the "tester agent authorization error" when I wanted to do some back testing?? I did not update anything and nothing really was changed in the terminal.

there is the same error message no matter to which broker account I am connected.


any idea what is it all about and can it be fixed??

MT5 build 3661

Distributed Computing in the MQL5 Cloud Network
Distributed Computing in the MQL5 Cloud Network
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Connect to the MQL5 Cloud Network (Cloud Computing) and earn extra income around the clock — there is much work for you computer!
 
tsunami80 #:

today out of nowhere came the "tester agent authorization error" when I wanted to do some back testing?? I did not update anything and nothing really was changed in the terminal.

there is the same error message no matter to which broker account I am connected.


any idea what is it all about and can it be fixed??

MT5 build 3661

Please check if this helps :
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/387930
tester agent authorization error after update
tester agent authorization error after update
  • 2022.01.31
  • www.mql5.com
Hi, Over the weekend I updated Windows 10 and all of my MT5 instances. Now today I have come to use the strategy tester and it does not work...
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