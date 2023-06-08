MetaTrader 5 Platform update build 3660: Improvements and fixes - page 2
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It cannot.
In direct meaning/translation: "we will fix everything now".
Machine translation is wrong in this case.
In direct meaning/translation: "we will fix everything now".
Isn't the same as "Let's fix everything now" ?
For me there is a big difference.
Sergey's translation is more correct because it indicates that they are going to correct it.
In the translator's translation, he asks everyone to do their part to fix it.
For me there is a big difference.
Sergey's translation is more correct because it indicates that they are going to correct it.
In the translator's translation, he asks everyone to do their part to fix it.
Ok my English is not good enough to see a real difference.
Anyway I updated it.
code generation error .
serious bug . please fix
My MT5 was updated to the build 3661, and I do not have this issue anymore.
Ditto. Code generation error on all my indicators and EAs when compiling with Build 3660. Looking forward to fix ASAP. Thank you.
Build 3661 fixes "code generation error" bug.
today out of nowhere came the "tester agent authorization error" when I wanted to do some back testing?? I did not update anything and nothing really was changed in the terminal.
there is the same error message no matter to which broker account I am connected.
any idea what is it all about and can it be fixed??
MT5 build 3661
today out of nowhere came the "tester agent authorization error" when I wanted to do some back testing?? I did not update anything and nothing really was changed in the terminal.
there is the same error message no matter to which broker account I am connected.
any idea what is it all about and can it be fixed??
MT5 build 3661
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/387930