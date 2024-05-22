Do you have a solution for the flickering problem encountered when writing ZIGZAG type indicators on MT5? Is it a logic problem for MT5 to render the indicator buffer? - page 9
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I just explained that ZIGZAG will flicker, and its own nature will flicker.
It is not like other indicator buffers, which do not flicker.
This is not my only computer, I already have 5 personal laptops, I just like to use this one to write MQL codes.
And I don't use MT5 in trading,
MT5 is not my usual trading software, it doesn't mean I can't see this problem.
At the same time, you are also a seller of products, and there are many customers who buy you, and many of them have computers that are not well configured, or their computers run a lot of programs, software, EA, etc. This would seriously bother them.
Of course I got around the trouble, but the trouble is still there, isn't it?
Yes, ZigZag calculation is a costly task. Especially for large periods (depth).
But zigzags are different.
For example, I implemented a ZigZag, the time of calculation of which does not depend on depth.
None of the ZigZags flicker on my computer. Most likely, you have this hardware problem, not software.
Yes, ZigZag calculation is a costly task. Especially for large periods (depth).
But zigzags are different.
For example, I implemented a ZigZag, the time of calculation of which does not depend on depth.
None of the ZigZags flicker on my computer. Most likely, you have this hardware problem, not software.
He said there is no flickering on MT4, I supposed it's on the same computer.
Unfortunately I can't reproduce any flickering so hard to say anything more.
He said there is no flickering on MT4, I supposed it's on the same computer.
Unfortunately I can't reproduce any flickering so hard to say anything more.
Yes, the conclusion suggests itself that this is a hardware problem.
Yes, the conclusion suggests itself that this is a hardware problem.
Not entirely if it works on MT4.
Probably it's some extreme cases hard to reproduce on a standard computer, even if it's something that can be improved on MT5, I doubt Metaquotes will want to invest any time to fix something for old computers.
Not entirely if it works on MT4.
Probably it's some extreme cases hard to reproduce on a standard computer, even if it's something that can be improved on MT5, I doubt Metaquotes will want to invest any time to fix something for old computers.
I meant that since MT4 was created a long time ago, it may not be optimized for modern hardware, and in some cases it works better on old hardware.
I meant that since MT4 was created a long time ago, it may not be optimized for modern hardware, and in some cases it works better on old hardware.
No, I mean only ZIGZAG on MT5 does not perform well, others such as DRAW_LINE such as ARROW or others all perform well.
Not entirely if it works on MT4.
Probably it's some extreme cases hard to reproduce on a standard computer, even if it's something that can be improved on MT5, I doubt Metaquotes will want to invest any time to fix something for old computers.
Yes, the same algorithm will not have this problem on MT4.
No, I mean only ZIGZAG on MT5 does not perform well, others such as DRAW_LINE such as ARROW or others all perform well.
Can’t believe this thread is still going
69# also have this problem,
Guys, guys, guys.....flickering is due to recalculations. Limit the maximum number of bars in chart to e.g. 1000.
The ZigZag indicator builds from front to back, so the more bars in the chart, the more calculations, and if you use unlimited bars... You are processing hundreds of thousands of data!
Alain already gave the hint earlier: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/443086/page7#comment_45789857