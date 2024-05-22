Do you have a solution for the flickering problem encountered when writing ZIGZAG type indicators on MT5? Is it a logic problem for MT5 to render the indicator buffer? - page 7
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I said the code, and I sent it. But because the friend said at the time that he couldn't see the flickering problem, I don't think it's meaningful to continue the topic.
The code is here, I explicitly said this simple code, on my computer it's flickering.
it does not flicker on my system mt5 is latest
I said the code, and I sent it. But because the friend said at the time that he couldn't see the flickering problem, I don't think it's meaningful to continue the topic.
The code is here, I explicitly said this simple code, on my computer it's flickering.
Ok thank you (not flickering on my side either, build 3644).
Do we need to do something to have it flickering ? I just placed it on a AUDUSD, H1 chart.
Now we need to identify the condition(s) where it is flickering. Can you share your configuration MT5 build/OS, etc... ? (from Journal log)
Also, is the flickering happening if you are using only 1 chart with only this indicator ?
it does not flicker on my system mt5 is latest
But it's flickering on my computer.
Because that same day after you helped me solve this problem, a friend also questioned the code problem. At that time, I looked at my modified ZIGZAG, and I happened to find that it was also flashing. So I also sent it at that time, that friend Said he doesn't blink.
This demo code is very simple, and the loading here is flickering.
So I said that this topic can be ended, and I probably realized that it has something to do with the computational complexity in OnCalculate, but it also has something to do with the computer configuration.
Maybe it has something to do with the GPU. Unfortunately, I am using a thin and light ultrabook, and my current one does not contain a discrete graphics card. This is my guess.
Therefore, it is more difficult to reproduce the problem, but the flickering problem exists, and this problem is not found on MT4 for the time being.
Thank you very much for the solution you replied when I posted, it gave me a lot of inspiration. Otherwise, I still can't solve it.
Ok thank you.
Know we need to identify the condition where it is flickering. Can you share your configuration MT5 build/OS, etc... ? (from Journal log)
Also, is the flickering happening if you are using only 1 chart with only this indicator ?
Yep, now only loading one is blinking.
At this point in the screenshot, ZIGZAG is not displayed.
Yep, now only loading one is blinking.
Thanks for your collaboration.
Can you say what is your "Max bars in chart" ?
And your configuration ?
Thanks for your collaboration.
Can you say what is your "Max bars in chart" ?
And your configuration ?
1
1
That seems a serious issue : no free memory and no free space on disk ?
But it's flickering on my computer.
Because that same day after you helped me solve this problem, a friend also questioned the code problem. At that time, I looked at my modified ZIGZAG, and I happened to find that it was also flashing. So I also sent it at that time, that friend Said he doesn't blink.
This demo code is very simple, and the loading here is flickering.
So I said that this topic can be ended, and I probably realized that it has something to do with the computational complexity in OnCalculate, but it also has something to do with the computer configuration.
Maybe it has something to do with the GPU. Unfortunately, I am using a thin and light ultrabook, and my current one does not contain a discrete graphics card. This is my guess.
Therefore, it is more difficult to reproduce the problem, but the flickering problem exists, and this problem is not found on MT4 for the time being.
Thank you very much for the solution you replied when I posted, it gave me a lot of inspiration. Otherwise, I still can't solve it.
Alright i am posting some info so you can test I also use ultrabook without graphic card,
It only flickers once as can be seen on GIF, this may occur more if system is weak i guess.
That seems a serious issue : no free memory and no free space on disk ?
Touché! 😅