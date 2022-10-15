Dynamic lines
If you don't know how to code, then consider hiring someone in the Freelance jobs sections. The forum is not the place for that.
- 2022.10.15
- www.mql5.com
- GHH_tug77: Think this issue is very easy for you.
You don't know how to code, but the changes are easy? That's like saying "I don't know how to build engines but adding another cylinder should be easy; it's just one more."
Is it easy (or difficult) to …? - General - MQL5 programming forum #2 (2017)
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You have only four choices:
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Search for it (CodeBase or Market). Do you expect us to do your research for you?
- Beg at:
- Coding help - MQL4 programming forum
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MT4: Learn to code it.
MT5: Begin learning to code it.
If you don't learn MQL4/5, there is no common language for us to communicate. If we tell you what you need, you can't code it. If we give you the code, you don't know how to integrate it into your code.
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Or pay (Freelance) someone to code it. Top of every page is the link Freelance.
Hiring to write script - General - MQL5 programming forum (2019)
We're not going to code it for you (although it could happen if you are lucky or the problem is interesting.) We are willing to help you when you post your attempt (using CODE button) and state the nature of your problem.
No free help (2017)
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First of all thank for helping at my issue. Think this issue is very easy for you. I want there are two horizontal lines. One is higher than price with specific pips. Another one is lower than price with specific pips. Price move at every moment. Line is must tied to price so it follows price simultaneously. I need it at MT5. How to write it at MT5? Pls help? I attached model like this at TradingView
first of all your screenshot does not represent a horizontal line but its a trendline with same time and different prices
If you want to add specific pips, you can do it with
Point()
function
To draw a trendline read
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First of all thank for helping at my issue. Think this issue is very easy for you. I want there are two horizontal lines. One is higher than price with specific pips. Another one is lower than price with specific pips. Price move at every moment. Line is must tied to price so it follows price simultaneously. I need it at MT5. How to write it at MT5? Pls help? I attached model like this at TradingView