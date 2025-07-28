Strategy tester: "mql5 cloud network" tab missing

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Hello.

I would like to provision compute capacity via strategy tester in the cloud.
Recently, the map tab ""mql5 cloud network" is no longer displayed, so sharing is not possible.
A reinstallation of MT5 as well as a cleanup of the registry brought no success.

What can I do?



 

Here is more about alternative ways of installation from cmd line:

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/433905#comment_42449366

Meta tester 5 Agent Manager
Meta tester 5 Agent Manager
  • 2022.10.03
  • www.mql5.com
Hello, I hope you can help me and have enough patience to do so, I have several questions that I have not found in the forum after days of reading...
 
Hagen Knoblauch:
Hello.

I would like to provision compute capacity via strategy tester in the cloud.
Recently, the map tab ""mql5 cloud network" is no longer displayed, so sharing is not possible.
A reinstallation of MT5 as well as a cleanup of the registry brought no success.

What can I do?



As I understand - it will be fixed by itself with new build of Metatrader.
And it may be related to this thread Missing "MQL5 Cloud Network" tab (you can read it with in-build online translation feature located in every forum post).

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Missing "MQL5 Cloud Network" tab

MetaQuotes , 2022.09.29 09:59

We are preparing for the transition of the MQL5 Cloud Network to 100% use of AVX.

Therefore, they limited the participation in the network of old processors without AVX.


Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Missing "MQL5 Cloud Network" tab

Renat Fatkhullin , 2022.10.03 15:44

We will return agents without AVX to the cloud, we will simply determine which tasks to send to whom, depending on the needs of the robots.

We do not require AVX2 and AVX512, but we will determine and use it in matrix operations on the fly.

We currently support two versions of the desktop terminal/editor/tester: normal without AVX and with AVX. When updating, the terminal will automatically upgrade to the required version.

The main effect of the introduction of AVX will be in matrix and vector operations in the next releases. In addition, we will enable extensive use of OpenCL in the terminal and tester.

While we are finalizing the infrastructure. Wait for news, please.

 

Hi, same problem here in 2024. All my MetaTrader terminals, and separately installed MetaTester 5 Agents Manager build 4570 AVX, are missing community tab. Can't log in, cloud is disconnected. How to fix?



 

mql

Why I don´t have the MQL CLOUD NETWORK tab ??  

[Deleted]  
ran1978 #: Why I don´t have the MQL CLOUD NETWORK tab ??  

You seem to be using build 4540 which is "beta". The latest officially release build is 4570. See if that helps.

Your screenshot also reports only supporting AVX instead of AVX2 in accordance with your CPU-ID report. Are you using MetaTester in a "virtual" environment perhaps?


 
Fernando Carreiro #:

You seem to be using build 4540 which is "beta". The latest officially release build is 4570. See if that helps.

Your screenshot also reports only supporting AVX instead of AVX2 in accordance with your CPU-ID report. Are you using MetaTester in a "virtual" environment perhaps?


I´m using a bare metel server. Where could I find the 4570 version ?

[Deleted]  
ran1978 #: I´m using a bare metel server. Where could I find the 4570 version ?

It is part of the the latest official release included with MetaTrader 5, as pushed out by reputable brokers.

 
ran1978 #:

I´m using a bare metel server. Where could I find the 4570 version ?


Now shows AVX2, but not work.

[Deleted]  
ran1978 #: Now shows AVX2, but not work.

You are still showing build 4540, not 4570.

Are you sure you don't have some kind of virtualised environment that might be interfering?

[Deleted]  
@ran1978 #: Now shows AVX2, but not work.

Please show your MetaTester Manager log output. Here is mine ...

CS      0       12:07:28.068    Startup MetaTester 5 build 4570 (27 Sep 2024)
CS      0       12:07:28.068    Startup Windows 10 build 19045, 8 x Intel Core i7-4790T  @ 2.70GHz, AVX2, 9 / 15 Gb memory, 240 / 893 Gb disk, touchable, UAC, admin, GMT+0
CS      0       12:07:28.074    Startup MQL5 account: FMIC, cloud network mode is on
CS      0       12:07:28.074    Startup initialization finished
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