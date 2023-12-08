MQL5 Cloud Network

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Hello. I'm using metatrader strategy tester agent and i can't seem to connect to the cloud network. The cloud network worked for me in september but I've had some problems to connect back to it. I've tried to reinstall it but it wont work. How do i fix this?
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storslett: Hello. I'm using metatrader strategy tester agent and i can't seem to connect to the cloud network. The cloud network worked for me in september but I've had some problems to connect back to it. I've tried to reinstall it but it wont work. How do i fix this?

Remember that we cannot read your mind nor see your computer.

You will have to provide much more information.

What build? What OS version? What do the logs report?

 
I'm also having issues with the MQL5 Cloud Network. The parameter configuration is the same as I've used in other instances, and it was working fine until a few weeks ago. Today, I'm trying to optimize, and I haven't been successful. The strange thing is that if I leave only one parameter to optimize, it works. But if I select two or more parameters, it fails.
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Antonio Simon Del Vecchio #: I'm also having issues with the MQL5 Cloud Network. The parameter configuration is the same as I've used in other instances, and it was working fine until a few weeks ago. Today, I'm trying to optimize, and I haven't been successful. The strange thing is that if I leave only one parameter to optimize, it works. But if I select two or more parameters, it fails.
Please provide more technical details ... How to report technical issues?
How to report technical issues?
How to report technical issues?
  • 2023.06.20
  • www.mql5.com
To get good and efficient help you need to provide all the relevant technical informations about your context when using the application (MT5 deskt...
 
Fernando Carreiro #:
Please provide more technical details ... How to report technical issues?

Hi Fernando, 

2023.10.25 09:49:15.793 Terminal MetaTrader 5 EXNESS x64 build 4040 started for Exness Technologies Ltd

2023.10.25 09:49:15.795 Terminal Windows 10 build 19044, 4 x Intel Core i3-3120M  @ 2.50GHz, 2 / 3 Gb memory, 79 / 135 Gb disk, UAC, GMT-4


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Antonio Simon Del Vecchio #: Hi Fernando, 

2023.10.25 09:49:15.793 Terminal MetaTrader 5 EXNESS x64 build 4040 started for Exness Technologies Ltd
2023.10.25 09:49:15.795 Terminal Windows 10 build 19044, 4 x Intel Core i3-3120M  @ 2.50GHz, 2 / 3 Gb memory, 79 / 135 Gb disk, UAC, GMT-4

Which instruction-set was used to compile the EA?

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Antonio Simon Del Vecchio #: I'm also having issues with the MQL5 Cloud Network. The parameter configuration is the same as I've used in other instances, and it was working fine until a few weeks ago. Today, I'm trying to optimize, and I haven't been successful. The strange thing is that if I leave only one parameter to optimize, it works. But if I select two or more parameters, it fails.
There can also be a connection issue on some router on the internet. Try to disable that zone of the cloud network so that it will only use the others.
 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Which instruction-set was used to compile the EA?

I used X64 Regular. I think it could be an issue with the internet connection, but at the same time, I have doubts because if I select only one parameter, it does connect to the MQL5 Cloud Network and optimize. I'm also going to run tests with another internet provider to see if it works. Thank you very much, Fernando. Regards.

 

The issue has been resolved. It seems to be related to the MQL5 Cloud Network server, as I've noticed on the forum that other users encountered similar problems (related to the agent service) and theirs have also been resolved.

 

I am having issues witht the cloud agents today...anyone else experiencing the same ??

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