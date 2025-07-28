Strategy tester: "mql5 cloud network" tab missing - page 2
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You are still showing build 4540, not 4570.
Are you sure you don't have some kind of virtualised environment that might be interfering?
How can I get the 4570 ? I can´t find. Absolutely is a Asus Bare betal machine.
Already answered in my post #7 ...
That does not rule out a virtualised environment. You have not described your setup, operating system, etc.
Also, you have not displayed your log file output as requested ...
Fernando Carreiro #: Already answered in my post #7 ...
That does not rule out a virtualised environment. You have not described your setup, operating system, etc.
Also, you have not displayed your log file output as requested ...
Now I have 4572, but not work too. See the log:
Can you please run "systeminfo" at a command line prompt and show us what is reported for the "System Manufacturer/Model/Type" section?
Here is an example from my computer ...
And please use the Code (Alt-S) button to add the log output to your post. I have corrected your previous posts.
Can you please run "systeminfo" at a command line prompt and show us what is reported for the "System Manufacturer/Model/Type" section?
Here is an example from my computer ...
And please use the Code (Alt-S) button to add the log output to your post. I have corrected your previous posts.
Here
That has ruled out all of my suspicions. The only time I have seen the "MQL5 Cloud Network" tab disappear is when virtualisation is involved.
Even when all network communications are blocked or disabled, that tab still appears.
So, with all that ruled out, I have no further suggestions to offer you.
Maybe someone else can offer an idea.
I wonder if it's blocking on "Windows Server" for OS, given that virtualized/shared environments are usually hosted on PCs running Windows Server. This would discourage users from operating cloud agents on VPS machines as opposed to their own desktop PCs, but would inadvertently target enthusiasts owning their own server machines.
Anyone able to rule this theory out by showing us a working instance of MetaTester 5 Agents Manager installed with agents in "Connected" state on a PC running Windows Server?
I wonder if it's blocking on "Windows Server" for OS, given that virtualized/shared environments are usually hosted on PCs running Windows Server. This would discourage users from operating cloud agents on VPS machines as opposed to their own desktop PCs, but would inadvertently target enthusiasts owning their own server machines.
Anyone able to rule this theory out by showing us a working instance of MetaTester 5 Agents Manager installed with agents in "Connected" state on a PC running Windows Server?
Yes, I have other instance of tester running very well on a Windows Server 2019 (the same version). I don´t know what to do.
Yes, I have other instance of tester running very well on a Windows Server 2019 (the same version). I don´t know what to do.
Running on Windows Server 2019 (With an older cpu)