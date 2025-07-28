Strategy tester: "mql5 cloud network" tab missing - page 2

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Fernando Carreiro #:

You are still showing build 4540, not 4570.

Are you sure you don't have some kind of virtualised environment that might be interfering?

How can I get the 4570 ? I can´t find. Absolutely is a Asus Bare betal machine. 

[Deleted]  
@ran1978 #: How can I get the 4570 ? I can´t find. 

Already answered in my post #7 ...

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Strategy tester: "mql5 cloud network" tab missing

Fernando Carreiro, 2024.10.01 11:47

It is part of the the latest official release included with MetaTrader 5, as pushed out by reputable brokers.


ran1978 #: Absolutely is a Asus Bare betal machine. 

That does not rule out a virtualised environment. You have not described your setup, operating system, etc.

Also, you have not displayed your log file output as requested ...

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Strategy tester: "mql5 cloud network" tab missing

Fernando Carreiro, 2024.10.01 13:10

Please show your MetaTester Manager log output. Here is mine ...

CS      0       12:07:28.068    Startup MetaTester 5 build 4570 (27 Sep 2024)
CS      0       12:07:28.068    Startup Windows 10 build 19045, 8 x Intel Core i7-4790T  @ 2.70GHz, AVX2, 9 / 15 Gb memory, 240 / 893 Gb disk, touchable, UAC, admin, GMT+0
CS      0       12:07:28.074    Startup MQL5 account: FMIC, cloud network mode is on
CS      0       12:07:28.074    Startup initialization finished
 

Fernando Carreiro #: Already answered in my post #7 ...

That does not rule out a virtualised environment. You have not described your setup, operating system, etc.

Also, you have not displayed your log file output as requested ...

CS 0 12:33:21.023 Startup MetaTester 5 build 4540 (13 Sep 2024)
CS 0 12:33:21.023 Startup Windows Server 2019 build 17763, 12 x Intel Xeon E-2236  @ 3.40GHz, AVX2, 24 / 31 Gb memory, 446 / 476 Gb disk, RDP, UAC, admin, GMT-3
CS 0 12:33:21.026 Startup cloud network mode is off
CS 0 12:33:21.026 Startup initialization finished
CS 0 12:33:33.622 Service service 'MetaTester-3' start initialized
CS 0 12:33:33.623 Service service 'MetaTester-1' start initialized
CS 0 12:33:33.623 Service service 'MetaTester-2' start initialized
CS 0 12:33:33.623 Service service 'MetaTester-4' start initialized
CS 0 12:33:33.623 Service service 'MetaTester-6' start initialized
CS 0 12:33:33.623 Service service 'MetaTester-5' start initialized
CS 0 12:33:36.516 Service service 'MetaTester-1' started in 2906 ms
CS 0 12:33:36.523 Service service 'MetaTester-6' started in 2906 ms
CS 0 12:33:36.524 Service service 'MetaTester-2' started in 2906 ms
CS 0 12:33:36.553 Service service 'MetaTester-3' started in 2937 ms
CS 0 12:33:36.572 Service service 'MetaTester-4' started in 2953 ms
CS 0 12:33:36.664 Service service 'MetaTester-5' started in 3046 ms
 

Now I have 4572, but not work too. See the log:

CS 0 12:40:37.743 Startup MetaTester 5 build 4572 (30 Sep 2024)
CS 0 12:40:37.743 Startup Windows Server 2019 build 17763, 12 x Intel Xeon E-2236  @ 3.40GHz, x64, 24 / 31 Gb memory, 445 / 476 Gb disk, RDP, UAC, admin, GMT-3
CS 0 12:40:37.746 Startup cloud network mode is off
CS 0 12:40:37.746 Startup initialization finished
[Deleted]  
@ran1978 #: Now I have 4572, but not work too. See the log:

Can you please run "systeminfo" at a command line prompt and show us what is reported for the "System Manufacturer/Model/Type" section?

Here is an example from my computer ...

System Manufacturer:       Hewlett-Packard
System Model:              27-k300np
System Type:               x64-based PC
Processor(s):              1 Processor(s) Installed.
                           [01]: Intel64 Family 6 Model 60 Stepping 3 GenuineIntel ~2701 Mhz

And please use the Code (Alt-S) button to add the log output to your post. I have corrected your previous posts.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Can you please run "systeminfo" at a command line prompt and show us what is reported for the "System Manufacturer/Model/Type" section?

Here is an example from my computer ...

And please use the Code (Alt-S) button to add the log output to your post. I have corrected your previous posts.

System

Here

[Deleted]  
@ran1978 #: Here

That has ruled out all of my suspicions. The only time I have seen the "MQL5 Cloud Network" tab disappear is when virtualisation is involved.

Even when all network communications are blocked or disabled, that tab still appears.

So, with all that ruled out, I have no further suggestions to offer you.

Maybe someone else can offer an idea.

 

I wonder if it's blocking on "Windows Server" for OS, given that virtualized/shared environments are usually hosted on PCs running Windows Server.  This would discourage users from operating cloud agents on VPS machines as opposed to their own desktop PCs, but would inadvertently target enthusiasts owning their own server machines.

Anyone able to rule this theory out by showing us a working instance of MetaTester 5 Agents Manager installed with agents in "Connected" state on a PC running Windows Server?

 
Shalem Loritsch #:

I wonder if it's blocking on "Windows Server" for OS, given that virtualized/shared environments are usually hosted on PCs running Windows Server.  This would discourage users from operating cloud agents on VPS machines as opposed to their own desktop PCs, but would inadvertently target enthusiasts owning their own server machines.

Anyone able to rule this theory out by showing us a working instance of MetaTester 5 Agents Manager installed with agents in "Connected" state on a PC running Windows Server?

Yes, I have other instance of tester running very well on a Windows Server 2019 (the same version). I don´t know what to do.

 
ran1978 #:

Yes, I have other instance of tester running very well on a Windows Server 2019 (the same version). I don´t know what to do.


Running on Windows Server 2019 (With an older cpu)

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