Strategy tester: "mql5 cloud network" tab missing - page 3
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Mine are missing too...
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MQL5 Cloud Network doesn't show up?
Fernando Carreiro, 2024.11.16 12:18
I believe that currently the MQL5 cloud only appears if your CPU supports AVX instruction set or higher. It also will not work in a virtualised environment.
AVX instruction set
My CPU doesn't support VT... I don't know if it supports AVX or not.
Your report shows that it does not support AVX.
Your report shows that it does not support AVX.
Thank you!
Mine doesn't seem to be working either, but on my other computers - no problem. Here are screenshots from my system. Please help! out of all my machines, this one has the best graphics card so i was really hoping to get it to work.
Something is not correct in your screenshots. On the right, CPUID states that your processor supports AVX2, but on the left, MetaTester is only recognising AVX, not AVX2.
But please note, that the current officially released build is 4755 and your screenshot shows an older 4737 build.
I don't know what to tell you... any suggestions on what I can do?
To be sure, i just uninstalled the tester and re-installed it direct from their website. Here is the screenshot of the new one
I don't know what to tell you... any suggestions on what I can do?
To be sure, i just uninstalled the tester and re-installed it direct from their website. Here is the screenshot of the new one
i would make a post in https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/478179/unread#unread
maybe someone dev will notice.
Give us details of your setup—local computer or VPS, operating system and version, etc.
Show the log out put for the Strategy Tester Agents Manager. Here is mine ...There may be output in your log that helps explain the issue.