Strategy tester: "mql5 cloud network" tab missing - page 3

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Mine are missing too...


problem

[Deleted]  
@Mohamed Mohamady #:Mine are missing too...

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

MQL5 Cloud Network doesn't show up?

Fernando Carreiro, 2024.11.16 12:18

I believe that currently the MQL5 cloud only appears if your CPU supports AVX instruction set or higher. It also will not work in a virtualised environment.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:
AVX instruction set

My CPU doesn't support VT... I don't know if it supports AVX or not.

[Deleted]  
@Mohamed Mohamady #: My CPU doesn't support VT... I don't know if it supports AVX or not.

Your report shows that it does not support AVX.


 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Your report shows that it does not support AVX.


Thank you!

 

Mine doesn't seem to be working either, but on my other computers - no problem. Here are screenshots from my system. Please help! out of all my machines, this one has the best graphics card so i was really hoping to get it to work. 



[Deleted]  
@greatdane666 #: Mine doesn't seem to be working either, but on my other computers - no problem. Here are screenshots from my system. Please help! out of all my machines, this one has the best graphics card so i was really hoping to get it to work.

Something is not correct in your screenshots. On the right, CPUID states that your processor supports AVX2, but on the left, MetaTester is only recognising AVX, not AVX2.

But please note, that the current officially released build is 4755 and your screenshot shows an older 4737 build.

 

I don't know what to tell you... any suggestions on what I can do?

To be sure, i just uninstalled the tester and re-installed it direct from their website. Here is the screenshot of the new one


 
greatdane666 #:

I don't know what to tell you... any suggestions on what I can do?

To be sure, i just uninstalled the tester and re-installed it direct from their website. Here is the screenshot of the new one

i would make a post in https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/478179/unread#unread

maybe someone dev will notice.

New MetaTrader 5 platform build 4755: General improvements - Metatrader 5 platform update fixes an error in triple swaps in the strategy tester.
New MetaTrader 5 platform build 4755: General improvements - Metatrader 5 platform update fixes an error in triple swaps in the strategy tester.
  • 2024.12.13
  • MetaQuotes
  • www.mql5.com
This update fixes an error in the calculation of triple swaps in the strategy tester , which occurred under certain combinations of testing conditions. Metatrader 5 with metaeditor is no longer open after update
[Deleted]  
@greatdane666 #: I don't know what to tell you... any suggestions on what I can do? To be sure, i just uninstalled the tester and re-installed it direct from their website. Here is the screenshot of the new one

Give us details of your setup—local computer or VPS, operating system and version, etc.

Show the log out put for the Strategy Tester Agents Manager. Here is mine ...

CS      0       21:34:00.955    Startup MetaTester 5 build 4755 (13 Dec 2024)
CS      0       21:34:00.955    Startup Windows 10 build 19045, 8 x Intel Core i7-4790T  @ 2.70GHz, AVX2, 8 / 15 Gb memory, 207 / 893 Gb disk, touchable, UAC, admin, GMT+0
CS      0       21:34:00.961    Startup MQL5 account: FMIC, cloud network mode is on
CS      0       21:34:00.961    Startup initialization finished
There may be output in your log that helps explain the issue.
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