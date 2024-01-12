MetaTrader 5 Platform update build 3500: Improvements and fixes
Hello,
Can anyone link to me the version that was released just before this one? How Can I download it and install it without it auto updating?Actually I think its MetaTrader 5 platform build 3490
So with that being said, how Can I go about using "this" version only.
Thanks and any help would be greatly appreciated
Thanks
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Latest Build: Version 5 Build 3396 Aug 12 2022 - Optimization Farm Agents DISABLING
Fernando Carreiro, 2022.08.22 20:59
Not if you apply step 4 ...
"4. The only way to prevent MT5 from forcing an upgrade is to revoke all permissions on the "%APPDATA%\MetaQuotes\WebInstall" and "%APPDATA%\MetaQuotes\Tester\LiveUpdate" folders on Windows.
Note: Cancel all access to these folders for all users.
As far as I know , this is the only way. Trying anything else is a waste of your own time."
This is what I use too, and it blocks auto updates completely.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
critical runtime error 565 in OnInit function
Fernando Carreiro, 2022.11.17 03:26
Do you not keep backups? You should! Its a good practice to keep backups.Thanks to Andrey Khatimlianskii, you can download previous builds here — https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1YSUVehcElTpLxCLPMsdlDfFu4Y61yrcc
In Journal columns filters not working and other, head is broken as similar color.
- in tester journal have bad font
Give option to
- "fee in" and "fee out" or "fee in + out" as column in terminal for correction profit by fees to reach profits above fees as in + out. @MetaQuotes
- filter in history for in out to hide regarding, fee.. leave only exist as type for orders
- turn off the tabs in terminal (to much now - looks like exist options but for what?)
- instrument name in column for market window
Yes, I'm live still :D
Robert #: In Journal columns filters not working and other, head is broken as similar color. - in tester journal have bad font. Give option to
- "fee in" and "fee out" or "fee in + out" as column in terminal for correction profit by fees to reach profits above fees as in + out. @MetaQuotes
- filter in history for in out to hide regarding, fee.. leave only exist as type for orders
- turn off the tabs in terminal (to much now)
- instrument name in column for market window
Yes, I'm live still :D
Rofl.. it's perfect lang, short, direct indication to the problem. This same in Journal in Editor btw.
..it's perfect.
Aand give for user filter in Editor for Description as Error and Warnings (to turn of from list).
I think % Change should be before profit and btn where user closing orders, like old mt4, coz dissonance between this two, or give option to change columns place.
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The MetaTrader 5 platform update will be released on Friday, November 11, 2022. The update provides the following changes:
MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 3500
The trading report provides the following performance data:
MetaTrader 5 WebTerminal build 3500
The update will be available through the Live Update system.