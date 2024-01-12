MetaTrader 5 Platform update build 3500: Improvements and fixes

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The MetaTrader 5 platform update will be released on Friday, November 11, 2022. The update provides the following changes:


MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 3500
  1. Terminal: A new command has been added to the context menu of the Trade and History sections, to enable access to the new trading report.


    Added command to access the new trading report


    The trading report provides the following performance data:

    • Graphs and tables visualizing monthly growth metrics
    • Equity chart
    • Radar chart which enables quick account state evaluation
    • Trading statistics by instrument
    • A variety of additional metrics for trading analysis

  2. Terminal: Fixed initial deposit calculations in the trading report.
  3. Terminal: Fixed setting of Stop Loss and Take Profit levels when using using the quick trading panel in the chart and Market Watch. The levels could be inherited from previously opened positions even when the inheritance was not required (the relevant functionality is implemented for FIFO-based accounts).
  4. Terminal: Updated user interface translations.
  5. MQL5: Fixed a compiler bug which enabled access to a structure field using a constant string with the field name value.
  6. MQL5: Fixed checking of key states using the TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_*) function.
  7. Fixed errors reported in crash logs.

MetaTrader 5 WebTerminal build 3500

  1. Fixed position closing upon requotes.
  2. Fixed reconnection to the server after maximizing a browser window which has been inactive for a long time.
  3. Fixed display of credit funds.
  4. Other improvements and fixes.


The update will be available through the Live Update system.

 
Comments that do not relate to this topic, have been moved to "Off Topic Posts".
 
Please increase custom tooltip size in multi line mode: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/433228#comment_42302172
 

Hello, 

Can anyone link to me the version that was released just before this one? How Can I download it and install it without it auto updating?

Actually I think its  MetaTrader 5 platform build 3490

So with that being said, how Can I go about using "this" version only. 

Thanks and any help would be greatly appreciated

Thanks

[Deleted]  
dedwards43 #: Can anyone link to me the version that was released just before this one? How Can I download it and install it without it auto updating?Actually I think its  MetaTrader 5 platform build 3490. So with that being said, how Can I go about using "this" version only. Thanks and any help would be greatly appreciated. Thanks

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Latest Build: Version 5 Build 3396 Aug 12 2022 - Optimization Farm Agents DISABLING

Fernando Carreiro, 2022.08.22 20:59

Not if you apply step 4 ...

"4. The only way to prevent MT5 from forcing an upgrade is to revoke all permissions on the "%APPDATA%\MetaQuotes\WebInstall" and "%APPDATA%\MetaQuotes\Tester\LiveUpdate" folders on Windows.
    Note: Cancel all access to these folders for all users.
    As far as I know , this is the only way. Trying anything else is a waste of your own time."

This is what I use too, and it blocks auto updates completely.

 

In Journal columns filters not working and other, head is broken as similar color.

- in tester journal have bad font


Give option to

 - "fee in" and "fee out" or "fee in + out" as column in terminal for correction profit by fees to reach profits above fees as in + out. @MetaQuotes 

- filter in history for in out to hide regarding, fee.. leave only exist as type for orders

- turn off the tabs in terminal (to much now - looks like exist options but for what?)

- instrument name in column for market window


Yes, I'm live still :D

MetaQuotes
  • 2022.11.24
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[Deleted]  

Robert #: In Journal columns filters not working and other, head is broken as similar color. - in tester journal have bad font. Give option to
- "fee in" and "fee out" or "fee in + out" as column in terminal for correction profit by fees to reach profits above fees as in + out. @MetaQuotes 
- filter in history for in out to hide regarding, fee.. leave only exist as type for orders
- turn off the tabs in terminal (to much now)
- instrument name in column for market window

Yes, I'm live still :D

My apologies, but your "broken" English is very difficult to understand.
 

Rofl.. it's perfect lang, short, direct indication to the problem.  This same in Journal in Editor btw.

 
Robert #:

Rofl.. it's perfect lang, short, direct indication to the problem.  This same in Journal in Editor btw.

It is gibberish!

This is an English language forum so please post only in English.

 

..it's perfect.


Aand give for user filter in Editor for Description as Error and Warnings (to turn of from list).

I think % Change should be before profit and btn where user closing orders, like old mt4, coz dissonance between this two, or give option to change columns place.

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