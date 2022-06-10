Service Desk Stalling
Here the recordings showing the blatant difference between the EA on the tester vs live chart:
EA ON TESTER (LOOK HOW MANY TRADES IT TOOK IN ONLY 5 MINUTES)
EA ON LIVE CHART (just keeps dragging the order bracket around current price, rarely takes a trade)
I do not know all the particularities but as far as I understand - everything should be according to the Market Rules.
So, it is about disputes (from the Rules) -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How can I refund after I bought product from market.
Ahmed Soliman, 2014.09.08 02:43"VIII. Dispute Resolution#
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About deleting the products from the Market.
If the seller (or admins) deleted his products so the buyers are able to u/se those products anyway.
It is procedure about how to install deleted purchases -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
The purchased tab is only showing the last two purchases
Alexey Petrov, 2021.01.19 11:17
Even if a Market product is removed from the showcase, those who already purchased it, can install it anytime from their MetaTrader terminal (Market \ Purchased section).
In case you don't see the product on the list of your purchases in the terminal, try the following:
- Close all your MetaTrader terminals
- Go to C:\Users\{user name}\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Community
- Delete all files starting from mql4.market.* and mql5.market.*
- Open MetaTrader terminal
- Try to install product again
- www.mql5.com
About backtesting results.
Backtesting on MT4 is not same as live trading on MT4 in many cases.
Example: entry price in live trading may be different from the backtesting results in the following cases:
- EA is for MT4 (and it is almost always different; if not so it is the subject to the discussion on the way to the following: "which special technique do you use to be the same ...");
- more.
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About Rules related to this subject:
Rules of Using the Market Service
The Product must not:
- guarantee, promise or hint at profits through the Product name, logo, screenshots or description;
- contain words and expressions in superlative degree relating to Product features or the underlying concept;
- present trading strategy backtest results as real trading results, whether expressly or implicitly;
- ...
- www.mql5.com
it is necessary to prove that the seller broke the Market Rules (any part of this rule).
- www.mql5.com
There is no point in throwing those clauses at me... Specially the one about deleted products lol, why would I want still download this trash?
I am not new to this, and I am not stupid.
This guy is a scammer, and the EA is lousy.
It was him who deleted the product page after he was exposed.
Somehow those guys came up with a way to make the EAs look perfect on the tester.
I have bought several EAs which I extensively tested, and they all perform live exactly the same as they performed in my backtests in the tester. This one did not, the behavior is completely different live.
Do you think I just saw the add for the EA and bought it? I spent days testing it until I made the decision to buy.
The results of the test will be the same as live if you backtest using real tick data exported with variable spread, I know what am I doing. I can even simulate slippage and other crap.
It is a shame that this sort of hustlers protection happen here, I can see that I will have to take a loss in this one because the money I paid for this useless crap will end on the scammer´s hand...
There is no point in throwing those clauses at me...
I am not new to this, and I am not stupid.
This guy is a scammer, and the EA is lousy.
It was him who deleted the product page after he was exposed.
I have bought several EAs which I extensively tested, and they all perform live exactly the same as they performed in my backtests in the tester. This one did not, the behavior is completely different live.
Do you think I just saw the add for the EA and bought it? I spent days testing it until I made the decision to buy.
The results of the test will be the same as live if you backtest using real tick data exported with variable spread, I know what am I doing.
It is a shame that this sort of hustlers protection happen here, I can see that I will have to take a loss in this one because the money I paid for this useless crap will end on the scammer´s hand...
There are some ways about how to detect "scam" ("forex scam"; and this is very old story).
- one person told: "my EA is profitable for MT4 - look at my backtesting result."
- we can ask: "Which broker?"
- if he reply as "every broker" so it is most probably - "scam".
Next situation:
- "my EA is profitable because I backtested it on MT4 with good modelling quality"
- most probably - "scam" (because backtesting and real trading should not be the same in most of the cases for MT4 within one broker).
So sorry ... if it is MT4 so the backtesting results are not the same with live trading, and if it is same so the coder used some special coding technique to be the same.
Of course, there are some people who are buying anything from unknown sellers but it is the problem of those people sorry.
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I can repeat -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2022.05.26 13:09So, the only way to deal with the service desk concerning this situation is the following:
it is necessary to prove that the seller broke the Market Rules (any part of this rule).
If not so sorry ...
7 - The Seller shall not publish multiple copies of Products, which are based on the same idea and differ only in input parameter settings, symbols, and/or timeframes. Creation of similar Products having slightly changed descriptions and/or design shall be considered as spam and lead to the removal of all detected copies from the Market showcase, while the Seller shall be banned from all paid MQL5.com services.
This is exactly what he does. Why is he not banned? I want my money refunded from this scammer ASAP. Look here all the proof you need, all his EAs are the same EA disguised as a different one. Look how ridiculous this is. Help me out here Sergey:
7 - The Seller shall not publish multiple copies of Products, which are based on the same idea and differ only in input parameter settings, symbols, and/or timeframes. Creation of similar Products having slightly changed descriptions and/or design shall be considered as spam and lead to the removal of all detected copies from the Market showcase, while the Seller shall be banned from all paid MQL5.com services.
This is exactly what he does. Why is he not banned? I want my money refunded from this scammer ASAP. Look here all the proof you need, all his EAs are the same EA disguised as a different one. Look how ridiculous this is:
I got a reply from the service desk yesterday regarding an issue. It only took 9 months!
I want to close my account - MQL5 programming forum (2020)
It's been 1 month … the service desk finally responds.
Get in touch with developers using Service Desk! - General - MQL5 programming forum - Page 59 #584 (2019)
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So I have opened a ticket 2 days ago complaining about an EA that did not work the same as it when was tested and service desk is stalling to reply. It feels like they are waiting for the days of the payment to be unlocked for the seller to finish.
This has nothing to do with loss of money in the markets, guarantee of profits yadda yadda
The EA on the tester works perfectly, on a live chart it is lousy, it is a night and day difference.
On the tester the EA takes hundreds of trades per day performing thousands of operations, 90% winners. On a live chart the EA takes barely 20 - 30 per day. 50% winners but the losers are higher in value.
You could even literally see the difference when watching it on the visual mode and a live chart, completely different behavior.
If our only way of assessing a product to make a decision to buy it or not is via the demo downloaded (which only works on the strategy tester), if the product does not perform like when you tested, you should get refunded for a faulty product.
I bought other EAs and they all work beautifully as they worked on the tester, this one unfortunately did not.
Then, after testing the other EAs of the same developer, I discovered that he is just changing the name of his EAs and selling as a different product! The only thing he does is a small change in the value of a couple of parameters in the indicator settings! The parameters of the EAs are exactly the same, so if you match the changes he did in one and other, you basically have all the EAs in one. This guy is a scammer.
Here is his profile: <...>
After I made my review for the product and confronted him in the comment sections proving that the EA did not work (using video recordings comparing the performance of the EA on the tester and on a live chart), and exposing him for reselling the same EA under different names, he deleted the page of the EA to cover his tracks! Here the page that was available until yesterday and he deleted it: <...>
I am not even cherry picking examples. You could choose ANY day of ANY month of ANY year and the EA will perform perfectly. And I am using real tick data from Dukascopy to test.