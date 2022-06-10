Service Desk Stalling - page 2
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Yeah, but in 4 days the money that is locked is gonna be released to the scammer, which is when service desk will reply saying there is nothing they can do, I am pretty sure... Even though all sorts of proof were provided way in advance.
So sorry ... if it is MT4 so the backtesting results are not the same with live trading, and if it is same so the coder used some special coding technique to be the same.
That is not true at all. You just need to use a good software to export the high quality real tick data to MT4 format matching your broker´s symbol properties. You can add floating spread, you can add even more spread to make it even more bad conditions to see if the EA will perform nicely. You should not use MT4 "every tick" option as it creates artificial ticks from M1 data. This is the test that is not reliable.
All my other EAs perform exactly the same live as they did on the tester. The latest example is here, forward testing this one now is showing the exact same results of the backtest, 3 days ago I dropped it on a live chart and it is behaving the same as it did on the tester:
But yeah, there seems to be some special coding technique that allows those scammers to make the EA perform perfectly on the tester, even with the real ticks, but on a live chart they fall apart.
Thanks so much