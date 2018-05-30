help in using Meta Tester 5 Agents Manager build 1816
It is difficult to suggest ... I will provide the information below for you to be able to select the issue/decision -
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Alain Verleyen, 2017.09.18 19:27Uncheck the "Active last day" on your mql5.com profile "Agents".
3 small threads (similar issue was fixed) -
MetaTester Agents won't start to work
And finally - you can check this summary - All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud
Thanks a lot for ur help it's working now :)
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need help ... that's my account what i have to do to get tasks .. i just appear in first day in agents then nothing happen .. what i have to do?? i just restart Meta Tester 1 , 2 today...any one can help?